mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLDF) CEO Russ McMeekin on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wayne Andrews - Head of Investor Relations

Russ McMeekin - Chief Executive Officer

Chantal Schutz - Chief Financial Officer

Stephen Lee - Raymond James

Brian Kiplinger - Alliance

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Good afternoon, and welcome to mCloud Technologies' Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call.

At this time, I’d turn the call over to Wayne Andrews, mCloud Head of Investor Relations.

Wayne Andrews

Thank you, Gabriel and welcome all to our fourth quarter and full year 2020 results conference call. Presenting from mCloud is Russ McMeekin, Chief Executive Officer; and Chantal Schutz, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we proceed further, please note that remarks made on this conference call may contain forward-looking statements about mCloud Technologies’ current and future plans, expectations, intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments.

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on investments and assumptions based on factors that management believes are appropriate and responsible in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

As a result, mCloud Technologies cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize and we're cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, mCloud Technologies has no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For additional information on these assumptions and risks, please consult the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information contained in the company's most recent MD&A which is or should be available on SEDAR momentarily and also on our Web site at www.mcloudcorp.com.

I’ll now hand the call over to Russ. Russ, please go ahead.

Russ McMeekin

Thank you, Wayne, and good afternoon, everyone.

Operator, if we can move to slide paginated two. I'd like to take a couple minutes to recap the acquired companies since our inception. I received a request from a number of you since the last conference call and over the several months on putting together the puzzle on how this brick wall ties to AssetCare. So starting with the upper right hand side FDSI, that was our pre-go public acquisition that gave us deep analytics with our first iteration of AI analytics. Our first early adopters were Bank of America. It worked closely with the Department of Energy. A lot of the academic insights came from Purdue and that was the starting point for the company.

Very quickly after going public, the company acquired NGRAIN. We acquired this company to give us advanced visual analytics. Our next generation AI which has evolved considerably since then and our original, early adopter customer that still is a customer of our today, Lockheed Martin on the fighter jet battle damage inspection program. And that provides us technology that gives us something that the world does not have and that is micro precision visual analytics. That is military grade.

The third acquisition gave us the platform to be able to get out to assets, get out to workers provide a secured mobile platform that was Agnity. The early adopters were AT&T, SoftBank, now, most recently Telus, Rogers in Canada. And that really gives us voice data, video, all kinds of connectivity to workers and assets and the aggregation of all and that's been a very phenomenal acquisition for us.

Autopro followed after Agnity and that provided us named accounts in Alberta certainly was the foundation from which our most recent strategic move into Alberta has really allowed us to catapult that whole activity, both oil and gas in Alberta and then globally. So that has given us many of the who's who in Alberta and a lot of domain knowledge and high talent individuals to be able to really go after oil and gas in a serious way in which we are.

Next with CSA, that technology. The early adopters was most of the -- about 95% of the nuclear facilities in USA install base uses a CSA technology. Again, this is for 3D digital twin. We use that now in all asset types. We've got offshore platforms for oil and gas, onshore oil and gas midstream. That technology is nuclear grade as you can see and therefore it gives us a very differentiated position in the market with high precision cloud based 3D visual analytics and 3D.

Then we added to all of this AirFusion which gave us some customers in Europe. Added to our AI engine capabilities, significant AI capability, again, visual inspection where we basically can take all kinds of visual data and immediately convert it into intelligent information around the health of blades and wind turbines, which post COVID will be very strategic for a lot of people who have ignored a lot of their assets, not by their own desires, but by truck. But by reality, we'll be able to scan those blades with drone or ground mounted visual inspection data and we'll be able to convert that to them or for them very quickly.

And then, last, but not least kanepi, which was our last acquisition in the fall of last year, that gave us the foundation for AssetCare Enterprise Edition gives us workflow for the mobile capabilities we have with all of the previous acquisitions and has been a big driver for a lot of new business in Southeast Asia, Australia. We have first adopters in Canada. We're soon to have first adopters in the U.S. And this is no longer just oil and gas, we have multi-site building operators. We have multi-site mining operators in Australia. So that was a very strategic move for us.

So you put all these pieces together, that's the bricks in the AssetCare wall that makes us I believe, today, the most advanced player in asset result as a service technology provider.

