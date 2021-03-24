Photo by vgajic/E+ via Getty Images

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is a classic case of a company that is well-positioned for the shift in consumer and enterprise trends, but the stock has already priced in these factors. While most owners of Western Digital have performed well on their investment, the current stretched valuations create an attractive exit point. Additionally, management's comments earlier this month confirm that it will be quite some time before the company revisits its once attractive dividend. At this time, it is best to deploy capital elsewhere and wait until Western Digital's valuations become attractive once again.

Introduction

Western Digital Corporation has been a great holding for most investors. For the savvy ones that acquired shares during last year's extreme selloff, the performance has been stellar. We acquired shares back in the fourth quarter of 2018 and have enjoyed a great return as well. While we generally we look for high quality companies that can be nearly permanent positions in our portfolio, there comes a time when it makes more sense to sell a company that has become "too rich." In our opinion, Western Digital has reached this point and investors would be better served to take their gains and deploy them to companies with much stronger investment potential.

Western Digital's Return Since October 31, 2018, Compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Data by YCharts

Why It Made Sense for Portfolios

Western Digital is a compelling company that is critical to our digital lives. Their focus in the complex digital ecosystem is the storage of data itself. Western Digital provides some of the leading hard drive and solid-state drives (SSD) as well as other data storage solutions. Their products can be found everywhere from computers to smart devices, and even in cloud computing centers.

To keep the business organized, management divided the company into three main segments:

Client Devices - Storage solutions for most items that touch consumers. This includes computers, gaming devices/consoles, and security systems. Additionally, this division provides the NAND-flash memory that stores data on mobile phones and other portable devices.

- Storage solutions for most items that touch consumers. This includes computers, gaming devices/consoles, and security systems. Additionally, this division provides the NAND-flash memory that stores data on mobile phones and other portable devices. Data Center Devices & Solutions - Products and solutions designed to primarily serve the data needs of enterprise servers and data centers. They also produce enterprise level SSDs that are necessary for data analysis and other applications that standard mechanical drives are too slow to support.

- Products and solutions designed to primarily serve the data needs of enterprise servers and data centers. They also produce enterprise level SSDs that are necessary for data analysis and other applications that standard mechanical drives are too slow to support. Client Solutions - Specializes in portable data, such as USB drives, portable hard drives, and removable drives.

As the world becomes increasingly more connected, Western Digital's first two divisions should do very well. With each generation of devices, there seems to be a doubling or quadrupling of the amount of memory that is needed. On the enterprise level, the increased desire to move data to data centers should also be a boon. Additionally, the shift from businesses to acquire more data and analyze it to identify consumer trends should also be a boon for the company's SSD business.

In our view, this diverse business model positioned the company well for the continued digital revolution, often coined the fourth industrial revolution. As we interact with more connected devices and store more information about these interactions, Western Digital grows. This made the company an attractive position for most portfolios.

Despite these diverse business lines, Western Digital's stock initially saw a dramatic drop at the start of the Pandemic. Thankfully, the company's Client Devices and Client Solutions divisions recovered from the drop in demand from enterprises (Data Center Devices & Solutions). This is not terribly surprising as the work from home shift has required many to purchase new computers as well as portable data. As this shift continued, Western Digital's shareholders saw the company's stock set a new 52-week high.

Western Digital's Revenues Through the Pandemic

Source: Western Digital's Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Western Digital's Dividend

Adding to Western Digital's appeal was its very stable dividend of $0.50 per quarter. At the time of our purchase, this was more than a 4.5% dividend yield for a company that was well-positioned for the digital revolution.

Digging a little deeper into the company's dividend, management had been steadily growing the distributions since they started in 2012. In 2015, the decision was made to focus more on investing in growth of the company than growth of the dividend. As a result, the company has maintained a stable dividend policy since then.

Our view was that the company would ultimately resume its dividend growth policy as its growth initiatives were already significantly enhancing cash flows. Unfortunately, the Pandemic forced management to take a hard look at all their costs. This review resulted in management suspending the company's dividend as of April 30, 2020.

