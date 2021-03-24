Photo by 3alexd/E+ via Getty Images

Speculators have used Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) stock as a trading play on positive news about vaccines and reduced local restrictions. The CAR stock price has soared about 5x since last April, while Hertz Global Holdings (HTZGQ) shareholders face having their shares cancelled on Ch.11 plan effective date. Many traders are ignoring the actual Avis fundamentals and are not doing any Graham and Dodd valuation analysis.

Fine Print Forced Hertz Into Bankruptcy, But Not Avis

Some SA readers are trying to figure out why Hertz went into bankruptcy but Avis was able to avoid Ch.11. A major reason was the "fine print." Both Hertz and Avis have separate ABS entities that own and finance their vehicles, but there are differences in the terms determining their respective monthly payments to these ABS entities.

Under the Hertz lease agreement, one of the factors determining the monthly payment was the monthly change in market value of their vehicles. If the estimated current market value was less than the book depreciated amount, Hertz would have to "true up" the amount in their monthly payment. If the market value was higher than the depreciated amount, that specific monthly lease payment would be lowered.

Because there was a huge monthly decline in the value of used vehicles in April (the Manheim Wholesale Used Vehicle Index fell to 125.8 in April from 141.9 in March), Hertz's monthly payment increased to $389.5 million from $254.5 million-a 53% increase, including a one-time "true up" amount of $135 million.

Depreciation/market value was handled differently under the Avis lease agreement. The monthly depreciation amount that was factored into their monthly lease payment was fixed at 1.67%. (GAAP reported income statements use a 1% monthly depreciation amount and not the contractual 1.67%). In addition, there was a 3-month trailing average market value depreciation factor that required the book depreciation value to be 100% of market value.

A one month sharp decline in used vehicle value would not have an immediate impact-it would be "smoothed" out over 3 months. Avis also kept prior benefits of higher market values compared to book depreciated amounts within their ABS entity-it did not lower a specific month's payment. (Remember, Hertz passed this benefit to Hertz Corp and did not keep it within their ABS entity). According their May presentation, Avis was at 106% book value compared to market value of their vehicles at the end of March 2020.

Avis had the advantage of a 6% "cushion" in their ABS entity to help absorb a sharp drop in used vehicle prices, which Hertz did not have, plus any sharp one month drop in used vehicle prices did not immediately impact that specific month's payment for Avis, while a one month drop immediately impacted Hertz.

Because Avis was not as dramatically impacted by plunging used vehicle prices in March and April, they were able to negotiate covenant waivers with their lenders and even raised cash by issuing $500 million in 10.5% secured notes in May to improve their liquidity position. Hertz, however, was in a panic mode with various lenders playing hardball, which forced Hertz to file for Ch.11 bankruptcy.

(Note: Under the current new temporary lease agreements, Hertz will pay a fixed monthly depreciation factor, which I covered in prior SA articles. Clearly, they learned their lesson the hard way on this issue.)

Manheim Used Vehicle Wholesale Price Index Source: Manheim Index

This is just a brief comment on used vehicle prices. The "headline" number is a 23.7% wholesale price increase for used vehicles over the last 12 months. While this is a positive for rental companies, you need to look into the details behind this number. The 43.1% price increase for pickups, which are only a small amount of their fleet, was the main factor for the overall index increase. Compact cars were up 10.5% and midsize cars were up 15.9%. These still have a positive impact, but not as much as the headline number would suggest.

Wholesale 12 Month Price Increases By Vehicle Type

Source: Manheim Index

Avis Budget Group Business Model

Most people are very familiar with the vehicle renting business, but Avis Budget Group has an interesting additional brand called Zipcar, where in certain urban areas you can rent a car on an hourly basis.

Source: 4Q Presentation

Approximately 76% of their vehicles are owned and financed by a separate ABS entity. The other 24% are considered "program" vehicles that are either bought from the manufacturer under repurchase agreements or subject to leases with a fixed period and interest rate.

The average number of vehicles in the 4Q 2020 decreased to 440,537 from 4Q 2019 630,688. Even with this sharp decrease in the number of vehicles, the utilization rate in the 4Q was still weak at 61.9%, which is lower than 69.4% in 4Q 2019.

Based on my calculations using various published figures, the average carrying book value per vehicle in 4Q 2020 was approximately $18.5k compared to $19.3k 4Q 2019. This seems to indicate that they are adjusting their fleet to be more focused on consumers who rent cheaper models and less focused on business people who often rent midsized cars.