Next slide. Highlight in 2020, as you saw this morning, in our press announcement, total AssetCare revenues were 20.5 million compared to 8.9 million last year. So that brick wall that I just showed you of technology, on a connected asset basis is creating this growth. So we're very excited by that. That's a very significant year-on-year growth. And we're going to get into SaaS metrics later. And you'll see from a SaaS perspective, these are pretty impressive metrics. The recurring revenue component is $12.8 million that compared to 2.9 in 2019, so 335% growth, that trajectory as we go into 2021 is quite impressive with very strong backlog as I will get into later.

We have significant demand in AssetCare, indoor air quality, in fact, in our MD&A that will be published shortly, you will see results from actual before and after. And I'll show you in a slide coming up before and after results, which is creating that, if you don't have it, why not kind of situation versus just a month ago is what should we do to get back to work. Now, it's when we apply this technology, it brings us to a level that is far beyond anything they've ever seen. So the question becomes, if you don't have it, why don't you?

Next is converting our current oil and gas customers to recurring revenue to SaaS, there's no doubt COVID helped with that a lot of people were forced to stay at home not able to go to their assets, which drew the question of well, if we can't get to them by flight or by drive. How do we get to these assets and AssetCare became a key business tool for them more now we're looking at 2021 with a lot of business activity that started, let's try it out and 2021 Now let's scale it in 2020, now let scale in 2021.

And then, most recently and today's filing will definitely help as well. We received some shareholder approvals, we needed the request of the NASDAQ. So we continue to keep driving forward on this NASDAQ listing to create a peer group that is similar to ourselves and to create a currency that is far different than what we have today.

Next slide. Again, we use connected assets as our key barometer of what's going on. When we went public, we had 6000 connected assets at inception and a handful of customers. We look at where we closed 2020, we had 59,462 we have black backlog and very clear line of sight to 70,000 connected assets by mid 2021. Then we set the milestone and we have it clearly in our head, the logos, the geographies, the quotas, that the people -- the business development people are caring to achieve that goal targeting 100,000 connected assets. We believe that's the next big milestone to be focused on.

Next slide. As requested in previous conference calls and in conferences, and as I suggested earlier, we are now tracking on an annual basis we will provide some traditional SaaS performance indicators. First of all, one we're very proud of is net dollar retention 273%. That speaks to the fact that our three year contracts and zero churn that we have or high concentration with our customers, gross dollar retention of 100% quite impressive how we use our sales resources against the margin that we generate from these SaaS contracts are measured as LTV to CAC ratio, it's at 3.2 today, we want to see great improvements there as well. These are world-class standards. But we want to be better than world-class on the LTV to CAC ratio.

Our win loss ratio for 2020 was 74% but that speaks to the fact that most of our business came from captive customers. So we still have a long ways to go from capturing most of the assets from our existing customers. So the win loss ratio will continue to remain high. But as we enter into competing for new logos, there'll be a downward pressure on that win loss ratio. But we're also very proud on this 74%. If you can combine our TCV backlog coming into 2021 and our highly qualified pipeline backlog coming into 2021. It's approximately $178 million in a future slide, I'll walk you through the distribution of types of customers.

And then 84% of our LTV are from top 25 customers. So this speaks to our very satisfied customers that use our technology, the data we generate from these customers and the amount of benefit they generate speaks to our SaaS metric very well.

Moving to Slide six. So if you look on the left-hand side, last year's revenues in total was 18.3 million. The impressive part here is, we see from left to right, not only a bigger bubble, or a lot more revenue, but we also see as a percentage of revenue 80% of it comes from our AssetCare, brick wall, our technology that is from those SaaS metrics I just showed you very impressive. Engineering is a small percentage of the overall revenue. But it's still very strategic. We lead a lot of sales initiatives with technical services to get the customers to really appreciate that we know what we're doing and we know how to do it. And then we follow it with AssetCare and we follow through the SaaS metrics quite closely.

I will now turn the call over to Chantal and should get into a lot more financial detail. Chantal over to you.

Chantal Schutz

Thank you, Russ.

First I want to start out by saying that I apologize for the delay today. We experienced some technical hiccups and filing the statements in the MD&A. They are all filed now and we should see them very shortly.

Revenue in the fourth quarter was 9.2 million and 26.9 million for the whole fiscal year. This was a 47% growth year-over-year and this compares with Q4 2019 revenues of 10 million and annual 2019 revenues of 18.34 million.

Q4 2020 when compared to Q4 2019 reflects a reduction in engineering services as Russ previously mentioned of about $3.3 million. And this was a result of the impact from the pandemic restrictions. This decline was replaced by a material increase in the recurring asset overtime revenues.

