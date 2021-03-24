Photo by MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Abraxas Petroleum's (OTC:AXAS) common stock still appears to be of limited value despite the significant rise in oil prices. Abraxas is more than fully hedged on its expected 2021 oil production, so the rise in oil prices actually has a slightly negative effect on Abraxas's near-term cash flow (assuming no further development).

Stronger oil prices may allow Abraxas to restart development activities (especially with its remaining Bakken inventory), but Angelo Gordon would need to approve the capital budget. Angelo Gordon is the main beneficiary of stronger oil prices as that enhances its second-lien term loan recovery.

2021 Outlook At $60 WTI Oil

If Abraxas's oil production ends up at 2,700 barrels per day in 2021, it may end up with around $56 million in revenues after hedges at $60 WTI oil.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas noted that its 2021 hedges covered an estimated 107% of its estimated PDP oil production.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

The hedges only have a slightly negative value since the swap price is at $57.62 per barrel.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 985,500 $55.00 $54 Natural Gas and NGLs $5 Hedge Value -$3 Total $56

If Abraxas pays its second-lien term loan interest in-kind, then it would end up with approximately $31 million in cash expenditures for 2021. This assumes a minimal capex budget.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $15 Production Tax $5 Cash SG&A $6 Interest Expense $3 Capital Expenditures $2 Total $31

With the $25 million in positive cash flow in 2021, Abraxas may be able to pay down its credit facility debt to $67 million by the end of 2021. However, its second-lien term loan debt may increase to $137 million (including the $10 million exit fee), leaving it with $207 million in debt at the end of 2021.

$ Million Credit Facility $67 Second-Lien Term Loan (including Exit Fee) $137 Real Estate Note $3 Total Debt $207

Development Activities

At $60 WTI oil, Abraxas may be able to restart Bakken development activities, as it estimates quite strong well-level returns for its remaining Bakken inventory at those oil prices.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

However, Abraxas only estimated 25% to 30% RORs in the Delaware Basin at $60 WTI oil before, so it is less certain whether Abraxas will develop that inventory in 2021. Any development plan is subject to approval by Angelo Gordon in any case.

Valuation

As a valuation check, we can compare Abraxas to Oasis Petroleum (OAS), which is a much larger company that also has assets in both the Bakken and Delaware Basin.

Oasis Petroleum is currently valued at approximately $1.3 billion based on a share price of near $64. Oasis's Q3 2020 oil production was over 11x Abraxas's Q3 2020 oil production. At the end of 2019 (the period of Abraxas's last 10-K filing) Oasis's reserves had a PV-10 that was a bit under 10x the PV-10 of Abraxas's reserves.

Thus based on Oasis's current market valuation, Abraxas may be worth around $130 million, which would be around 10% of Oasis's total value. Abraxas's hedge position is better than Oasis's hedge position. At current strip prices, Abraxas's hedges (from 2021 onward) may have around negative $10 million in value, while Oasis's hedges appear to have more than $300 million in negative value. However, Oasis Petroleum also owns around $760 million (although it would be difficult to monetize this at market price) in Oasis Midstream Partners units.

I do believe that Oasis Petroleum is quite undervalued, but even if this is true, it still points to a valuation for Abraxas Petroleum that is less than its total debt.

Conclusion

The increase in oil prices doesn't help reduce Abraxas's projected debt as it is more than 100% hedged on its projected PDP oil production in 2021 and 2022. It can generate strong well-level returns from its Bakken inventory, although any development plan needs to be approved by Angelo Gordon, who owns its second-lien term loan debt.

The current value of Abraxas's assets still appears to be less than its debt, which is projected to end 2021 at around $207 million. Oasis Petroleum is close to 10x the size of Abraxas Petroleum (based on production levels and reserve values) and it is currently valued at $1.3 billion. Oasis is undervalued in my opinion, but this does show that Abraxas's common shares don't appear to be a good value in the current market environment.