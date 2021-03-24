Why We Don't Fear Higher Interest Rates

Photo by DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

U.S. interest rates are rising, prompting concerns among investors that they will cause a pullback in the stock and bond markets:

As Warren Buffett once said:

you measure everything against interest rates, basically, and interest rates act like gravity on valuation. So when interest rates were 15 percent in 1982 they'd pull down the value of any asset.

Stocks (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ) and bonds (BND) are valued based on the value of all future cash flows discounted back to the present using a "discount rate" that is determined based off of one's desired return in exchange for the risk taken on. In large part, this risk is quantified relative to the "risk free" rate (i.e., U.S. Treasury interest rates (GOVT)). Therefore, as the "risk free" rate rises, so do the discount rates on stocks and bonds, resulting in lower intrinsic value calculations and therefore lower stock and bond prices.

While Jerome Powell tried to calm investor nerves by committing to keeping interest rates near-zero at least through 2023, the bond market isn't buying the rhetoric.

A big reason why is the sharp spike in inflation forecasted for 2021 due to a combination of continued dovish Federal Reserve policies, massive fiscal stimulus, and the economy increasingly re-opening from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this troubling trend for stocks and bonds, we remain fully invested with a heavy weighting towards equities and do not fear a market pullback due to higher interest rates for the following reasons:

#1 - We Do Not Know What Will Happen

First and foremost, it is intellectual arrogance and - quite honestly - irrational to think that we know for sure what the near future will bring. The financial market is a highly irrational beast in the short term, so timing the movements of interest rates with any real precision is nearly impossible.

Furthermore, even from a thesis standpoint, while there is certainly a strong case to be made for mounting inflation:

the money supply measured by both M1 and M2 is going through the roof

the Federal Reserve is doing everything it can to keep interest rates as low as possible for as long as possible

the savings rate surged during the pandemic, so as the economy reopens and consumer demand will surge, driving up prices

strong inflation is already being seen in some sectors of the economy and is likely to spill over into the broader economy

The fact remains that interest rates remain stubbornly low and the yield curve flattish, inflation has yet to shoot dramatically higher, and disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence promise to create vast sums of wealth and generate massive new efficiencies. As a result, it is entirely believable that the CPI could remain subdued for the foreseeable future. It is therefore imprudent to go all-in betting on a sharp spike in inflation.

#2 - Interest Rates Remain Historically Low

Furthermore, even though interest rates have risen, they still remain overwhelmingly historically low:

As a result, it is still a highly favorable environment to invest in stocks where high-quality companies with durable and even growing earnings pay out dividends of up to 6%.

In fact, even if interest rates were to double from here, as long as they remain at ~3% for the foreseeable future, there are a meaningful number of stocks that are still quite attractively priced at present.

#3 - Real Rates Remain Negative

Furthermore, while interest rates have risen recently, real interest rates remain firmly in the red. Whenever interest rates are negative, assets that benefit from inflation - namely most equities - get a boost as their cash flows typically rise to more than offset any increased interest expenses or even increased discount rates on their net present values.

We also see a high probability of real interest rates remaining negative given that government, business, and personal debt are so high:

If interest rates were to significantly outpace the inflation rate in the near future, our economy would collapse under the weight of trying to service and refinance its debt.

#4 - Rising Interest Rates Almost Always Follow Inflation

Last, but not least, as we detailed in our recent piece Why Gold Miners Are Crashing And Why It Won't Last, interest rates are most often merely a reflection of rising inflation. As a result, while rising interest rates may cause a short-term panic and sell-off in stocks, over the long term, inflationary pressures drive up the earnings of good businesses, compensating for the long-term discount rate applied to the stocks and generating satisfactory real returns for investors.

Investor Takeaway

How are we positioning ourselves?

Given that we do not pretend to know which way inflation - and interest rates - will go in the future, we are spreading our bets.

While we have plenty of real assets like REITs (VNQ), infrastructure (BAM), MLPs (AMLP), and utilities (XLU) as well as some growth stocks (ARKK) that tend to benefit in the short term from lower interest rates, we also own miners (GDX) (GDXJ) and other basic material stocks that are primed to benefit from negative real interest rates, as well as insurance businesses (XLF) and business development companies (BIZD) that will see their earnings shoot up significantly in the event of higher interest rates.

As a result, we have a well-balanced portfolio that is fairly agnostic to the short-term direction of interest rates. In fact, volatility in either direction in interest rates will likely give us an opportunity to rebalance our portfolio by selling the stocks that benefit from the change in interest rates and buying the stocks that went down from the short-term volatility.

For us, as long as we remain balanced with a selection of high-quality, high-conviction, and well-capitalized securities and patiently wait for the long term for these to play out while also opportunistically taking advantage of market volatility, we are confident that we will do just fine.

While it is true that a dramatic shift higher in interest rates would cause a part of our portfolio to crash, it would actually significantly boost the profits of the other. Additionally, it will create extremely attractive opportunities to reinvest dividends and new capital as it comes in, boosting our long-term returns. As a result, we sleep well at night regardless of the direction that interest rates take in the coming months.