Rates Spark: A Breather On The Way Up

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist and Antoine Bouvet, Senior Rates Strategist

The US curve has kinks at the benchmark points - some directional; some not

Directional flattening of the US curve has been a theme this week as the rise in long yields sees a reversal (temporary, we think). The interesting contrast here is between the 2yr/5yr segment and the 5yr/10yr. History shows that the 2yr/5yr segment can get out to 150bp, more than double where it is now. In contrast, the 5yr/10yr segment rarely gets above 100bp. It has been above, and indeed has stretched to 135bp in the past, but historically has not spent too much time up there.

Moreover, the 5yr/10yr segment is now at 80bp and remains steeper than the 2/5yr segment. This is quite unusual during a bear market for bonds, as typically the 2yr/5yr would be steeper than the 5yr/10yr as the 5yr area cheapens to the curve.

The 10yr/30yr also rarely gets above 100bp (but has stretched to 135bp), but at 70bp is already 10bp flatter than the 5yr/10yr spread. The 10yr/30yr is quite directional though, and has the highest probability of flattening should the 10yr start to make its way higher again. It can get to 50bp if the 10yr breaks above 2%.

Bund yields testing the lower end of the range amid third wave pessimism

Dipping to -0.35%, 10yr Bund yields are now testing the bottom of the range that has held since late February. We ascribe that in good part to the general direction of global rates recently, with 10yr USTs back to as low as 1.60% from a high of 1.75% just last Thursday. Also note that the 10s30s Bund curve has hardly moved despite the decline in yields.

The ECB's Lane said yesterday that lockdown extension such as the one announced by Germany yesterday have been accounted for in the ECB's latest forecasts. While that rhetorically lifts the hurdle for the ECB to become more active, the market seems less convinced that the vaccination race against the third pandemic wave can be won quickly. Whether the EU's stricter handling of vaccine exports can help will have to be seen, but the move serves to underscore the urgency of the situation.

Yesterday, we learned that ECB buying via PEPP amounted to €21.9 billion in gross terms, as only €0.9 billion of portfolio redemptions fell into that week. In gross terms, that means the step up in ECB activity has not been that "significant" coming from €18.7 billion the week before.

Today's events and market view

While Bund yields may struggle to break below the current range, the refocus on the domestic pandemic front against a backdrop of increased ECB buying - even if only moderately so - can contribute to keeping yields lower for now and also lessens the significance of any improvement to be gleaned from today's PMI releases.

In the UK, the focus is on today's inflation data, but it probably won't be before April that we see a real jump in the inflation rate, according to our economist. The US will release durable goods data. That should get a boost from strong aircraft orders, but our economists still expect to see strength when this volatile component is stripped out.

In supply, Germany opens its 10yr benchmark for €4 billion. The €13 billion from the EU (€8 billion in 5yr and €5 billion in 25yr) yesterday saw healthy demand, though the order books were not as elevated as in past deals. Following on the heels of the EU, French UNEDIC mandated a 10yr social bond, likely today's business.

Original Post

Content Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more