For the full year 2020, over 80% of our revenues were derived from AssetCare compared with less than 15% in 2019. Can we move to the next slide please?

The AssetCare over time revenue in the fourth quarter was 5.546 million, compared with 1.276 million in the same quarter of last year. That's a $4.3 million increase representing as Russ previously mentioned 335% growth. On a year-over-year basis, AssetCare over time revenue totaled 12.8 million compared with only 2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, again representing a $9.9 million increase and 335% growth. We can go to the next slide please.

Monthly recurring revenues is a key metric in the analysis of our current results as well as our future growth trajectory. Our MRR blended average per connected assets which had in this mix a large number of early adopter customers from 2018 has grown from $12.56 per asset in Q1 2020 to a blended average of $33.75 per asset in Q4.

Our revenue growth is derived not only from additional connected assets, but also from increasing our MRR. If I can have the next slide, please.

While we continue to focus on growing recurring revenue, we have also kept close tabs on our operating expenses. In presenting and discussing our expenses, I will be referring to non-IFRS measures unless I otherwise specify. An IFRS to non-IFRS reconciliation is provided in our MD&A.

Our gross margins remained relatively consistent throughout the year. However, they have increased for the total year over 2019. As you can see on the chart, during each quarter operating expenses specifically tied to selling, marketing and research and development, as a percentage of revenue declined, the corresponding quarterly revenue growth. We see that in Q1 operating expenses as a percentage of AssetCare revenue was 387%. And this showed a steady decline over the four quarters ending at Q4 at 134%.

At the same time, we continue to see a reduction in what management considers non-recurring or non-operating expenses.

During 2020, payroll and third-party expenses tied to the acquisitions and acquisition integrations declined from 4.1 million in Q1 rather to 3.4 million in Q4. Furthermore, our recurring or IFRS defined expenses were consistent, while AssetCare recurring revenue increased from 3.1 million in Q1 to 8.2 million in Q4.

It's important to point out a number of expenses which are classified as research and development operating expenses are driving revenue performance now and will into the future. We've completed the integration of our recent acquisition and we are now building a new features and functions to the AssetCare platform. And as such, we're exploring the ability to capitalize certain R&D expenses under the IFRS rules.

Operating expenses tied to forward looking revenue illustrates solid leverage in our business model.

Turning now to the balance sheet and cash flows, we ended the year with about a million dollars of cash on hand. Our net cash inflows for the year of just under 500,000 are represented by 25.6 million of cash used in general operating activities, offset by 32 million from investing activities, primarily driven by the proceeds of our public offering, proceeds from the issuance of convertible debentures and proceeds from special warrants offset by replacements of loans and leases -- repayment of loans and leases.

Furthermore, investing activities used 6.2 million in cash-related primarily to the acquisition of kanepi, AirFusion and other intangible assets.

Despite the growth of sales, our AR at year end was only slightly more than the year before, long-term receivables grew from 1.6 million to 5.3 million resulted from the increased long-term revenue contracts in the year.

Intangible assets and goodwill showed significant increases as a result of the acquisitions of CSA, AirFusion and kanepi and there was no impairment in goodwill as at December 31, 2020.

Our current trade payables and accrued liabilities grew to 12 million at the year end December 31, 2020, compared with 8.8 million at year ended 12/31, 2019, as a result of the growth during the year and the increase in expenses. Other liabilities also ended the year at 5.3 million, representing the convertible debenture offering in December 2020. These debentures were later issued in early 2021.

The almost doubling of share capital during the year was driven by the shares issued for the purchases of CSA, kanepi and AirFusion along with the conversion of special warrants, the non-brokered public offering of 4 million and a brokered public offering of 11.5 million.

Our 2019 figures were recast for the effect of a change in tax rate assumptions used in the calculation of deferred taxes on the equity portion of the convertible debenture issued in 2019. This was considered by our auditors to be immaterial from a qualitative perspective. And as mCloud is not profitable yet, there is no current tax impact. The deferred tax expense on the resulting deferred tax liability must be recorded in equity.

I'll now turn the call back to you Russ.

Russ McMeekin

Thank you, Chantal and operator we'll move from what is paginated line -- Slide nine to slide 10 please.

So back to major growth drivers, as I mentioned previously indoor air quality as they get back to work and becoming a need to have, to must have with many geographies and many operators, building operators or occupiers has been a really strong activity for us. And we are going to see a lot more in the coming weeks months in terms of announcements.

