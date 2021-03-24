Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Following its investment into a key supply chain partner, Fujian Sunner Development, to enhance its supply chain management capabilities, Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) appears positioned to capitalize on longer-term growth opportunities ahead. This adds to the near-term recovery potential as the effects of COVID-19 fade and foot traffic improves. Backed by its strong franchise portfolio, execution efficiencies, and cost discipline, along with a strong balance sheet, YUMC should benefit from further market share gains. At the current c. 26x P/E shares trade reasonably relative to the growth outlook.

A Closer Look at the 5% Stake Acquisition in Fujian Sunner

YUMC recently announced a 5% stake in a key supply chain partner, Fujian Sunner Development. The acquisition looks like a natural fit on paper - not only is Fujian Sunner YUMC's largest poultry supplier, but YUMC is also Fujian Sunner's largest customer, contributing c. 25% of Sunner's sales. As of fiscal 2019, Fujian Sunner Development had revenue of c. Rmb14.6 billion and net income of Rmb4.1 billion, with YTD sales and net profit at Rmb10.0 billion (-3.5% Y/Y) and Rmb1.8 billion (-33% Y/Y), respectively, despite a c. 10% Y/Y increase in fiscal 2020 chicken sales volume.

Strategically, I think the investment makes sense as it further secures YUMC's raw material supply chain. YUMC confirmed as much, stating in the press release that this transaction represents an important opportunity to enhance its supply chain management while also maintaining longer-term relationships with key suppliers to secure volume and strengthen its "product development and innovations." On the latter point, I would note that one of YUMC's portfolio franchises, KFC, has successfully worked with Sunner on its ready-to-eat KaiFengCai products, with more collaborations likely in the pipeline post-investment.

Positive Capital Allocation Implications; Limited Financial Impact

Notably, the Sunner investment is in-line with management's prior capital allocation plans – recall that YUMC is focused on M&A or investment opportunities that support its ecosystem. Building on YUMC's already strong supply chain and innovation capabilities, the enhanced supply chain capabilities post-acquisition should help it further explore new categories. Furthermore, the total investment amount is also adequately covered by its end-2020 cash position. Going forward, any financial impact from the Sunner investments will, however, be reflected as a marked-to-market gain/loss at quarter-end, which could add some volatility to the income statement.

Source: Yum China Investor Presentation Slides (Fiscal 2020)

Calculating the implied transaction multiple is complicated by the fact that the acquisition was carried out in four stages - based on Sunner's disclosures, the investments were made at a price range of Rmb26.19 - 29.49/share since January 2021. Using the weighted average price of c. Rmb27/share and keeping the share count consistent with its latest reporting, the investment implies a c. 17-18x P/E on fiscal 2021 consensus numbers. It also implies a total transaction value of c. RMB1.7 billion (c. $260 million), which compares to YUMC's $4.3 billion cash and equivalents position at end-2020.

Positioned to Capitalize on Industry Shifts Post China's 14th Five-Year Plan

The transaction also comes on the heels of China's newly announced 14th FYP ("Five-Year Plan"), which targets an increase in household income and a boost to overall confidence. The latter will be achieved by employment and SME support, improving the social safety net, and reducing "hukou" (a system of household registration in China) restrictions in large cities. The government will also look to digitalize traditional sectors, including the distribution channels for sportswear, furniture, and restaurant sectors, to increase labor efficiency and DTC ("direct-to consumer") implementation.

The digitalization and new urbanization initiatives should further benefit companies like YUMC, which is increasingly focused on its digital strategy to drive growth. Looking ahead, the FYP also allows for consumption upgrades for lower-tier cities and, by extension, an acceleration in unit expansion in under-penetrated areas. These measures should also boost consumption's contribution to GDP growth near-term, with YUMC positioned to benefit from an accelerated consumption recovery.

Source: KPMG

Accelerating Portfolio Initiatives and Lower-Tier City Penetration

Thus far, YUMC's expansion plans are off to a great start - gross new stores reached 1,165 in 2020 (up from 1,006 in 2019), well ahead of guidance. By franchise, KFC led the way, with 840 newly opened stores, followed by Pizza Hut with 152 stores. Notably, most of the new stores are in tier 3-6 cities (c. 58% of KFC's and c. 51% of PH's according to the results announcement), which highlights the success of YUMC's digitalization system, which has allowed it to leverage off-premise sales, and in turn, improve new-unit investments and payback.

Source: Yum China Investor Presentation Slides (Fiscal 2020)

YUMC has also shown early success with its three Chinese cuisine brands, HJH ("Huang Ji Huang"), LS ("Little Sheep "), and ED ("East Dawning"), with 600+, 200+, and less than ten stores, respectively. The progress on HJH has been especially promising, with YUMC opening many stores since its acquisition last year. There remain unrealized synergies as well – YUMC expects to leverage HJH's strong R&D team to improve LS's menu and drive cross-brand synergies via both supply-chain integration and scale economics. By also selling soup bases, ingredients, and instant hotpots through LS's established retail distribution, YUMC is positioned to strengthen its retail presence going forward. With both brands already turning profitable following the H2 '20 recovery, I see them emerging as key contributors going forward.

Source: Yum China Investor Presentation Slides (Fiscal 2020)

Final Take

Despite some travel volume weakness through the Chinese New Year, I think YUMC remains on track for a top-line recovery in the upcoming quarters, which should support the gross opening target for 2021. Supported by YUMC's digital capabilities and enhanced supply chain post-M&A, I see plenty of upside in the longer-term as YUMC continues to step up its penetration into lower-tier cities and further taps into the delivery opportunity. Shares currently trade reasonably relative to growth at c. 26x P/E, keeping me bullish.