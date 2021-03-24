56 Outstanding Dividend Dogs Still Show 11 Bloomers For April

Foreword

This article is based on five Kiplinger investing articles, aimed at finding the safe, durable, long-term, favorite, and solid dividend stocks.

The Kiplinger Dividend 15, by Nellie S Huang, published 11/5/20, "These 15 dividend stock picks, satisfying income investing needs of every kind, held their heads up in a rough year."

15 Super-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, by Dan Burrows published 6/2/20, "With stocks reeling, interest rates plumbing the depths and the specter of defaults on the horizon, income investors need super-safe dividend stocks now more than ever."

7 High-Dividend Stocks With durable Distributions, by Kyle Woodley, published 6/2/20 "The market's recovery is drying up yield opportunities. But a few high-dividend stocks with well-backed payouts remain.”

13 Dividend Stocks That Have Paid Investors for 100+ Years, by Jeff Reeves, published 5/21/20, "Here are 13 dividend stocks that each boast a rich history of uninterrupted payouts to shareholders that stretch back at least a century."

11 Monthly Dividend stocks and Funds for Reliable Income, by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 12/16/20, "Your bills come monthly. Why not your dividend checks? These are some of 2021's best monthly dividend stocks and funds for easier income planning.”

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this collection of Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Dogs is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the March 22 data for 52 dividend stocks plus 4 ETFs.

The prices of 11 of these 56 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend dogs (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors. Those 11 (Blooming stocks for March) are: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD); Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN); Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN); Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM); LTC Properties Inc (LTC); iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF); STAG Industrial Inc (STAG); Unum Group (UNM); People's United Financial Inc (PBCT); The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG); Shaw Communications Inc (SJR). The eleven all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer for a buy" opportunity.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 10.43% To 28.85% Net Gains For Ten Top Outstanding Dividend Stocks Into April 2022

Three of ten top outstanding dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these March 22 dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 30% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

The projections below were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks added to their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades thus projected to March 22, 2022 were:

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) was projected to net $288.50, based on the median of estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Product Partners LP (EPD) was projected to net $261.26 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 39% greater than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) was projected to net $182.63, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% under the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble (PG) was projected to net $181.15, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) was projected to net $170.19, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp (O) was projected to net $154.22, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) was projected to net $143.53, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) was projected to net $142.51, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% under the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $139.81 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from nineteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) was projected to net $104.26, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 17.68% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 28% under the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Dog To Show A -6.18% Loss to March 22, 2022

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts to March 22, 2022 was:

Source: YCharts.com

Unum Group projected a loss of $61.78 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 77% above the market as a whole.

Source: Photo by Chewy on Unsplash

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

42 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Stocks Per March 22 Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

56 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Stocks Per March 22 Yield Data

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Ten Top Outstanding Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend stocks represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors plus one ETF. The first place went to the first of two energy representatives, Enterprise Products Partners LP [1], the other placed fourth, Exxon Mobil Corp [4].

Then, the first of three financial services sector representatives placed second, Gladstone investment Corp [2]. The others placed third, and seventh, Main Street Capital Corp [3], and Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) [7].

Thereafter, two real estate, equities showed up in the fifth and tenth places, LTC Properties Inc [5] and Realty Income Corp [10].

Lastly, a single healthcare equity and ETF occupied the eighth, and ninth places, AbbVie Inc [8], and iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF [9], to complete the Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend top ten by yield field into April 2022.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Top Outstanding Dividend Stocks Showed 7.58%-24.5% Upsides While (32) Eight Down-siders Settled For -0.92%-9.36% As Of March 22.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, median analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 18.33% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of 10 Outstanding Dividend Stocks To March 22, 2022

Ten top Kiplinger Dividend Special stocks were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger Dividend Special stocks screened 3/22/21, showing the highest dividend yields, represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Outstanding Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 6.58% Vs. (33) 8.06% Net Gains by All Ten Come March 22, 2022

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 18.33% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest-priced selection, Enterprise Products Partners LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 26.13%

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger Dividend Aces as of March 22 were: Gladstone Investment Corp; Enterprise Products Partners LP; iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF; Main Street Capital Corp; LTC Properties Inc, with prices ranging from $12.22 to $42.43.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger Dividend Specials as of February 22 were: Exxon Mobil Corp; Realty Income Corp; Prudential Financial Inc ; AbbVie Inc; International Business Machines Inc, whose prices ranged from $55.91 to $130.55.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features 56 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Stocks and Funds. The article focuses on the top 30 so nearly half the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is the complete list of 56 stocks grouped by author

Sources: Kiplinger.com, YCharts.com

If somehow you missed the suggestion of which stocks are ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

The prices of 11 of these 56 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividends (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors. Those 11 (Blooming stocks for March) are: Enterprise Products Partners LP; Gladstone Investment Corp; Main Street Capital Corp; Exxon Mobil Corp; LTC Properties Inc ; iShares Preferred & Income Security ETF; Stag Industrial Inc; Unum Group; People's United Financial Inc ; The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc; Shaw Communications Inc. The eleven all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer for a buy" opportunity.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo:Photo by Chewy on Unsplash