If you look on the left, you see the configuration of what a building looks like today in terms of the sensors and what feeds our AI model. We go back two years ago, that would be a fraction of this kind of measurements and objective functions we'd focus on. But more or as importantly, if you look to the right, this is a live building in British Columbia, where prior to the turning on -- and the monitoring and turning on of the active air technology secure air with the monitoring technology we have in this given building, pretty large building. You can see that the airborne contaminants are well above anything that would be acceptable. And then, post, it's well below in fact it get down to levels that are -- at levels that you would feel comfortable bringing your little kids into.

So therefore, we see these kinds of results. And then peer groups looking at these kinds of results. And based on an MRR basis where people can subscribe to this and the analogy I like to use is, it cost you more to keep your toilets clean than it does to keep your air cleaner in your building. They'll drive to these kinds of indoor air quality standards. So we believe this is -- we know it is today and it's going to continue to be a very solid growth driver going forward.

Next slide, Slide 11. The next major driver is decarbonisation of oil and gas also tied into ESG. So on the right hand side of this slide, these are example reports and there are many reports that our customers are asking for requiring to provide plugged into SAP systems and Oracle systems and back-end systems that they need to be able to comply with their ESG reporting. If you notice in early March, the SEC for U.S. reporters have mandated now using an enforcement group of I think 22 people in the SEC, that the ESG reporting for operators such as oil and gas be auditable, traceable. And when they report it, be able to have some semblance of connectivity to the reality. So AssetCare is a perfect fit for that. And we see a lot more reports being generated by that compliance requirement.

If you look on the left-hand side, circled in red, these are very specific areas where mCloud focuses on. So when we connect to heat exchangers, when we connect to compressors, when we can connect the pumps, or at the controller level, we're looking at the left-hand side in terms of efficiency, detection and repair, not letting things go to flare. Those kinds of things are in that 47% range of where fugitive gases are created. Then there is leak detection. Our next generation leak detection working in the province of Alberta, which has been very strategic with the end-user customers and the regulators in the province to focus on wearable devices on mobile workers that will feed our cloud and use workers and reports and AI to begin to detect things that are unseen in operations, the fugitive gas not only at the asset level, but as you roam facilities, you'll be able to find these fugitive gas.

If you sum these three component areas or these three areas of focus of ours, you will see very material reduction in carbon intensity of these operators, which is the game plan of the province of Alberta to be the lowest carbon intensity operator in the world. Therefore, in those areas where you see the red boxes that reduce those leakages or losses quite considerably. And mCloud's roll and this is very significant. So we are at the center of this, this is why we've moved through Alberta. And there's a lot more to be discussed on this in future calls and future announcements.

Moving to the next slide. In summary, we signed -- we see signs of the global pandemic lifting, I would say quite safely by May in most of the states provinces and some of the countries including Europe, that are starting to come online. We are seeing people getting back to work with schedules and timing that makes sense that I think are going to be maintained now versus setting dates that are moved out because of additional shutdowns and government mandates to stay home that seems to be mitigating now. So we expect by May things to really clear.

As I mentioned before, $175 million of a combination of pipeline and backlog, mostly three year TCV 40% of that our buildings and growing 40% is own oil and gas and growing. We have some wind carry over, some deals mainly in Europe and in China. We expect those to -- once they're installed and they got results mainly around blade inspection post being ignored during COVID. We think there's going to be a multiplier effect by references showing how our way of blade inspecting is far more efficient than traditional ways. And therefore that as a percentage of the total should begin to grow, and the absolute numbers should begin to grow in the wind plus others.

Again, focusing on our internal KPIs remaining above 200% of net dollar retention is a very strategic to us. LTV to CAC ratios where we really take advantage of our sales force, getting our $4 million per TCV in place, maintaining a very high win-loss ratio. So we want to be top quartile performers from a SaaS perspective. To the next slide.

In final summary, we look at surpassing 70,000 connected assets here in the very near term, then 100,000 is our next milestone as I mentioned previously. We have some tremendous people around the world now in Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, U.S., where we are going direct to customers. We have an indirect channel, we announced with [indiscernible]. That's a very strategic partnership we've signed for some very large fortune top 20, multi-side building operators.

