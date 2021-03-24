Time For No More Mr. Nice Guy From Chairman Powell

(Source: Wikipedia, caption by the Author)

Mr. Market tries to break Chairman Powell out of Secretary Yellen's prison with higher yields...

(Source: The Author)

The Fed crawled into the latest FOMC meeting in the unenviable position of being a spectator, rather than the main driver, in the price discovery process of future economic activity. Having guided that the yield curve steepening was a sign of monetary policy success, the FOMC did not give the impression that it was enjoying being right. The Fed has become a prisoner of its own narrative. Unfortunately, it has also become a prisoner of Treasury Secretary Yellen's narrative writing.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in danger of appearing to talk and act as if she is the de facto Federal Reserve Chairman. The US Treasury then risks appearing as a SPAC with the investment strategy of throwing money at the economy.

Not only would these appearances undermine the credibility of Chairman Powell, and his colleagues, but they would also provoke Mr. Market to push yields higher. The Fed is at risk of appearing to become a prisoner of the US Treasury, therefore, Mr. Market is using rising yields to rhetorically break the central bank free.

In her latest central bank guidance, Yellen opined that the current rise of inflation is temporary and manageable. This opinion gives her confidence and scope to plot the next fiscal stimulus for infrastructure. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi signaled that there will be no net new taxes, hence, the fiscal deficit looks set to widen further. President Biden talks a good game about taxing those who have benefitted from the COVID-19 stimulus programs and then redistributing the wealth. Talk is cheap.

The President neglects the fact that, should they smell higher taxes coming, the free-riders will dump their financial assets and the US Dollar. Such an attempted wealth confiscation, through taxation, would see yields on debt and equity rise to levels that would kill the recovery. Speaker Pelosi gets it, so she is ducking the wealth confiscation meme with a neutral tax position baseline.

America has the same two choices as ever. One is to confiscate wealth with fiscal legislation. The other is to confiscate wealth with inflation. America has always chosen option two when push comes to shove. The Fed will, thus, be instructed to crack-on with the inflation confiscation process. Mr. Market will do his best to get ahead of Yellen and her prisoner Chairman Powell.

The US is Manufacturing Stagflation...

Incoming forward-looking datasets, from regional manufacturing surveys, thus far, are indicative of a Stagflationary end to the current consensus reflation thesis. American companies are anticipating this Stagflationary end by literally manufacturing it in their business processes.

Future expected prices-paid are outpacing prices-received, on the way up, crimping margins. Wages and employment lag even further behind. Capex is sub-optimal, presumably, because companies see little to be gained from new investment when margins won't deliver the commensurate ROI. Consequently, capex is used to substitute for labor and to suppress wage costs. Capex is, thus, used to reduce costs and improve free cash flow.

Companies are laser-focused on maximizing their free cash flows. Free cash flow is being used to grow inventories, in order to mitigate the leading prices-paid curve. Free cash flow is also being used for share buybacks; a key signal that economic growth expectations are subdued. Companies have got needs and uses for free cashflow, none of which are commensurate with healthy economic growth.

As noted, in the last report, the Fed has little choice other than to let the 'flation headwind runs its course. It can then concentrate on the growing Stag part of the word. Mr. Market has already made the 'flation into a growing headwind, by pushing yields up towards the tipping point at which the Stag bit becomes a normal recession.

The US Banks are financing Stagflation...

The banking sector, as represented by the New York Fed's SCE Survey, is also adapting to the economic recovery. It is doing so in a way that creates Stagflation.

A mixture of Animal Spirits, and desperation to borrow in order to survive, is prompting consumers to ask banks to provide every kind of loan available. Credit demand is solid. The same cannot be said of supply.

The banks are being very perspicacious, to the point of being abstemious, with their supply of credit. They are much happier to finance car purchases, mortgages, and mortgage refinancing than they are to provide credit cards and/or credit card limit increases. Even mortgage refinancing is constrained.

Banks are, clearly, more comfortable with secured lending than unsecured lending. This says a great deal about how they value assets and how they mistrust borrowers' ability to repay from wage income. The banks also view future conditions as being even more consistent with secured lending. Bank lending activity is, thus, so geared towards balance sheet exposure to Stagflation conditions as to make these conditions self-fulfilling through bank loan policies. By default, this is an early signal of the demise of the consumer credit cycle. The banks are exposing themselves to things that go up in price, thereby, creating an economic headwind from the consumers whom they are avoiding.

If President Biden thinks that the banks are going to embrace his ideas about lending to disadvantaged economic groups, this year, he can forget it. It is too late in the credit cycle for the banks to engage in risky lending unless this comes with a Federal guarantee.

Alternatively, the Fed may be coerced by Secretary Yellen into buying up the debts and mortgages of the disadvantaged to get them off the banks' books.

