We Might Be Seeing The Start Of A Short-Term Sell-Off (Technically Speaking For 3/23)

Fed Chair Powell's congressional testimony today contains the following assessment of the economy (emphasis added):

The recovery has progressed more quickly than generally expected and looks to be strengthening. This is due in significant part to the unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy actions I mentioned, which provided essential support to households, businesses, and communities. However, the sectors of the economy most adversely affected by the resurgence of the virus, and by greater social distancing, remain weak, and the unemployment rate-still elevated at 6.2 percent-underestimates the shortfall, particularly as labor market participation remains notably below pre-pandemic levels.

As I noted in my weekend column, most measures of broader macroeconomic activity have regained all or most of their losses. The labor market however, is still very weak. Rather than reference the unemployment rate, Powell takes a broader look at the employment data by incorporating the low labor force participation rate into his analysis.

This is similar to the analysis provided by Richmond Federal Reserve President Barkin in a recent Bloomberg interview (emphasis added):

And Barkin cited a favorite measure for the labor market, employment as a percentage of working age population, at just 57.6% in February, up only marginally from December and sharply lower than 61.1% prior to the pandemic, he said.

Here are charts of the relevant data:

The labor force participation rate (left; referenced by Powell) - which measures the percentage of people who are either employed or actively looking for a job - has only regained about half its pandemic losses. The employment/population ratio (right; referenced by Barkin) has regained about 65% of its losses. The progress of both has recently stalled.

Just how big is the output gap caused by the pandemic? The following is one estimate from Goldman Sachs (GS): The best estimate is probably the red line in both charts which is the average of several major economic organizations. Regardless of the methodology, there's still a large amount of economic slack. That means the possibility of an inflation spike leading to permanent inflationary pressure is small.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: From Stockcharts.com

The smaller-caps took a big hit today, especially in the latter part of the session. Micro-caps dropped 4.5%; small-caps declined 3.6%; mid-caps were off 2.65%. On the plus side, large-caps were off less than 1% while treasuries were up modestly.

From stockcharts.com

At the top of the table are three defensive sectors: utilities, staples, and real estate. At the bottom are cyclicals: basic materials, industrials, financials, and energy. Short version: traders went to safety and took profits.

Let's start with today's charts: From the author's Quotetracker

The main event was the drop in the IWM (lower right). It broke support right after lunch and then continued lower for the rest of the session. This pulled the other averages down; the other three broke support a bit later.

The 30-minute charts show a modest correction forming: IWM 30 minutes.

The IWM formed a rounding top on March 12-15. Since then it's been trending lower. Notice that today's sell-off occurred on higher volume. SPY 30 minutes

The SPY is, so far, forming a stair-step down. It's dropped sharply now twice. QQQ 30-Minute

The QQQ is an exception. It's still in a trading range.

Since this is only Tuesday, today's end-of-the-session sell-off could be a harbinger of three difficult days ahead. Let's hope not.