We mentioned our progress in New York state that's now turning into connected buildings. Our progress in Northern California, as you know, New York State, Northern California are very dense population states. We've had some very strategic wins in our own backyard in BC that will turn into a multiplier effect with school boards and with you name it, a lot of very exciting stuff there and also working with the utilities in DC. So it's happening in our own backyard, not just in multi states.

Our other focus is EBITDA generation, once we get above this 70,000 connected assets and start heading towards 100,000, connected assets, all of that is accretive and starts generating positive EBITDA. Gross margin has improved significantly from 2019 to 2020. Going into 2021, as recurring revenues become a larger percentage or maintain is a larger percentage, gross margins is a good story.

Our new home base of Alberta is very strategic for us. I can't say enough positive things, the combination of working with government entities, the government itself, how the customers or the end operators work collaboratively, it's just something I've never seen in my life before. It's quite impressive. And then, us in the middle of it is quite exciting and as COVID lifts and things happen this will become a major growth driver and Alberta's credibility as an operator and early adopter in technology in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia and Texas, is very well understood and renowned. So we expect that to drive scale not only in Canada/Alberta, but around the world.

That's the end of our prepared remarks. And I'll turn it over to the operator for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question will come from the line of Stephen Lee of Raymond James.

Stephen Lee

Hey, guys, I don't see the filings yet. So maybe I can ask a couple of financial statement questions. So Chantal, I just want to confirm, you said a million dollars cash on hand at quarter-end?

Chantal Schutz

Yes.

Stephen Lee

And then, since quarter end, how much was raised whether debentures or any pull forward arrangement? Thanks.

Chantal Schutz

Since January, we've announced approximately 3.5 million U.S. of additional close. And we expect to last close very shortly.

Stephen Lee

Okay, perfect. And now for Q1, are you expecting some cash burn in Q1?

Russ McMeekin

Yes. If we're expecting some cash burn. So as long as we're below the $14.5 million revenue per quarter, we still use cash. So there will be uses of cash in Q1. We expect to be breakeven from a cash flow point of view around the midpoint of W2, which is that 70,000 connected asset that we put in the press announcement this morning.

Stephen Lee

Okay, that's perfect. And Russ, when you think in Q1, I mean, should we expect that trend to continue to Q1 cash maybe lower than Q4?

Russ McMeekin

Yes, because in Q4, there was still a lot of heavy duty, kanepi closing and stuff of that nature. So this financing was not that costly. NASDAQ work was pretty light. So we should be seeing a reduction in those kinds of expenditures, yes.

Stephen Lee

Makes sense. And maybe Russ, I, let me ask you about the guide. So you said double the growth of AssetCare revenue. So now does that mean double the asset care revenue base you've just had in 2020? Or because if I look at the growth 2020 over 2019, that's a bit higher, it's $11.6 million year-over-year growth. So that would put your AssetCare at about $44 million in 2021. Which one were you referring to?

Russ McMeekin

Yes, let me see if I get a question straight here. So I'm going to Slide six.

Stephen Lee

Yes. I think in the press release you say for fiscal '21, you expect double the growth of AssetCare revenues? So if I take that literally, that means you have really 11.6 in '20?

Russ McMeekin

Yes, therefore, so year end was about 20 million total AssetCare. So you're asking, is it going to be close to $40 million at the end of 2021? Is your question, I believe, for AssetCare?

Stephen Lee

Not for the full year, not a run rate number, but for the full year 2020.

Russ McMeekin

No. That's what I'm getting at. Yes, the answer is, it should be pretty cool. Again, assuming May is open business as usual. We're doing the 8000 plus connected assets, again, that we used to do. And we have carried over the recurring that's what was intended in the press announcement, correct.

Stephen Lee

Right. And what's a good number for engineering? I mean, that's in the press. But maybe we should expect some recovery in '21. Maybe arrangement would be helpful here Russ?

Russ McMeekin

Yes, so let's explain what we've done with engineering. So if you look at some of the -- when we grow AssetCare, some of those technical people are in the cogs, right. So we've applied them to AssetCare growth. So they were -- so they didn't win, let them go. We just use them differently. And they're doing a very good job. And our game plan isn't to go back to the $5 million a quarter of projects. I think at a steady state, when everything's back to business and everything is good. A number of about $3 million a quarter for technical services, specifically tied to being called early creators of opportunity for asset care is a good strategic mix for us.

Stephen Lee

Got it. And you would only get to that level, probably in the second half. Is that fair?

Russ McMeekin

That's fair. That is fair.

Your next question will come from Brian Kiplinger of Alliance.

