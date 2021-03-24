Photo by dan_prat/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

One year ago, I was buying up all the shares I could get my hands on in the midstream space but the valuations have become quite a bit more stretched and has halted my buying. As the EIA's guidance has become more and more optimistic on the future of the E&P sector, my level of interest has grown, which is why I have begun to add positions in a few names in the space.

I've decided to begin with one of my favorites Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), which is a premier name in the space. Suncor is arguably one of the most successful O&G producers to ever incorporate in Canada as it has more influence throughout the energy supply chain than most producers can boast. Suncor has mining, in-situ, and offshore upstream operations while having extensive logistics assets and sales channels to drive additional value as equity barrels move down the value chain to their refineries. Although upstream production does greatly exceed refining capacity as at least one third of 2020 production was processed by non-company owned refineries, the term "fully integrated" is perhaps misleading.

Suncor has multiple business lines including oil sands, exploration and production, refining and marketing, and corporate and eliminations, with oil sands and refining being by far the largest revenue generating segments.

Suncor's oil sand production comes from in-situ and oil sand mining operations, with mining being a much larger portion of their production. Although the upfront acquisition costs are high for their mining asset bases, the project economics are often higher than in-situ as a result of lower decline rates and sustaining CAPEX required. This was the primary motive of the 2016 Syncrude acquisition which was actually at rock-bottom prices.

Suncor currently has 4.3 mmboe in net proved reserves and 6.6 mmboe in proved plus probable reserves and planned production of up to 780,000 boepd for 2021, allowing for current reserves to last 29+ years, largely as a result of low decline rates. The low decline rates of Suncor's mining operations allow them the luxury of cutting CAPEX during periods of low oil prices while maintaining production in the short-term.

Suncor also has 370 mmboe of 2P reserves in offshore production assets in Eastern Canada and the North Sea, but these make up less than 6% of its total reserves. Although offshore drilling accounts for a tiny portion of production, this segment realizes higher margins than their oil sands reserves as a result of being exposed to Brent Crude pricing.

Over the years, Suncor's refining and marketing business has become a much larger portion of FFO, well over 50% percent in some years since 2015, as a result of the low oil price environment that tends to increase their refining margins and through expanded throughput capacity. This segment acts as a hedge when low prices are being realized on production. Suncor is one of few producers that owns a refinery directly connected to oil sands production and has the ability to process multiple crude types, as it is located in Edmonton, AB just near the heart of their oil sand locations. The overwhelming majority of processing is for gasoline and diesel.

Investment Case

At the onset of the pandemic, no company that had anything to do with oil and gas was spared from the carnage inflicted by the market. Suncor was no exception as the share price fell 65% over March 2021 and didn't start to recover significantly until January 2021 as oil prices got closer to pre-pandemic levels.

2020 was not a kind year to Suncor as realized FFO was at its lowest annual level in years, down ~64% from 2019 FYE. Oil sand FFO fell to a third of its level in 2019 as a result of low oil prices that were even negative in Q2. I mentioned earlier the refining and marketing segment can normally act as a hedge in low oil price environments, but that is only the case when there is a supply problem.

As a result of lower demand for gasoline products due to bans on non-essential travel, delivered refinery crude throughput fell YoY from 438,900 bbls/d to 407,000 bbls/d, average refinery utilization fell from 95% to 88% and, most importantly, margins fell 63% from $40/bbl to $25/bbl CAD. FFO from the refining and marketing segment fell nearly 56% from the previous year.

The large reduction in FFO caused leverage to explode to its highest level in years up from only 1.9x the previous year. Suncor was not alone in this respect as its peer super majors currently face the same problem.

Company guidance has suggested that ~$35/bbl USD oil prices are required to maintain the dividend and $25/bbl USD are required just to cover operating costs. In Q2 of 2020, the average realized price was ~$24/bbl USD, which is why Suncor was forced to cut the dividend in half as a means to reduce debt.

According to the March Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the EIA now sees Brent spot prices averaging $60.67 and WTI spot prices averaging $57.24 per barrel in USD throughout 2021. Although WTI prices have been over $60/bbl USD throughout much of March 2021, the EIA expects downward pressures will ensue in coming months as the oil market becomes more balanced as supply will surpass demand during the second half of 2021. The OPEC extension on existing supply cuts ends in April as well, which is also a wild card in the matter. The EIA expects Brent spot prices to average $58.51 and WTI spot prices to average $54.75 per barrel in USD throughout 2022.

Suncor has released production guidance of 0.74-0.95 mmboepd for 2021 which is up significantly from the 2019 and 2018 levels at 0.67 and 0.63 mmboepd, respectively, and refined product sales of 535,000-575,000 bbls/d, which is in line with 2018-2019 sales.

Capital expenditures are expected to increase up to 18% from the previous year with expansionary purchases representing only 30% of that but, as mentioned previously with the low decline rate, Suncor can maintain production in the short term without having to add reserves.

