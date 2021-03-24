metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Positioning for Rising Interest rates.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) is the best buy when looking for exposure to ESG initiatives. The ETF generates above-average Free Cash Flows, protecting ACES from rising interest rates. The ETF has strong holdings in some of the biggest disruptors of ESG investing and also boasts positions in low debt renewable energy pure-plays, which positions the ETF perfectly for today's market.

Energy: Traditional or Renewable?

Outside of interest rates, the push towards renewables has dominated 2021. Capitalizing on ESG is not a matter of if, but rather a matter of how. When it comes to energy and utilities, there are traditionally two schools of thought: oil and gas against renewable electricity. This has led to a dichotomy between the two and thus you rarely see someone invested in both NextEra Energy (NEE) and Exxon Mobil (XOM). However, I believe that pure-play renewable companies will outpace utilities in the transition to sustainability.

Looking down the barrel of our 2021 market, it's hard to see past rising interest rates. This dissuades me from industries and companies that are more levered, like utilities (XLU), and pushes me away from renewables towards more traditional oil and gas (XLE). However, there are renewable alternatives outside of oil and gas that have less debt than utilities.

Data by YCharts

Renewable: Utility or Pure-Play

While many of the electric utilities are leading the charge in sustainability, I don't believe that they are well-positioned for today's market. Don't let this dissuade you though, there are companies pioneering the switch to renewables that aren't as levered. Let's compare some of the leading sustainable utilities against these companies in terms of positioning for rising interest rates.

Electric Utilities: Entergy (ETR), Vistra (VST), Fortis (FTS), PPL Corp. (PPL), and FirstEnergy (FE).

Renewable Pure-Plays: Enphase (ENPH) [home solar], Itron (ITRI) [water management], Acuity (AYI) [lighting], and Wolfspeed (CREE) [semiconductors].

(Author, data from WallMine)

From the above, we can see that this basket of pure-plays is in a much better position to handle rising interest rates. Each of the companies represented in the blue basket is found in the top ten holdings of ALPS Clean Energy ETF. Within ACES top ten holdings, you also gain exposure to some of the big names in renewables: Plug Power (PLUG), NextEra Energy [electric utility], Tesla (TSLA) [electric vehicle], and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) [power assets].

ACES ETF: Pure-Plays and Discounts

We've already seen that the renewable pure-plays are better positioned for rising interest rates than the utilities; however, ACES also comes with some disruption leaders like PLUG, TSLA, NEE, and BEP, as well as big growth names like Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) and Sunrun (RUN). While these companies do not stand out as much in terms of debt and interest rate protection, they are currently trading at a deep discount from their recent highs.

Data by YCharts

When looking for the best renewable plays despite rising interest rates, we find a significant amount of ACES holdings. When we look at the other names within the ETF, we find them trading well below their highs and at relatively attractive prices. On the whole, ACES is an extremely attractive investment given today's market and looks to be the best way to capitalize on the push to renewable energy.

ACES ETF: Comparables

When looking at renewable energy ETFs, the big three are ALPS Clean Energy ETF, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN), and First Trust Nasdaq Green Energy ETF (QCLN). Like when we benchmarked pure-plays against utilities in terms of protection from interest rates, let's compare these ETFs on the same scale.

For this analysis, I am focusing on the renewable pure-plays within each ETF. Each of these ETFs has significant holdings in Plug Power and Enphase Energy so they will be excluded from the comparison. Electric vehicle holdings will also be excluded.

ACES: Itron, Acuity, and Wolfspeed.

ICLN: Daqo New Energy (DQ), Ormat Tech (ORA), and Contact Energy (CEN).

QCLN: Albemarle (ALB), ON Semiconductors (ON), and Wolfspeed.

(Author, data from WallMine)

While the companies within each ETF have similar Debt/Equity ratios, the difference is in the Free Cash Flow Yield and the Debt/EBITDA. This tells us that the companies within ACES are in a slightly better position to pay off debt and adjust to changes in interest rates.

Another thing to consider when deciding between these ETFs is their exposure to electric vehicles. QCLN has by far the largest EV holdings with TSLA as their largest holding and NIO Inc. (NIO) as their fourth-largest. ACES has moderate EV exposure with TSLA as its fifth-largest holding. ICLN has the least of the bunch and has no EV companies within their top ten holdings.

Capitalize on Renewable Energy

ACES is the best renewable energy ETF and is in an excellent position to capitalize on the growth of ESG initiatives. The ETF is less exposed to rising interest rates and has a well-diversified group of holdings. You gain exposure to a mix of low debt renewable energy pure-plays as well as high growth disruption leaders trading at a discount. However, one thing to be aware of: the dichotomy addressed above is a false one. Investing in renewables OR traditional energy is a misconception and supplementing a position in ACES with holdings in companies like Exxon Mobil, Diamondback (FANG), or Kinder Morgan (KMI) is advisable as interest rates are on the move.