Brian Kiplinger

First, can you talk about the progress you're making in Alberta with your partnership? And how should we be thinking about assets related to that partnership ramping?

Russ McMeekin

So invest Alberta is one partnership, they're wholly-owned, basically they're at the business arm of the province. So from looking at ways to be clever of putting forward capital with new capital structures around contracts, they've been very active and helpful. Looking at international contracts, looking at deals we couldn't have looked at otherwise, without that partnership. Now we're at the table with major governments and major players around the world.

So domestic growth by just being able to get to existing customers and provide them easy SaaS to deal with ESG endorsed by the province, you should think of that as definitely an acceleration. We are doing very well before and connecting assets, we're going to do even better in Alberta, Brian. But it's not just invest Alberta is not just an Alberta only organization, they have people in Singapore, they have people in the Middle East. So we're actively in discussion with Singapore, with Saudi Arabia. And how do we take a lot of the technologies that are adopted and proven out in Alberta to these other countries. So we should see an acceleration in those countries. We always had aspirations in those countries. Now we're going to have acceleration in those countries.

In terms of getting technologies that are endorsed by regulators, our regulators in Alberta, they're very smart regulators in Alberta. So they work closely with our development team to make sure we're not just developing things that are not consistent with how they see regulations around decarbonisation in ESG. So everything we do will have, like we have with indoor air quality, we like to say it meets the requirements of people like CDC. We will have a similar mantra in Alberta, around people like emissions reduction, Alberta and others.

Brian Kiplinger

Great. Switching gears in terms of 70,000 connected assets, it sounds like some point towards the end of second quarter, do the environment need a change for the better to achieve this goal. Meaning if travel restrictions continue, can you still achieve that?

Russ McMeekin

I believe so because whether restriction has lifted, in that 70,000 count, I think we're starting to see a workaround or even relaxation of -- some of those standard even in your own state, we're starting to see things a little bit more practical. So I would say I could give you a theory around that. But the practical reality is things are opening up more so than the headlines are suggesting. So I'd say we're feeling pretty good about 70,000. And we're feeling pretty good about the great state of New York.

Brian Kiplinger

Great. And then, you gave a backlog combined with pipeline number, and the backlog is contracted. So how many assets have you contracted to install they are awaiting the queue? Or what percentage of that? What was it 120 some-odd million is actually backlog?

Russ McMeekin

Give you that number before, right? So it was over 30 million last time, right, 28 something, so over $30 million of real backlog, real contracted backlog that gets you well over now 70,000 connected assets. So that's why when you ask me, am I confident, I feel pretty good, because there's not much to really do other than you have to do logistics. Yes, the rest of it is in sales force and that really high probability portion of the pie, your sales force, you've seen sales force before, it's the kind of things in the funnel that you get excited about. So that's the number we got in there.

Brian Kiplinger

Great. Lastly, you touched on and I'm going to say it wrong, [indiscernible] Global.

Russ McMeekin

Yes, you said it right.

Brian Kiplinger

I think the reseller to your solution? I think you are going to get a royalty? Are you going to get a royalty, just explain how that partnership works?

Russ McMeekin

They used to be the customer, right? So now they have a consulting arm. So step number one is they will sell services to go in to help people get back to work -- meeting all these requirements. So they're smart consultants that have a small bench today, but ability to grow a nice size bench to be installers. So it will be called effort light for us, with SaaS heavy contracts with them, where they get a percentage of the MRR. But most of their revenue is from consulting and installation efforts and that's their business. As a private company it's quite a lucrative business for them. And they used to be at places like Amazon, FedEx, you name it, so they know how to do and they have the credibility to do with some serious people.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question will come from Jack Vander Aarde of Maxim Group.

Jack Vander Aarde

Congrats on the strong finish to the year. Couple questions for me. Russ, I'd be interested in getting your thoughts on any updates. I think you kind of briefly alluded to some of this. But what I'm getting at, any updates on the real wear AR headsets for your field workers and how this is progressing in terms of, are we generating AssetCare revenue from connected workers yet? Or is this still on the horizon here?

Russ McMeekin

We did in Q4 generate revenues from AssetCare using real wear headsets, both in Alberta and international. We're seeing two dimensions there. So is it real? Is it commercial, is it operating now? The answer is yes. And we have many applications. In fact, I think our team's presenting to their sales force all these added apps that they can procure kind of like App Store style to add to the real wear headset once you've already made the investment in it.

