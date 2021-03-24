Photo by Cineberg/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the recent past, I covered banks and asset managers rather often after I avoided these sectors in the years before. I also made a detour around insurance companies, but about three years ago I already covered the biggest insurance company in the world - the German Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF). And not only is an update overdue, Allianz is also an interesting company for its stock price history. The article will therefore be split in two major parts. In the first part, I will provide an update about the business and determine once again, if Allianz is still a good investment (in my last article, I was bullish). In the second part, I will look at Allianz during the dotcom bubble as we can learn a lot and the lesson seems to be especially instructive right now.

Business Update

About one month ago, Allianz reported fourth quarter and full-year results and considering the difficult year, the numbers were not great, but could be worse. Allianz generated a total revenue of €140.5 billion, which is reflecting a decline of 1.3% compared to fiscal 2019. Operating income declined from $11,855 million in fiscal 2019 to €10,751 million - a decrease of 9.3%. Net income attributable to shareholders declined from €7,914 million in fiscal 2019 to €6,807 million (14.0% decline YoY). Due to share buybacks, diluted earnings per share declined only 13.4% from €18.83 in 2019 to €16.32 in 2020. The reported return on equity (11.4%) was solid and the solvency II ratio was 207%, which is higher than during the last few quarters.

Allianz is reporting in three different segments:

Property/Casualty-Segment : Allianz is the leading property-casualty insurer worldwide and in fiscal 2020, this segment generated €59.4 billion in revenue, which is an increase of 0.4%. Operating profit however declined from €5,045 million in fiscal 2019 to €4,371 million in fiscal 2020 - reflecting a decline of 13.4%. This segment includes motor, accident, property, general liability, travel insurance and assistance services.

: Allianz is the leading property-casualty insurer worldwide and in fiscal 2020, this segment generated €59.4 billion in revenue, which is an increase of 0.4%. Operating profit however declined from €5,045 million in fiscal 2019 to €4,371 million in fiscal 2020 - reflecting a decline of 13.4%. This segment includes motor, accident, property, general liability, travel insurance and assistance services. Life/Health-Segment : This segment offers savings and investment-oriented products with the key markets in Germany, France, Italy and the United States. In fiscal 2020 this segment generated €74.0 billion in revenue - a decline of 3.1% YoY. Operating profit for the segment also declined 7.4% YoY to €4,359 million.

: This segment offers savings and investment-oriented products with the key markets in Germany, France, Italy and the United States. In fiscal 2020 this segment generated €74.0 billion in revenue - a decline of 3.1% YoY. Operating profit for the segment also declined 7.4% YoY to €4,359 million. Asset Management: Allianz is also one of the largest asset managers in the world with two major investment businesses - PIMCO and AllianzGI. Both investment businesses cover a wide range of equity, fixed income and alternative investment products. In fiscal 2020, the segment generated a revenue of €7.3 billion, which is an increase of 2.6% YoY. That segment was the only segment, which could increase its operating profit to €2,853 million, which is an increase of 5.5%.

Risks And Opportunities

Allianz is facing two major risks right now in my opinion. The first risk is potential negative consequences due to COVID-19 which could have a negative impact on Allianz's business in the years to come. With the continued lockdown and the virus having a handle on several countries around the world, Allianz might be negatively affected once again in fiscal 2021. And like other asset managers, a steep bear market is another risk for the company as declining asset prices will lead to lower fees and clients might panic and withdraw assets. However, with most of the assets being in fixed income and only 10% in equities, Allianz might not be so vulnerable to an equity bear market.

The second risk Allianz is facing similar to many other asset managers and banks is the low interest rates. With interest rates being so low, it becomes harder and harder for asset managers to generate profits. Especially for companies like Allianz that have to focus on "safe" investments like fixed income. And as mentioned above, 78% of assets are fixed income for AllianzGI and PIMCO.

And when looking at the debt instruments Allianz has in its portfolio, a huge part is A-rated, which is good for stability and avoiding risks, but a huge problem right now for generating high profits as these bonds usually have very low interest rates. About two thirds are A-rated ("AAA" or "AA" or "A").

But we can also look at the situation from another angle and take a more optimistic point of view. Rates can't get much lower than they are right now. And if Allianz managed to be profitable so far and can still grow at low rates, we should expect Allianz also to be profitable and grow at a low pace in the years to come.

But we should not succumb to the illusion of higher interest rates in the near future. Over the next few years, I assume that interest rates will stay at a similarly low level as in the last few years. However, over the next few decades, we will see higher interest rates again - and maybe we see those interest rates sooner than many people expect. Right now, many market participants (and laymen) seem to expect that interest rates will stay low forever. But history teaches us that interest rates move in cycles and we usually extrapolate trends of the recent past and forget to look at the big picture.

What does this mean for Allianz? It rather offers upside potential for the stock. The worst-case scenario right now seems to be that interest rates stay low for a long time and Allianz can only perform similar to the last few years (and Allianz did quite well). But the upside potential would be much higher growth rates driven by higher interest rates.

Dividend

Aside from the potential upside in the next decade (or longer) due to rising interest rates, Allianz is also interesting for its dividend. For fiscal 2020, Allianz proposed a dividend of €9.60 - in line with the previous dividend. This leads to a rather high dividend yield of 4.45%.

Allianz's dividend policy is to pay out about 50% of Allianz Group's net income and in the interest of dividend continuity, the objective is to keep the dividend per share at least at the level paid in the previous year. When using diluted earnings per share of €16.32, we get a payout ratio of 59% and a dividend increase seems unlikely even for next year. The dividend is also dependent on a sustainable Solvency II capitalization ratio above 160% and with a reported ratio of 207% we must not worry at this point.

