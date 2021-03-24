Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is well-positioned to benefit from the trending increases in energy prices as well as expected investments in infrastructure projects (roads, bridges) in the coming years. There is also the nearer-term expectation for a recovery in construction more generally. The anticipated post-COVID boom is already reflected in the stock price, which is 47% above its pre-COVID-19 2020 high.

5-year price history and basic statistics for CAT (Source: Seeking Alpha)

With a forward P/E of more than 27, a great deal of expected growth is priced in at current levels. With low interest rates and the optimism regarding the re-opening of the global economy, along with massive government stimulus, many companies have seen their valuations shoot up and CAT is a case in point. The question is whether the current prices are reasonable or whether there is likely to be a broad recalibration. This type of valuation adjustment is hard to time. Back in December, when the stock price was considerably lower, the stock looked pricey. Since then, the shares have gained another 20% and are up almost 25% for the YTD.

Total returns for CAT vs. Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery sector and total stock market (Source: Morningstar)

The variation in CAT's returns vs. the broader U.S. equity market is mainly driven by the cyclical nature of construction. The historical returns on CAT are generally in line with its sector.

Wall Street Analyst Outlook

The Wall Street analyst outlook is consistent with the stock price having fully priced or even over-shooting a bullish view. While the consensus rating from 14 ranked analysts surveyed by eTrade is bullish, the current stock price is about 1.5% above the 12-month consensus price target. There is a large degree of spread in the price targets, with 12-month returns ranging from -29% to +17%. When there is a large dispersion in analyst outlooks, this provides a sense that expectations are not broadly shared.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for CAT (Source: eTrade)

The Wall Street consensus outlook compiled by Seeking Alpha, from a group of 24 analysts, has a neutral rating and a price target that is just slightly lower than eTrade's calculation. Within Seeking Alpha's Wall Street cohort, there are considerably more analysts who are bullish (9) than who are bearish (3), but the largest number are neutral.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for CAT (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The Wall Street consensus outlooks are composed of rating and price targets affirmed within the last 90 days. When a stock moves dramatically over this time scale (as we have seen with CAT), the ratings become less relevant as compared to the price targets. The Wall Street consensus rating may be bullish to neutral, but both the Seeking Alpha and eTrade consensus analyses agree that CAT shares are fully priced.

Outlook From the Options Market

Along with the consensus opinion of Wall Street equity analysts, I examine the market-implied consensus outlook derived from the prices at which options are trading. For those who are unfamiliar with this well-established approach, please see my introductory post. By analyzing put and call prices at a range of strike prices, it is possible to create an expected distribution of price returns that reconciles all of the options prices. This is expressed in terms of a probability distribution.

When I chart the distribution, I rotate the negative side about the vertical axis and overlay the probabilities of negative returns on top of the positive returns (see the introductory post if this is not clear), which makes it much easier to see the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude.

In analyzing CAT, I have looked at options expiring on 6/18/2021 (3 months from now) and 1/21/2022 (10 months from now) to generate option-implied price return outlooks for these periods.

Option-implied price return probabilities between now and June 18, 2021 (Source: author's calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The option-implied price return outlook for the period from now until June 18, 2021, is mildly bearish, which elevated probabilities of negative returns as compared to positive returns of the same magnitude (the red dashed line is above the solid blue line for the most probable outcomes). The single most-probable price return over this period is -4.1% and the median return is -0.8%. There is an estimated 52% probability of having a price return less than zero for this period. The annualized volatility from this distribution is 30.5%.

Option-implied price return probabilities between now and January 21, 2022 (Source: author's calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The option-implied price return outlook to January 21, 2022, is also mildly bearish, consistent with the shorter-term outlook. The single most-probable price return is -6.4% and the median return is -2%. There is a 53% probability of having a price return less than or equal to zero for this period. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 32%.

Summary

The prevailing outlook is that CAT will thrive, with rapid earnings growth as economies re-open and increasing energy prices that are accompanying some return to normalcy. In addition, there is the expectation of a big increase in infrastructure investment that should also be a boon to CAT. The problem, however, is that all of this good news is already largely or entirely reflected in the stock price. It is fairly remarkable that CAT is 47% more expensive than it was at its pre-COVID 2020 high.

The current stock price is slightly above the analyst consensus 12-month price targets, which supports the view that next year's recovery is already priced in. The option-implied outlooks are mildly bearish for the next 3- and 10-month periods. The volatility implied from these outlooks is around 31%, which is quite low for an individual stock.

While I don't want to own CAT at its current price and valuation, and it seems that there is too much optimism reflected in the stock price, my final rating is neutral. I expect declines more than I expect gains over the next year, but the evidence does not support a sufficiently negative view that I would go bearish.