I think we've got workflow, we've got work order, we got many, many, so we can do that way. And everyone's an additional monthly recurring fee, not unlike when you get a phone and you add things to the phone. I think you asked me, what do I think of it? And how is it working? From a noise cancellation point of view, it's very well received in the market, a lot of the other technologies are comfortable, but when they get into very loud environments are not very effective, real wear is very effective. They're intrinsically safe. So that's a barrier that's easy to come over. Some of our customers are big utilities, oil and gas where you can't get on site unless it's intrinsically safe.

So if you were to go to Slide three later and take a look at the man with the headset on. That's an intrinsically safe version. So it's not intrusive to the operator. So we're seeing a lot more customers buying a lot of hardware directly not us having to put it through the MRR or through the contracts, and then coming to us with apps ranging from just connecting an expert to a whole bunch of other applications that we have for the market.

Jack Vander Aarde

Okay, cool. That's great. Just, could you remind me to -- just for context of like, bigger picture down the road, in from like a revenue mix perspective, what is the connected worker represent in terms of like -- is it like 20% of like the long-term mix like traditional connected assets?

Russ McMeekin

In our backlog I showed you a 40:40 and then 20 win in others that's got connected worker in there. But one of our strategies Jack is, one, that we're seeing quite attractive is to bundle, 10 workers with 15 assets, I'm just giving an example. And putting it together as a bundle as long as there's and then we identify each user as they are; each connection as a monthly recurring fee. We believe that strategically is something nobody else does, period. There is AI guys who think about buildings. There's AI guys who think about oil and gas plants and then there's connected worker people. We put it all together in one as a bundle on a monthly subscription basis. We have yet to see anybody who thinks that way. So it's not unconceivable that you'll see a lot of big deals coming with the bundle. And the more and more people do that -- well, hopefully our 70% hit win loss ratio, stay equal to or greater than, so we see that as a very strategic move for ourselves.

Jack Vander Aarde

Okay, great. That's helpful Russ. And then, just switching gears to a question on kind of the outlook for guidance. I guess, just for starters, would you expect, it's kind of a pointed question, obviously. So it's okay, maybe you can't provide a specific answer. But from the revenue line, total revenue, would you expect the first quarter revenue to decline from the fourth quarter? And then, but then grow sequentially throughout the year? Or would you expect first quarter to be above the fourth quarter?

Russ McMeekin

It's a good question. So I don't have a good feel for is in March, how much billable technical services we did. Because we saw we got a little bit above a million dollars in Q4 in technical services. We started off January, it is like, December, everyone got excited, Jack, and then it's like, January 1 shutdown again. So technical services went from things might be getting better to almost zero in January. So it started picking up literally, I don't mean this to be joking, but Valentine's Day is when we actually saw pickup in activity again. So we won't have the benefit of January being overly built from a technical services point of view, which is the project line. Obviously, the recurring revenues, the recurring revenue and we are connecting assets at the back end of March. So is it going to be down? I don't think so. Could it be about the same as Q4? May be. Could it be up? That's our goal.

Jack Vander Aarde

Got you. That's a great answer. Okay. And that makes sense. I only asked because I know how lumpy this business can be from the project side especially. And then, just reviewing your comments as well as for EBITDA and if that's synonymous with cash flow, breakeven, because I know in your EBITDA reconciliation, you guys add back a bunch of items. I’m just wondering like, when do you expect to be I guess, like, truly cash flow positive about revenue level.

Russ McMeekin

So that's the 14.5, I gave you. So that's just back out non-cashes. So stock comp and all that other stuff that goes into EBITDA, back those things out and just look at cash margin minus cash items. And assuming normalized, I think someone asked me the question, I think was Stephen about M&A deals and so on. To assume M&A like or NASDAQ like, I’m not doing a whole bunch of crazy stuff. At $14.5 million, the gross margins minus the cash items equals cash contribution. That's called a cash contribution.

Jack Vander Aarde

And that's on a per quarter, Russ?

Russ McMeekin

Yes. Then we go up from 14.5 to a bigger. That's the breakpoint. Yes.

Jack Vander Aarde

Okay, fantastic. That's all I have. Great, strong finish to the year, like I said, and look forward to keeping in touch. Thanks.

Russ McMeekin

Yes, same here.

Russ McMeekin

Well, thank you very much. And we'll have our next call and hopefully this time, the filings will show up before the call. Thank you very much. And we'll meet next time.