There was a positive development in the latest quarter compared to the year before and that was a reduction in debt per vehicle of 84.1% from 90.9% (again based on my calculations using various published figures). I assume this was caused by selling vehicles in 2020 at a higher average price than balance sheet carrying amounts and retaining that amount within the ABS entity.

Often investors use TSA screening numbers that are published daily as an indicator of current car rentals, especially since about 50% of rentals originate at airports. In the 4Q there seemed to be a disconnect between reported TSA numbers and car rentals. There were very strong TSA numbers around Thanksgiving and Christmas/New Year, but the rental results for 4Q were not as strong as the TSA numbers would have suggested. (The March 20, 2021 TSA number was 1,369,180 compared to a more normal March 20, 2019 number of 2,559,307.)

Recent Operating Results

Even before the Covid-19 economic disaster, Avis earnings varied significantly from year to year as shown below and were not easy to forecast with any degree of confidence.

Source: Interactive Analyst Center

The 2020 quarterly results followed the pattern of local restrictions. The fewer restrictions in 3Q compared to 2Q were followed my very strict restrictions in 4Q.

Source: Interactive Analyst Center

New Financing

Avis Budget Group has had a number of new financings over the last 10 months. In May, to increase their liquidity position during an extremely difficult 2Q 2020, they issued an expensive $500 million 10.5% secured note. Given all uncertainties at that time, it was considered a positive accomplishment. That same secured note has been already redeemed in February with a new $600 million 5.375% unsecured note due 2029.

With a more stable economy in August, they were able to issue $350 million unsecured notes due 2027 and earlier this month, they issued $500 million 4.75% unsecured notes due 2028. With these new financings they were able to redeem all their 6.375% notes due 2024 and $140 million of their 5.25% notes due 2025.

In addition, they filed a prospectus to sell 10 million new CAR shares on February 17. All these financing activities help to extend their debt maturities and were issued at lower interest rates than the securities redeemed.

Stock Price Valuation

The stock price has been pushed up by traders who are reacting to any positive news item that might indicate the economy may return to "normal" soon. These traders are not actually looking at the fundamentals of the companies, but are only using them as a "play" on the vaccines and reduced local restrictions. Traders need to pause and look at price they are paying for CAR compared to the actual fundamental value.

Using 2020 guidance figures from Avis from February 19, 2020 as estimates of potential "normal" operation in future years, it seems the current CAR stock price of $67.63 is too high. (No guidance numbers have been given for 2021.)

2020 Guidance

Source: February 19, 2020 News Release

According to the latest 10-K on February 12, 2021 there were 69,842,179 shares outstanding. Assuming they eventually sell the 10 million shares from the recent prospectus filing, there will be 79,842,179 shares outstanding. Using the mid-point adjusted net income guidance of $300 million, the adjusted net income per share would be $3.76.

Because I think there is going to be a major change in future business travel that reflects the reality that business can be conducted via various internet platforms instead of in person, there will be much less business car rentals in the "new normal" future. I, therefore, think this $3.76 is unrealistic-it is too high.

Using the $3.76 figure and the current CAR stock price results in an 18x P/E multiple. This is high for a company with so much debt and inconsistent prior annual income. Since I expect the number to be closer to $3.00 because of the impact on business travel, the P/E would be even higher-22.5x. (Remember this assumes a more normal economy some point in the future.)

I think some local officials could impose new restrictions in the future as variants and new hot spots emerge even after most of the population is vaccinated, which will have a negative impact on travel. I also think that proof of vaccination might be required to board airplanes or even rent hotel rooms. (Decades ago when I travelled internationally, I had to have proof of smallpox vaccination.) This might increase travelers' confidences, but it also might have the reverse impact by decreasing travel because many people are refusing to get vaccinated.

There is one valuable item that is not on the balance sheet and income statement - approximately $3.5 billion NOLS. These operating losses can be used to offset against future income for determining income taxes. I am not a fan of this figure because it does not factor in preset value, but many SA readers like to see it and that is the effective NOLS value per share. Multiply $3.5 billion by the 21% current corporate tax rate and divide that figure by the number shares. The result is $9.21 per share effective NOL value per share.

Conclusion

During the last few weeks speculators, who are not really interested in Avis Budget Group's fundamentals, have pushed the stock price too high compared to potential future earnings in a more normal economy. There are still many uncertainties facing the economy and the company over the next year or two.

Since Seeking Alpha does not have a "somewhat bearish" rating, I am placing a neutral rating on CAR stock price. If the economy still remains weak in 3Q 2021, I would become bearish on CAR.