The manufacturing and financing of Stagflation should not cause undue concern, however. They are both symptoms of a rapidly maturing business cycle, in which businesses get cute and try and make money without working for it. Banks encourage businesses and individuals to do so with their lending policies, which are geared to this kind of privateering with little effort involved. Thus far, the business cycle is following its normal course of action. The real problem is the underlying level of Federal debt. An aging business cycle cannot sustain it. Thus, rising yields will create a tipping point for the economy. Secretary Yellen hopes to nudge the Fed out of the spectator's seat, to get in the game again by monetizing the fiscal deficit and weakening the US Dollar. And so, a new credit cycle will begin, with a new business cycle following closely behind.

The Dots say hot, Janet says not...

(Source: Federal Reserve Board)

The latest FOMC decision, statement, and Dot-Plots created more questions than answers.

The announcement was consistent with the new monetary policy framework stance to let things continue to overheat. Chairman Powell and the Fed Funds Rate Dot Plots said no change until 2023. The GDP, employment, and inflation data in the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP's) said the next move will be a normalization that could come any time. Mr. Market responded to the confusion by saying tighten to break the Chairman out of the Treasury Jail.

Someone is lying.

Hear, hear!

(Source and caption by the Author)

The Staff Dot Plotters continue to uphold the current tradition of contradicting Fed speakers.

Asymmetrically burned after reading.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

According to the SEPs, Fed uncertainty about GDP and unemployment is falling, whilst uncertainty about inflation is rising again. Growth risk is improving, but inflation risk is worsening. This is not the best combination of outcomes.

Currently, the rise of inflation uncertainty is not problematic. If it goes up beyond pre-pandemic levels it will undermine the improvements in GDP and unemployment uncertainty.

Is it just me, or is it getting hot in here?

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

A cursory analysis of the SEP's risk weightings ascribed to GDP, unemployment, and inflation suggests that the US economy, in the Fed's eyes, may already be overheating.

In fact, GDP, employment and inflation are all back at levels of risk last seen before the GFC. This observation resonates very well with those who are currently seeing bubbles everywhere, especially in house prices. The conclusion is that monetary conditions are too loose for the productive capacity of the US economy and its even larger capital markets. Monetary policy easing has been too great for both the productive capacity of the US real economy and the number of assets available in its capital markets.

If employment and GDP are booming, beyond pre-COVID levels, there is nothing to be gained from letting inflation overshoot except the risk of Hyperinflation.

Alternatively, if GDP and employment have only recovered to pre-COVID levels, then, allowing inflation to eat into them is inviting the risk from Stagflation.

If GDP and employment are only at levels lower than pre-COVID, then Stagflation is the reality and not the potential future risk.

A traditional central banker should have a horror of these above three asymmetrically abhorrent outcomes. A central banker, who has lived through the GFC, should be even more unsettled.

So, assuming that the Fed is a traditional central bank, in fact, there is everything to be lost that it has done so well in acquiring and maintaining, in Credible Commitment terms, since the 1980s. Janet Yellen may be cool with this squandering. Chairman Powell may be less so.

Mr. Market is neither cool nor down with this central banking heresy. It is time that he was taken seriously, rather than discounted and/or gainsaid.

The problem for the Fed is that, ever since the 1980s, elected policymakers have relied upon the central bank as the main arbiter of economic policymaking decisions. They have also relied upon the Fed, as their petty cash box, as they have got on with ballooning fiscal deficits, along partisan lines of pecuniary political interest, without troubling the taxpayer for funding. The Fed's acceptance of this abrogation of economic responsibility has imprisoned the central bank in the various administrations that it has blindly served.

This author does not believe that the Fed is heretical enough to allow it to remain Janet Yellen's prisoner for much longer. The Fed's breakout, under cover of rising yields, will challenge the more radical political agenda that heralded the Biden Administration.

Tipping Point...

The good news, in all this volatile price discovery, is that, since the US economy is already back at pre-COVID operating levels (albeit with fewer workers), the scope for yields to continue to rise vertiginously is limited. With yields already back at pre-crisis levels, further rises in inflation simply act as a greater tightening of monetary policy. This inflation-tightening of monetary policy would then push unemployment even higher. The Fed has, thus, reached the limitations of its current monetary policy framework already. Somebody, now, needs to tell Secretary Yellen and President Biden.

The Fed will get blamed for inflation and it will get blamed if there is a recession. It will most certainly get blamed for all of the three asymmetrical inflation and growth outcomes listed above. Faced with this damnation, the Fed may as well at least save what is left of its Credible Commitment and be the bad guy who gets blamed for killing the post-COVID recovery. The latest Dot Plots signal that the Fed is going to be that bad guy sooner rather than later. The sooner the better from an overall perspective of the fundamental health of capital markets and the real economy.

The misallocation of economic resources and investment, currently being called the Reflation Trade, being driven by monetary policy, is becoming a bigger economic problem than the pandemic itself. America has enough problems on its hands right now.

Passive-Aggressive resource misallocation-confiscation, respectively...