Allianz is paying a dividend at least since 1993, but I suspect the company is paying an annual dividend for a much longer time (although I could not find company documents proving this). And after Allianz had to cut its dividend during the Financial Crisis in 2008, it could keep the dividend at least stable in every single year since then.

In the recent past, Allianz also used share buyback programs and between February 2017 and April 2020 five share buyback programs with a total volume of €8.2 billion have been executed. Allianz repurchased 44.7 million shares and reduced the number of outstanding shares from 457 million to 412.3 million.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Similar to many other financial corporations (banks, asset managers, insurance companies) Allianz is also trading at a rather low P/E ratio. And especially compared to the overall market, the multiples indicate that Allianz is a true bargain. Right now, Allianz is trading for a P/E ratio around 13 and while this might seem cheap, it is actually one of the highest P/E ratios Allianz was trading for during the last decade.

And when looking at the low growth rates during the last few years, we can understand why Allianz and many other financial institutions are trading for such low multiples.

CAGR Since 1980 Since 2000 Since 2010 Since 2015 Revenue 9.77% 2.28% 2.63% 2.67% Net Income 11.17% 3.44% 3.04% 0.57%

When excluding the numbers of 2020, net income growth rates are a little higher in the last few years - but just excluding the years that don't fit the narrative we like to see is no strategy.

CAGR (excluding 2020) Since 1980 Since 2000 Since 2010 Since 2015 Revenue 9.79% 1.95% 1.98% 1.21% Net Income 11.92% 4.45% 5.11% 4.55%

What might be a realistic growth rate for the bottom line to use in a discounted cash flow analysis? We can assume that revenue will grow about 2-3% annually in the years to come. And we are very cautious about bottom line growth - we assume that margins will not improve and Allianz won't buy back shares again and the bottom line will also grow only 3% annually until perpetuity. As basis, we assume that fiscal 2021 will be similar to fiscal 2020. Using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate) leads to an intrinsic value of €234.89.

But we probably can be more optimistic and assume that Allianz might grow at higher rates. We can assume that Allianz might buy back shares once again and this could add about 1-2% growth to the bottom line. And according to its own targets, Allianz was expecting about 5% growth for the next few years. Allianz might also improve its margins.

And when considering that interest rates might improve again, a higher growth rate is not unlikely and when only using 4% growth until perpetuity, the intrinsic value for Allianz would be €274.03. I think we can assume at this point that Allianz is at least a bit undervalued.

A Little History

In the introduction above, I already mentioned that Allianz is not just interesting as it appears to be a little undervalued right now, but Allianz is also interesting, as we can learn a lot by looking at the stock's history and especially the performance during the dotcom bubble.

Above we see the monthly chart since 1998 and during the dotcom bubble, Allianz was a didactic play for what can happen and how steep a stock can fall. In 2000, the stock hit its all-time high of €445 (yes, it is still the all-time high even 21 years later) and with the dotcom bubble bursting, the stock started its long and painful decline, which lasted until 2003 when the stock hit its low of €44.49 - a brutal decline of 90%.

And I know everybody who should listen up right now will call this nonsense and find excuses why the current highflyers are different…. because technology…and disruption…new era…jibber jabber…blah blah blah. Yes, I am talking to you, investors in Tesla (TSLA), Zoom (ZM), Snowflake (SNOW) or Palantir Technologies (PLTR). You should listen and learn from Allianz, which is just one of countless companies during the dotcom bubble that were crushed (and we are not talking about Pets.com or some other company without revenue and earnings, but a growing and highly profitable business).

There are at least three lessons we can learn from Allianz:

Impressive outperformance might not last forever: In the years before 2000, Allianz could actually report extremely impressive growth numbers. Since 1996, revenue could grow with a CAGR of 14.46% and net income increased with a CAGR of 42.34%. These growth rates were also the result of acquisitions, but nevertheless very impressive. But in 2001 net income declined pretty steep and in 2002, Allianz even had to report a loss. This shows us that even companies growing with impressive rates can suddenly run into trouble. And right now, investors seem to be extremely confident about several companies that are growing at high rates and once again can't imagine growth slowing down. Buying at the wrong time can be problematic: Allianz is probably a very striking example of how painful buying at the wrong time could be. Everybody who invested between 1998 and 2002 is still in the red with his or her investment in Allianz (when ignoring dividends). Even 19 to 23 years later, the stock has not reached similar price levels again. And those investors, who bought close to the peak have lost money even when including dividends. And it is important to point out that Allianz could grow its top and bottom line in the years after 2000. Allianz could not grow with such impressive rates as in the late 90s, but Allianz is a more profitable company today as it was in 2000 and nevertheless, the stock is trading for about half the price as during the dotcom bubble peak. Valuations matter: At the highs of 2000 Allianz was trading for a P/E ratio of 47 when using earnings per share of fiscal 1999 (the numbers that have been reported right around the peak). Measured by today's standards, a P/E ratio of 47 almost seems reasonable - nevertheless Allianz lost 90% of its value in the next three years. Valuations matter. Period.

Conclusion

We should not expect high growth rates from Allianz - at least not in the next few years. But even when assuming low-to-mid-single digits growth rates, Allianz still seems to be undervalued although it is trading for a rather high P/E ratio compared to the last decade. With its 4.5% dividend yield, Allianz is also interesting for dividend investors. And the stock performance in the years after the dotcom Bubble should be a warning to all investors that feel invincible and like the "masters of the universe" right now.