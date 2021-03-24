Photo by chee gin tan/E+ via Getty Images

Intro

Most of my family and friends in South Korea use Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) to a certain extent, from grocery shopping (thanks to overnight shipping) to the usual casual online shopping. This sample statistic does extrapolate well to the general population, where approximately 29% (= 14.85 mil active users / 51.71 mil South Korean population) of South Koreans are already active on the platform. Since Coupang has yet to support other languages except for the Korean Language, we can assume most of its customer base is local.

At first glance, this may spell opportunities for Coupang to sustain its growth through overseas expansion, new business segments, etc. But after some thought, I think that it's more of a risk than an opportunity. Here I present 3 fundamental risks to Coupang's growth sustainability and justify why I will wait for a fairer valuation to invest in it even though I liked it.

Coupang's Growth Restricted by South Korea's Declining Population and Rising Competitions

I noticed a trend in online retail platforms' growth trajectories that their growths are often restricted regionally regardless of their respective competitive advantages. If this is not the case, Amazon (AMZN) would have dominated several foreign markets by now. The 2 key reasons are local competitions and government interventions that protect the local market via grants, import taxes, and specific restrictions on foreign retailers operating locally.

The tables below provide an overview of the top online retailers across 3 regions. As you can observe, the market leader in its region is unique.

Ranking Retailer Online Turnover (Billions) 1 Amazon 27.89 2 Otto 12.06 3 John Lewis 7.46 4 Apple 5.63 5 Zalando 5.39 6 Tesco 4.41 7 E.Leclerc 3 8 Metro Group 2.92 9 Shop Direct 2.65 10 Marks & Spencer 2.5

Ranking Retailer Visits / Month(Millions) 1 Taobao 454 2 JD.com 198.5 3 Tmall 153 4 Alibaba1688 49.8 5 Suning.com 17.2 6 Xiaohongshu 16.8 7 actionable idea 11.2 8 Vipshop 6.1 9 Dang Dang 5.95 10 Kongfz.com 5.1

Ranking Name Region/Country Visits/month (Millions) 1 Shopee Southeast Asia 197.8 2 Lazada Southeast Asia 161.7 3 Tokopedia Indonesia 72.4 4 Bukalapak Indonesia 26.8 5 Tiki Vietnam 22.0 6 Blibli Indonesia 15.8 7 Sendo Vietnam 11.4 8 Zalora Southeast Asia 7.7 9 Qoo10 Southeast Asia 7.0

Ranking Retailer Number of Unique Visitors (Millions) 1 Gmarket.co.kr 8.78 2 Auction.co.kr 8.59 3 11st.co.kr 8.41 4 Coupang.com 5.69 5 Tmon.co.kr 5.12 6 Interpark.com 5.04 7 Ssg.com 4.12 8 Wemakeprice.com 3.64 9 Danawa.com 3.06 10 Gsshop.com 2.36

One way governments can help local retailers overcome these restrictions and boost local retailers' competitiveness advantages is by free trade deals. Governments have tried to support their respective local manufacturers and exporters (including online retailers) via free trade deals such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Generally, free trade deals boost local retailers' competitive advantages through lower or zero import and export tariffs, hassle-free customs procedures, market accessibility, and other advantages.

Free trade deals aside, if online retailers are mainly restricted by region, basically, the addressable market of an online retailer is the population in that region. South Korea's declining population growth rate becomes a threat to Coupang's growth sustainability. Since South Korea's population's growth rate has declined and tested the borderline to negative territory, Coupang will need to grow into new markets (new industries or new regions) once the current addressable market is addressed. Approximately 29% of the population is already using the platform. This risk overshadows Coupang's current rapid growth rate. Furthermore, only time will tell whether the current COVID-19-inspired growth rate can be sustained during the post-COVID-19 pandemic economy.

Coupang is the Amazon of South Korea, but not Amazon

At the current stage, Coupang is not comparable to Amazon, although it is commonly referred to as Amazon of South Korea. Amazon is currently operating in multiple high-growth sectors, namely e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Recently, Amazon has just entered a new business segment, blockchain management services. These are the footsteps to follow if Coupang were to sustain its current growth rate.

The following table illustrates the distribution of Amazon's earnings across these business segments in 2020:

Business Segment Net Sales (in $ Billions) Net Sales (% of Total Sales) Online stores 163 50.62 Third-party selling services 63 19.57 Amazon Web Services 40 12.42 Subscription services 22 6.83 Physical stores 17 5.28 Other 17 5.28 Total Revenue 322 100.00

From the table above, Amazon's online stores only contributed approximately half the total revenue. In contrast, Coupang derives its revenue mainly via online retail business and is still competing for the top spot (refer to Table 4). Coupang has a long way to go before it becomes comparable to Amazon.

Coupang has plans to expand its businesses by expanding into other business segments. One of those initiatives is Coupang Play, a streaming service. However, these initiatives are unlikely to enjoy such optimistic growth due to international competition. For instance, Coupang Play will face steep competition from the likes Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Netflix, HBO, Roku, and other emerging streaming services. If Coupang were to expand into other services such as web services, Coupang would have to compete with the likes of Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, IBM, and other emerging and established SaaS businesses.

In summary, although Coupang has been growing is well and strong to this point, Coupang will have to gain market share from established big players in different industries to sustain its current growth rate.

Valuation

At the time of writing, Coupang is valued at $86.3bn.

Amazon, despite being a large-cap stock, had grown 38% in revenue in 2020. Coupang stated that its revenue grew by 90.8% in 2020.

However, this still doesn't justify being priced almost twice that of Amazon in terms of Price-to-Sales (PS) Ratio because Coupang's PS ratio implies that a high growth rate into the future has been priced in the current valuation, but there are fundamental risks to Coupang's growth sustainability that sterns from South Korea's declining population growth rate, lack of diversified stream of income, and steep competition from established players in the various business segments. Amazon's Price-to-Sales ratio = 4.05, whereas Coupang's Price-to-Sales Ratio is estimated to be 7.25 (= $86.3bn / $11.9bn).

Verdict

I'm personally excited about Coupang's business as my friends and family are loyal customers of Coupang. That's being said, I think that Coupang is currently overvalued, and I doubt its growth sustainability due to South Korea's declining population growth rate, lack of diversified revenue stream, and steep competition from various business segments it plans to expand into.

I'll consider having some positions in Coupang if its price can come down to the $25-$35 range (at a Price-to-Sales Ratio in between 4-5). This is certainly possible as interest rates continue to rise and growth stocks continue to decline.