Oh Cecilia, you're breaking my heart.

(Source: sconnie33tumblr, caption by Simon and Garfunkel)

A looming obstacle, to the flow of economic resources, presents itself in the form of Cecilia Rouse the new Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA). Rouse, like a political take on the contemporary popular Robin Hood meme, is now on the record for supporting what she terms an "aggressive" program of resource redistribution, to address the problem of economic inequality that is driving the domestic agenda of the Biden Administration.

The "One Percent" are so alarmed, at this new existential threat, that Bill Gates is behaving like their spokesman; and has turned his focus from fighting COVID-19 to fighting wealth confiscation.

The "One Percent" may perhaps, however, be sleeping a little more soundly; safe in the knowledge that they have some would-be minted insiders, like Ron Klain and Susan Rice, embedded in Team Biden. These individuals should be able to contain the spirit of Robin Hood and his merry men and women.

The squabbling and President Biden's attempts to contain it should be entertaining. Spurned and slighted, would-be minted outsider Larry Summers has wasted little time exacting his revenge for the ostracism that he has received from Team Biden. Summers equates the fiscal impropriety of Biden with the irresponsibility shown by President Trump. Disaster movie stuff!

(Source: Wikipedia, caption by the Author)

"Aggressive" does not sound like the kind of egalitarian form of leveling-up that FDR, or JFK, or even Lincoln promoted. Being a prisoner of Janet Yellen would, thus, be infinitely more liberating than being a prisoner of the "Aggressive" Ms. Rouse. Chairman Powell would do well to keep the Fed out of the fiscal reach of both ladies, especially the latter. Perhaps it's time for the Chairman to embrace Mr. Market, and his rising yields, in order to hitch a ride and escape back to the land of the free and home of the brave independent central banker.

Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin was first up, post-FOMC meeting, to try to liberate the Fed from Mr. Market and Secretary Yellen's clutches. Whilst remaining compliant, with the new monetary policy framework guidelines of make-up strategies, for growth and inflation, Barkin introduced an element of conditional flexibility into his guidance. This introduction nudged the old tried and tested posturing tactic of data dependency back into Mr. Market's line of sight.

Barkin frames the Fed as being data-dependent on a data-set that fits the monetary policy framework for employment and inflation make-up. When the Fed subjectively defines that the conditions of make-up have been achieved it will, then, normalize monetary policy. His hunch is that this will take some time, however, this does not necessarily have to be the case.

By embracing data-dependence, the Fed, thus, hopes to regain its independence by introducing an element of uncertainty into Mr. Market's mind. Mr. Market has currently made yields arrive at levels which Barkin says will take some time to reach via his data-set. Mr. Market has, thus, got ahead of himself and the Fed on Barkin's data-dependent timeline. The problem for Barkin is that the Fed staffers' SEP's are on Mr. Market's timeline. Barkin will need to declare that the data-sets he follows have arrived at the make-up point soon.

Mr. Market has, thus, opened the cell-door for the Fed to escape, from fiscal-agency prison status, with the key of higher bond yields. The trick for the Fed is to figure out how to ditch its liberator and his higher bond yields. Whilst the Fed is figuring this out said higher yields will be providing the means to do so in the form of an economic headwind.

Maybe the Fed had its own escape plan all along...

(Source: The Author)

On the subject of headwinds, the Fed has followed-through on its schedule to automatically tighten monetary policy by way of macroprudential policy. As expected, the Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR) will expire as scheduled on March 31st. Banks will no longer be able to leverage up US Treasury holdings at subsidized capital costs. Since the banks haven't been allowed to pay dividends, whilst availing themselves of the SLR, their leverage has allegedly been used in commercial lending. How much the SLR has contributed to the bubble in Treasury Bond yields and risk asset prices will now be revealed. If the two asset classes move in lock-step, one may conclude that they were in self-reinforcing bubbles.

Incoming!

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

Whilst feigning disinterest, in the imploding bubbles, the Fed will be watching the data closely to see what if any real economic headwind it has unleashed by tightening the SLR. Nascent signs of economic weakness have already been noted by the New York Fed's Q2/2021 Nowcast.

Mr. Market may have noted that the Fed has ostensibly used its own SLR key, of the door to higher yields, to break out from Yellen's jail. If this is, indeed, the case then the application of his own higher yield key may be egregious.

(Source: The Author)

Inadvertently, or perhaps simply on schedule, the Fed may have just seized the initiative from and given Mr. Market some uncertainty in exchange.

Ray Dalio has become the epitome of Mr. Market's dilemma. On the one hand, Dalio thinks that the Fed may need to tighten prematurely to fight inflation. Yet, on the other hand, Dalio thinks that the Fed will soon be engineering a soft-landing with some bond-buying. This equivocation may simply be Dalio's unique way of pitching the utility of his recently maligned risk-parity investment strategy. As this dialectic plays out, however, the Fed will exploit its initiative to reclaim some further independence and flexibility.