As vaccine roll outs progress throughout the year and allows for greater non-essential travel, it would not be unreasonable to expect refining margins to expand throughout the year. In addition, with FFO sensitivity of $210/bbl CAD per $1+/- on the WTI, it would not be unreasonable to expect FFO to be at least 75% of its 2018-2019 levels of $10-11 Billion CAD. With net debt at $20 Billion CAD, leverage should fall drastically to no more than 2.5x FFO, which is about in line with the analyst community.

This analysis ignores operating expense reductions, which in 2020 fell by $1.3 Billion CAD from the previous year, and flat CAPEX, which will both either increase FFO or decrease debt.

In addition, Suncor announced March 2nd, 2021 it had priced an offering of $750 million USD in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due on March 4, 2051 for repayment of short-term commercial paper.

It would not be unreasonable to expect the dividend to return from $0.21/share CAD to its original $0.42/share CAD before 2021 YE as a result of leverage being reduced to closer to normal levels.

Assuming a conservative $8.5 Billion CAD in FFO for 2020 (75% of 2019 FFO) and $4 Billion CAD in CAPEX would still result in an enticing forward FCF yield of 11% on the $42 Billion CAD market capitalization on the TSX.

Valuation

Relative to other upstream producers, Suncor is actually slightly cheaper, which is surprising given that it exerts more influence in the production value chain that all the others except Imperial Oil (IMO), who Suncor is actually cheaper than as well.

I have always been a fan of utilizing the NAV model for upstream O&G companies but it does have its shortcomings. One, because it doesn't typically include G&A costs. Two, and more importantly, because the NAV model is very sensitive to the pricing assumptions. Pricing assumptions can be rendered useless instantaneously due to adverse changes that can occur in many forms such as royalties payable to the Alberta and federal government of Canada, regulations that affect major costs such as abandonment or reclamation, political unrest, or continued pipeline capacity bottlenecks in Canada.

As we are in a period of greater stability, I would be more inclined to trust this model. The reserves data set forth below (the "Reserves Data") comes from Suncor's 2021 Annual Information Form. The other table below shows the net present value after tax estimates at varying discount rates from the crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves using forecast prices and costs prior to the provision for interest, debt service charges, the impact of hedging activities, and after deduction of royalties, operating costs, certain estimated well abandonment and reclamation costs, and estimated future capital expenditures.

Suncor has valued their reserves at $30 Billion CAD using a 10% discount rate. My preferred rate is 10% as a 5% WACC is too aggressive for most E&P companies, granted in the prevailing low interest rate environment it is more justifiable.

Suncor used crude oil, natural gas, and other important benchmark reference pricing, as well as inflation and exchange rates from the GLJ Report, which were derived using averages of forecasts developed by GLJ, Sproule Associates Limited and McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd., all of whom are independent qualified reserves evaluators, dated January 1, 2021.

Therefore, pricing assumptions were based on forward pricing in November/December of 2020 when WTI prices were $40/bbl USD and Brent just slightly higher. As mentioned previously, as per the EIA's revised outlook, average prices are expected to be up to 30% higher for 2021 and 2022 meaning Suncor has likely undervalued their reserves.

I value the refining segment off of FFO and assume 75% of 2019 FFO at $3.9 Billion CAD at a fair 10x EV/FFO multiple.

PV of Reserves $30,449 Downstream Segment $28,972 EV $59,422 less: Net Debt $19,814 Market Value $39,608 Shares outstanding 1,526 Fair value/Share $26/share

** Figures in Millions CAD

As we can see our estimates would imply that Suncor is fairly valued, but we note again that the pricing assumptions that are being used to value the reserves are too conservative. In addition, they ignore the additional $2 Billion CAD in additional FCF to be realized by 2025 through margin improvements, operating and sustaining capital cost reductions, and growth opportunities.

Therefore, I would argue Suncor seems woefully undervalued and would expect double-digit returns over the next 1-1.5 years if oil prices and demand remain stable. Recall that I wrote an article in 2019 called Suncor 2019 NAV where I had fair value at $44/share CAD at WTI prices in the mid-to-high sixties.

Note, we do not include any analysis on the Corporate Energy Trading and Eliminations segment, as it is not even a positive revenue segment and adds little value to the analysis.

Risks and Forward-Looking Statements

Although there is tremendous upside, there is still downside risk. The world may be beyond the point of COVID lockdowns which will prop up demand but OPEC is another wild card that can come into play unexpectedly. WTI prices of $40/bbl USD make debt reduction very difficult despite Suncor being one the lowest cost producers in the Canadian oil sands and, if oil prices were to drop to those lows for a couple quarters in the near term, leverage would likely rise and even put them offside on their banking covenants.

But in the more likely event if WTI prices average north of $50/bbl USD over the next couple of years and demand goes back to its 2019 levels, the Canadian producer should be able to reduce leverage very rapidly and become an attractive investment opportunity at an enticing double-digit free cash flow yield.