The End of Western Digital's Once Attractive Dividend Policy

Data by YCharts

This change in dividend policy represented a major challenge, as Western Digital's juicy yield was a major factor in including the company in our portfolio. As dividend focused investors, when a company cuts or eliminates its dividend, there is always a challenge of what to do next. While the immediate reaction may be to sell the company, it is always prudent to review management's rationale for the change and their plans to get to a stronger financial position.

Fortunately, investors that stuck with management following this change, as well as new investors that acquired shares during this challenging time, were well-rewarded. Management was able to execute on their ambitious plans and as a result, the stock is trading near multi-year highs.

Despite the impressive performance for Western Digital's stock and the recovery of their businesses, the company is not anticipating a quick return to its dividend policy. In the company's presentation earlier this month at Morgan Stanley's (MS) TMT Conference, Western Digital's CFO clearly outlined that debt reduction take precedence over the company's dividend.

In his response to questions about the dividend, Bob Eulau set the goal of reducing gross debt to less than $6 billion and net debt to less than $3 billion, all while investing in the future growth of the business. Since the company's current debt load is roughly $9 billion, it will be quite some time before the company's dividend is resumed.

Time to Sell - Valuation

Although Western Digital has a compelling business case, the challenge for investors today is the company's valuation. Just because a company is well-positioned to meet growing demands from consumers and businesses, does not ensure that it is a good investment.

First, it is important to evaluate the company's growth metrics. Historically, Western Digital has had solid revenue and earnings growth for years. The company's 5-year average revenue growth of 4.7% is just below the Technology Sector's median growth rate of 6.1%. Similarly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth of 12.7% is notably above the Technology Sector's median of 8.3%.

When Western Digital's growth statistics for the past twelve months are added to the mix, we start to find problems. While revenue growth has marginally changed, EBITDA growth has exploded above 130% year over year. Additionally, the company's projected forward EPS growth is estimated to be four times its 5-year average.

The growth in EBITDA can be explained by management's decisions to focus on keeping costs low during the Pandemic, but such a large change in forward EPS without significant revenue growth highlights that the Pandemic provided temporary margin expansion for the company.

Lastly, the company's growth in capital expenditures, at almost six times the 5-year average, highlights the need for investment in innovation and development in order for Western Digital to remain a market leader. This leads us to believe that the temporary increases in margins and earnings will be needed to invest in the company's future and does not represent a new level of permanently higher profitability.

Key Growth Metrics

Source: Seeking Alpha as of March 22, 2021.

From the initial cracks in the company's growth side of their report card, we turn to the value side. In value, we start to see more troubling areas. For a company like Western Digital, we prefer to look at both earnings and revenues (sales). Since management's focus for the past year has been on deleveraging the company, we will start with Enterprise Value (EV) metrics. (EV accounts for the company's debt, whereas price only accounts for market capitalization.)

When comparing Sales, EBITDA, and EBIT to EV over the past twelve months, we find them 30-80%+ above the company's 5-year average. Shifting to the forward projections for these ratios, we find the values even higher. If Western Digital had a major change in their business operations or forecasted a large and sustained increase in revenues, these multiples might be justified. Unfortunately, this is not the case as the company's recent strong performance is a result of consumer shifts during the Pandemic and management's adjustment to preserve cash flows.

Key Value Metrics

Source: Seeking Alpha as of March 22, 2021.

Looking at Western Digital's forward PE multiple puts a finer point on our valuation concerns. The most basic of valuation metrics that investors tend to use is the price to earnings ratio. Essentially, it can be distilled down to "how many times annual earnings am I paying for this stock?". Since Western Digital is a technology stock, it's not surprising that the company has a high PE multiple. Currently the average for the Technology Sector is 35x.

Today the company's PE sits at nearly 128. To put it another way, at the company's current earnings level, if the company paid out all earnings to shareholders, it would take 128 years to earn back your investment. While new companies, especially in the Technology Sector, may see PE Ratios at these levels, it is uncommon for large established companies.

Although Western Digital has just come through a period of earnings losses, which has resulted in a lower "E" in this analysis, we would not expect the company to trade at more than 3.5x the sector average. (Especially since a number of companies in the Technology Sector went through a similar period of earnings losses.)

