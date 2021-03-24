Photo by kanawatvector/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) offers investors a chance to invest in the ever-growing market of IT security systems while diversifying individual risk through a bundled fund. The pandemic further accelerated shifts towards remote work and highlighted the growing need for cybersecurity systems to prevent cybercrime through the internet. In this context, the ETF targets companies that engage in the cybersecurity industry classified by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). Here the companies include primarily software and networking companies, but it also branches out in the tech sector to other areas such as aerospace & defense. Thus the ETF has companies with high growth rates, yet also larger and established companies. It weights holdings by liquidity and caps the holdings at 7% maximum weight allocation, being rebalanced quarterly. The expense ratio stands at 0.6%, representing the initial costs of an investment.

Components

Source: ETF.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD): As the largest holding of the ETF, the American cybersecurity company offers cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint protection. Its products include antivirus protection, device control, and information technology. Due to the pandemic, the company saw unprecedented demand as sales surged by 81% in 2020. As a result, shares are up by 280% YOY.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS): The cloud-based information security company offers a wide range of cloud services to scale and deliver real-time insights into security issues. The company's SaaS platform allows users to connect to externally managed applications, regardless of device or location. Zscaler grew sales by 42% in 2020 and shares are up by more than 200% since the pandemic.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO): The American multinational tech firm engages in a wide range of technologies, including networking, security, collaboration, applications and cloud services. Although not a growth company, Cisco is mightily profitable, reporting net income of $11 billion in 2020. Shares are trading roughly 44% higher than a year ago.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN): The professional services company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments range from Communications, Media and Technology to Financial Services, as well as Health Services. In the technology segment, the company provides clients with managed security and cyber defense solutions. Similar to Cisco Systems, its growth has stalled, yet makes it up in through massive profitability. After a good year, shares have advanced by 84%.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT): The cybersecurity company offers a range of solutions to provide enterprises and government organizations with network security through its integrated cloud platform. Applications include e-mail security, Web firewall protection, and database security appliances. Despite generating over $2 billion in revenue, Fortinet continues to grow at double-digit rates, while balancing profitability. As a result of the strong performance, the stock price is up by over 100% in a year.

A Huge Market

As the pandemic accelerated the integration of technology applications in society, the demand for cybersecurity and defense solutions against online threats increased simultaneously. Disruptive technologies offer new capabilities for many sectors and ease working, yet also expose vulnerabilities in terms of security with heavy reliance on digitalized information. Unsurprisingly, the market for cybersecurity solutions and related products is growing at a quick pace, serving as a major catalyst for CIBR. According to estimates, enterprises are projected to spend $12.6 billion on cloud security tools by 2023, up from just $5.6 billion in 2018. More impressively, spending on infrastructure protection is predicted to reach $24.6 billion in 2023, while global I.T. security spending will reach a staggering $128 billion. Still, up to 70% of all breaches originate at endpoints, leaving more room for growth in this particular area.

The cybersecurity market was valued at USD 156.24 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 352.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% during 2021-2026. The trends for IoT, BYOD, AI, and machine learning in cybersecurity are increasing. For instance, machine learning provides advantages in outlier detection, much to the benefit of cybersecurity. - Mordor Intelligence

The market is set to continue growing in 2021, although a slight deceleration is likely as offices reopen with a vaccine rollout in place. However, trends towards digitalization in the workplace are here to stay and serve as a major catalyst for further growth in the companies included in the ETF.

Performance

Data by YCharts

The ETF has a strong performance since the beginning of the pandemic. In the timeframe of one year, CIBR gained nearly 85%, slightly outperforming the broader technology market. It should be noted that while growth stocks widely outperformed the broader market, more stable and profitable companies underperformed. In this regard, CrowdStrike gained a staggering 275%, while Zscaler gained 213% YOY, respectively. On the other hand, profitable tech companies included in the ETF such as Cisco Systems only gained 45%. As a result, the ETF is more or less aligned with the broader market in terms of performance. As a competing ETF, Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) outperformed CIBR, as it is more exposed to high-growth companies such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Okta (OKTA), Proofpoint (PFPT), and CyberArk Software (CYBR).

On the contrary, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) underperformed as it includes Juniper Networks (JNPR) as a large holding, which only gained 47% YOY. However, overall there is very little difference in the performance of the different ETFs, as many names are shared as holdings. Personally, what I like about CIBR is that it includes both profitable names and new disruptive, high-growth picks which balances risk while providing substantial upside potential.

Valuations

Data by YCharts

The contrast in the ETF's holdings is also reflected in individual valuations. Various high-growth companies such as Zscaler and CrowdStrike appear overvalued, trading at 40x and 33x forward EV to Sales, respectively. It should be noted that CrowdStrike has the highest growth rate on the list with over 80% revenue growth on an annual basis. A premium valuation can therefore be justified, yet I still believe 33 times forward sales is on the high-end even when accounting for favorable growth fundamentals. In comparison, Zscaler's growth rates only stand at 44%, thus shares look even more overvalued. However, as the ETF also includes stable and profitable tech companies, valuations are balanced out. Here, Cisco Systems is trading at just 4 times forward sales and a P/E of 21. Overall, the ETF has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85, driven up by the many unprofitable growth companies.

Risks

As briefly mentioned earlier, the pandemic caused demand for cybersecurity solutions to accelerate, yet a vaccine rollout might reverse these trends in 2021. Although the market is set to expand rapidly within the next decade, the growth rates could decelerate, impacting the companies included in CIBR. Moreover, after rallying a few hundred percent in 2020, various software companies such as CrowdStrike and Zscaler are trading at premium valuations and could so face a correction. As these companies hold a large weight in the ETF, the entire fund would be affected. Therefore, investors should brace for volatility in the future, as the high return points at higher risk.

Takeaways

CIBR is a great opportunity to invest in a quickly growing industry while diversifying risk through a bundled fund that includes both disruptive and quickly growing companies as well as more stable and profitable tech companies. After facing strong demand due to the global pandemic, the ETF demonstrated strong performance, yet only slightly outperformed the broader technology index. While a few of the included companies appear overvalued, the ETF balances it out through slightly undervalued and slower-growing companies. However, the main risk factor is that these overvaluations might affect the ETF in the short term.