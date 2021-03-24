Photo by SimonSkafar/iStock via Getty Images

Investment case

Nouveau Monde Graphite (OTCQX:NMGRD) is a Canadian company that owns the Matawinie graphite property and an anode plant project that would become the largest graphite operation in the Western World in its own words.

The operation is projected to deliver an EBITDA of over $270 million per year. The Matawinie graphite project alone has an after-tax net present value of $575 million, which makes Nouveau Monde look undervalued at the moment as its market capitalization stands at $622 million as of the time of writing.

However, there are numerous red flags, including delays and a bad net smelter return (NSR) royalty deal that led me to think that this company could be severely overvalued. Also, this is the mining sector and forecasts tend to differ from reality. Back in October, I wrote an article that talked about the issues of the mothballed Balama graphite mine of Syrah Resources (OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY). Balama was supposed to generate $260 million in annual operational cash flows.

Overall, I think Nouveau Monde is a sell.

Overview of the projects

Matawinie is located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, around 150 km north of the city of Montreal in Canada. It's projected to produce 100,000 tonnes of high-purity flake per year and is designed as the first all-electric open pit mine in the world. Graphite is essential for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and the anode of every type of lithium-ion battery is made of over 95% of this material. Each EV battery needs around 1.2 kg of graphite per Kwh.

(Source: Nouveau Monde)

The key financials of the project look compelling, with the post-tax NPV standing at $575 million at an 8% discount rate and the post-tax IRR is 32.2%. Also, the mine life is 25.5 years, which is very long for any mining project. Matawinie is expected to generate an EBITDA of around $200 million per year and commercial production is forecast to start in 2023.

(Source: Nouveau Monde)

Nouveau Monde plans to use the mine to produce 45,000 tonnes per year of anode material and purified jumbo flake products at an anode plant in the nearby city of Becancour. The company claims these products have an operating profit margin of $4,445/tonne and can deliver an EBITDA of around $70 million per year. Nouveau Monde has partnered with Olin, which is a chlor alkali products supplier.

(Source: Nouveau Monde)

The anode plant requires initial capex of around $545 million, which is pretty high. However, the key financials of the project look great, even if it's developed as a standalone operation.

(Source: Nouveau Monde)

Overall, Matawinie and the anode plant require initial capex of $786 million.

The red flags

Nouveau Monde says in its latest corporate presentation that the 2017-2022 period represents a de-risking phase and that the 2023-2025 period represents its execution phase. However, this is far from what the company planned in 2017. Back then, Nouveau Monde forecast to initiate the project financing phase for Matawinie in 2018 and begin construction around the middle of 2019.

(Source: Nouveau Monde)

The company has become more ambitious over the years through the addition of the anode plant and the expansion of the Matawinie project. This is how the project looked in 2016:

(Source: Nouveau Monde)

Despite the initial capex increasing substantially, Nouveau Monde hasn't achieved much in terms of funding Matawinie. As of March 1, 2021, cash reserves stood at around C$35 million ($27.8 million). As of September 2020, the company's liabilities totaled C$30.6 million ($22.8 million).

(Source: SEDAR)

Let's turn to the financials of Matawinie.

In August 2020, Nouveau Monde sold a 3% net smelter royalty over the property for C$4.3 million ($3.3 million). Either this is a terrible deal or Matawinie's NPV shouldn't be anywhere near $575 million. I seriously doubt the financials of the project.

According to the 2018 feasibility study, the average selling price projected for the first five years is $1,532 per tonne of graphite concentrate. Over the life of mine, the sum is $1,730 per tonne. These figures are close to the ones projected at Balama, which I think is a superior project. And look how that ended.

With an initial capex of just $92 million, Balama was expected to produce over 200 ktpa of graphite at $198/tonne, thus generating around $260 million in operational cash flows at $1,500/tonne of graphite. At the moment, Balama is shut down, and Syrah company managed to sell just 3kt of finished product inventory in Q3 2020. The average selling price was $470/t (CIF). With graphite concentrate prices nowhere near $1,500 per tonne, Matawinie has a negative NPV.

And the thing is that natural graphite prices are unlikely to reach high levels as consumers can simply switch to synthetic graphite. The latter is produced using high-temperature treatment of amorphous carbon materials, notably petroleum coke. Many lithium-ion battery producers actually prefer synthetic graphite due to its superior consistency and purity to natural graphite.

Investor takeaway

At first glance, Nouveau Monde's Matawinie graphite project looks great. However, the studies completed by the company use high graphite concentrate prices, just like Syrah did. The fact that Nouveau Monde sold a 3% net smelter royalty over the property for just $3.3 million could be taken as a sign that Matawinie isn't worth anywhere near $575 million.

Also, this mine was supposed to be up and running by 2020 and Nouveau Monde hasn't even completed project financing, which is a huge red flag.

Overall, I think Matawinie is next to worthless in today's graphite market. If Balama couldn't make it, I seriously doubt this project can. It's hard to figure out if the planned anode plant is worth much.

In my opinion, Nouveau Monde is a sell and shouldn't be valued at more than $100 million. Syrah, which already has built a world-class graphite operation, has a lower market capitalization than this company.