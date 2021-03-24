“Dealing with network executives is like being nibbled to death by ducks” Eric Sevareid

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) doesn’t have to deal with network TV executives, but investors can nevertheless be forgiven if recent clinical failures collectively feel more than a little like being nibbled to death by ducks.

As I’ve said many many times in the past, failure is part and parcel of drug development, and Roche isn’t exempt just because it’s big. Likewise, Roche has taken some pretty big swings at notoriously difficult diseases, and I frankly commend them for doing so when we’ve seen many other drug company CEOs go the route of lackluster and instead try to grow through cost-focused M&A and/or outsized price increases.

Still, the situation is what it is and Roche could use some wins. Biosimilars are still biting hard into the business and the pharmaceutical business is one where patent expiry is always a threat – whether that’s today or down the road a few years. Low-to-mid single-digit growth can still support a worthwhile fair value and expected return from here, but sentiment could really use a boost.

Tominersen Comes To Naught

Roche announced late on Monday (March 22) that it was discontinuing dosing in the Phase III GENERATION HD1 study of antisense therapy tominersen in Huntington’s disease (or HD). The decision came after a routine scheduled independent data monitoring committee (or IDMC) review wherein the committee members determined that the risk/benefit profile was not sufficient to continue. Roche also noted that there were no new safety signals seen and that they were pausing dosing in the GEN-EXTEND open-label extension study for the time being.

Time will tell what drove this decision. There had been some safety issues in the past, most notably infections related to the intrathecal catheter, but it seems unlikely to me that that would have driven this decision. Perhaps a longer-term treatment-related side-effect emerged.

This is complete speculation on my part, but it is also plausible to me that the analysis of the data indicated that although the drug worked to reduce the levels of mutant huntingtin protein in the brain, it didn’t drive a significant enough clinical benefit – vaguely analogous to how amyloid-targeting treatments for Alzheimer’s have shown efficacy in reducing amyloid levels, but haven’t really led to any meaningful clinical improvements for patients.

In any case, time will tell if there’s any future left for this drug, which Roche licensed from Ionis (IONS) some time ago. I’ve been pretty conservative with including tomineresn revenue in my Roche model/expectations (much to the annoyance of some Ionis shareholders), but it was one of the most potentially significant drugs in the pipeline, following only tiragolumab, faricimab, and RG171 in terms of potential contributions to Roche’s long-term revenue and value per share.

A Small Retreat With Tecentriq, But Also A Notable Win

On a much more positive note, Roche also announced in March that the IMpower010 study of Tecentriq in an adjuvant setting for non-small-cell lung cancer met its primary endpoint, with a statistically-significant improvement in disease-free survival, and a particularly strong benefit in patients with higher levels of PD-L1. No overall survival number was available at this point.

This is a meaningful win for the company, even if it seems that most sell-siders expected this to go Roche’s way. The NSCLC adjuvant opportunity is likely worth several billions of dollars per year in incremental revenue ($6B-plus), and Roche should be in position for early leadership in this indication. Of course, Merck (MRK) and Bristol-Myers (BMY), among others, are also targeting this opportunity and the relative efficacy of the drugs will go a long way towards determining actual market shares in the adjuvant setting.

On a less positive side, Roche pulled Tecentriq off the market for advanced bladder cancer, as the drug was granted accelerated approval but subsequent clinical data have not supported that decision. It is, I suppose, possible that further data could drive another reversal, but I don’t expect that at present.

The Outlook

The tominersen setback does trim away some of the bull case upside I had seen in Roche. Moreover, coupled with other clinical setbacks (ipatasertib, Tecentriq in ovarian cancer, etrolizumab, SRP-9001, semorinemab, idasanutlin, prasinezumab, and balovaptan) over the past year, it does once again bring into focus the question of R&D productivity – something that Roche management themselves acknowledged as an issue at the most recent R&D day in September of 2020.

Roche spends more than anybody else in biopharma – about 50% more than Merck (MRK), Bristol-Myers (BMY), and Novartis (NVS), and close to 20% more than Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – but the recent returns in terms of high revenue-generating new molecules has been relatively modest, with around 30% of revenue coming from drugs launched since 2012.

There’s no magic fix here, and it’s also true that there have been some strong clinical successes, though drugs like Ocrevus and Hemlibra have been around for a while now, and Evrysdi is perhaps the highest-profile recent success. Coupled with more intense biosimilar competition, that makes clinical read-outs for compounds like tiragolumab, RG6171, and glofitamab even more important.

I continue to model Roche such that long-term revenue growth is likely to be in the low single digits, with mid single-digit growth from 2020 or low single-digit growth based on pre-pandemic financials. While those estimates still support a mid-$40s fair value and a high single-digit long-term annualized total return, I would note that the reduced expectations for 2021 do reduce the EPS/PE-based fair value to the low $40s.

The Bottom Line

I believe this is little more than a rough patch for Roche – something all drug companies go through. I don’t believe the R&D process is fundamentally flawed or broken, and I believe some of Roche’s recent difficulties can be tied to attempting to tackle very difficult, complex diseases. Be that all as it may, while I do still see solid long-term value in Roche shares, sentiment does matter in the short term and it will take some better news from Roche to get the shares moving again.