Western Digital's Historical Price to Earnings Ratio

Data by YCharts

The last piece that we turn to in evaluating a company's prospects are the views from other investment professionals. For this component, we look to the consensus views from Wall Street Analysts - professionals paid to provide valuable insights for investors. In reviewing these views, we note two important facts. First, the consensus view has rarely breached $70 over our investment time horizon.

Secondly, the current consensus view is near all-time highs for this period. With Western Digital's stock currently trading near consensus views, which is a price target one year from now, this represents little upside for investors from here. This confirms our findings that Western Digital's stock is fully valued and that there is limited potential.

Wall Street Analyst Consensus Price Target History

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Risks

Investing in Western Digital has a number of potential risks. Since the company is trading significantly above what we view as "fair value," these risks are a very real concern for investors:

Memory Cycle - The demand for memory historically has been very cyclical. While the demand for NAND memory appears to have bottomed, the timing and magnitude of the recovery is tough to estimate. The Global Pandemic has significantly shifted the habits of consumers and businesses. What was once a fairly dependable cycle could have changed. The primary concern is that all of the spending last year from businesses and consumers to adjust to a life in quarantine has potentially shifted where we are in the memory cycle.

- The demand for memory historically has been very cyclical. While the demand for NAND memory appears to have bottomed, the timing and magnitude of the recovery is tough to estimate. The Global Pandemic has significantly shifted the habits of consumers and businesses. What was once a fairly dependable cycle could have changed. The primary concern is that all of the spending last year from businesses and consumers to adjust to a life in quarantine has potentially shifted where we are in the memory cycle. Lack of Innovation - One of the key traits for Western Digital is their ability to innovate. In a world where smaller and more is better, it is a constant scrum with competitors to develop the next generation of storage. Historically, Western Digital has done well in this area, but a misstep here could create significant headwinds for the company.

- One of the key traits for Western Digital is their ability to innovate. In a world where smaller and more is better, it is a constant scrum with competitors to develop the next generation of storage. Historically, Western Digital has done well in this area, but a misstep here could create significant headwinds for the company. Maintaining Costs - Similar to the previous risk, developing the next generation of storage can be capital intensive. It's not terribly surprising that Bob Eulau discussed the need for the company to deleverage earlier this month. One aspect that the company needs to manage is how much capital is needed for product development and innovation. At today's low interest rates capital is nearly free. As rates rise, the capital raised today can create a significant problem down the road if the company is not able to deleverage successfully.

- Similar to the previous risk, developing the next generation of storage can be capital intensive. It's not terribly surprising that Bob Eulau discussed the need for the company to deleverage earlier this month. One aspect that the company needs to manage is how much capital is needed for product development and innovation. At today's low interest rates capital is nearly free. As rates rise, the capital raised today can create a significant problem down the road if the company is not able to deleverage successfully. Customer Relationships - Another potential concern is Western Digital's ability to maintain its key customer relationships. While the company has benefitted from being one of the top suppliers of storage solutions, there is plenty of competition in the marketplace. Additionally, there is always a risk that a major customer decides to develop their own proprietary solutions - similar to Apple (AAPL) canceling its contract with Intel (INTC) to develop its own chips internally.

These risks, as well as a number of more minor ones, have always been present for Western Digital's business. The challenge for investors today is owning a stock that is priced at a premium. If any of these risks become a concern, the result could be a significant drop in the company's stock price. Further, if these risks result in a real impediment for the company, most of the gains of the past year could be easily erased.

Conclusion

Putting it all together, Western Digital is clearly an overpriced position for one's portfolio today. From the perspective of an income investor, it is clear that the company will not resume its dividend policy in the near future. For those that are looking to catch the wave of the digital revolution in their portfolios, Western Digital is a pass as this is a classic case in which valuation trumps business prospects.

For those that benefitted from Western Digital's impressive run over the past months, now is a good time to exit. For those interested in adding this position to their portfolio, they would be better served to find another company until Western Digital's potential upside becomes attractive.

