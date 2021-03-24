Photo by SurfUpVector/iStock via Getty Images

Our bearish outlook on Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has been no secret. Readers can view our complete set of works over here. While our core underlying thesis stands, today we want to focus on a rather different angle of the story. That angle looks at "what if we are wrong about Ashford". We go over the recent results and tell you why Ashford's moves will help us get the direction right, even if our core thesis is off.

Q4-2020

The core thesis is that even if AHT got through the next few quarters, the debt load and lost hotels would make life difficult for common shareholders. In addition to the debt, a lot of preferred shares and their accumulated and unpaid dividends, stand in the way of common shareholders. In the last reported quarter, AHT showed that the EBITDA was still running negative.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $70.5 million or $2.29 per diluted share for the quarter. For the full year of 2020, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $520.5 million or $33.00 per diluted share. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 70.1% to $35.70 during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $(23.1) million for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2020 was $(54.9) million. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $(1.67) per diluted share for the quarter. For the full year of 2020, AFFO per diluted share was $(17.93).

Source: Ashford SEC Filings

A negative $1.67 AFFO on a $3.30 stock is not quite encouraging. But if we look past that to Q3-2021, when trends should improve, things could get significantly better. While we don't expect 2019 numbers to be matched, the overall trends should be way better. We expect demand to bounce back, but overseas travel will still be exceptionally slow for all of 2021. In addition, AHT has lost some of its best hotels to foreclosure and that will make the bounce even more muted. But let us assume that we see Q3-2021 onwards actually match 90% of Q3-2019 EBITDA. This is an extremely optimistic forecast, but as we show below, it still leaves nothing for the common shareholders.

Dilution

Ashford common shares continue to be issued at an extremely brisk pace. For the year ended December 2020, the weighted average share count was up about 50%. For the last quarter of 2020, the weighted average count was about triple.

Source: Ashford SEC Filings

A good portion of this had to do with converting a portion of the preferred shares into common shares. The weighted average of 32.7 million barely scratches the surface though. By the end of 2020, the shares outstanding had risen to 66.53 million. The key difference is that the figure above is the weighted average for the quarter and the figure below is what was outstanding on December 31, 2020.

Source: Ashford SEC Filings

Adjusted for the 10:1 reverse split, the actual count on December 31, 2020 was about 5X that at December 31, 2019.

Source: Ashford SEC Filings

One other key point we would note here before going forward is that net working capital was $331.3 million on December 31, 2019 and that had whittled to $9.8 million on December 31, 2020.

The Story Continues In 2021

If that 5X dilution did not impress you, Ashford certainly had more where that came from. Total outstanding share count has increased by another 55% in first 70 days of the new year.

From January 1, 2021 through March 11, 2021, the Company entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of its 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 7.375% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 7.375% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 7.50% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share and 7.50% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share in reliance on Section 3 (9) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. During this period, the Company exchanged a total of 23.2 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share for an aggregate of 3.5 million shares of Preferred Stock. As of March 11, 2021, the registrant had 103,356,082 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. On March 12, 2021, Ashford Trust and Lincoln Park entered into a second purchase agreement (the “2nd Purchase Agreement”), which provides that subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein, the Company may sell to Lincoln Park up to 20,660,880 shares of common stock, from time to time during the term of the 2nd Purchase Agreement. Upon entering into the 2nd Purchase Agreement, the Company issued 162,655 shares of common stock as consideration for Lincoln Park’s execution and delivery of the 2nd Purchase Agreement. Meanwhile, both parties also entered into a registration rights agreement, pursuant to which the Company agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of shares of common stock that are issued to Lincoln Park under the 2nd Purchase Agreement.

Source: Ashford SEC Filings

What This Means

Ashford has the right idea here to issue stock at a fast and furious rate. This keeps reducing bankruptcy risk while diluting shareholders. In other words as long as the market believes the Ashford story, the more likely it is to avoid bankruptcy. But at the same time, the maximum upside for common shareholders keeps going lower. Investors should not be fooled by the low stock price. The current market capitalization is already $354.51 million.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is about in line with what it was pre-pandemic!

Source: Ashford SEC Filings

Yes, there are now about 40% fewer preferred shares outstanding, but that is more than offset by all the accumulated dividends on remaining preferred shares and the fact that working capital is more than $300 million lower. At the current stock price, Ashford may land up issuing another 50-100 million shares in the next few quarters. That creates more of a middling ground where there is a zero possibility of a short-squeeze (note short interest above at just 0.98%) and also a constantly lowered possibility of a bankruptcy. But with the armada of preferred shares still ahead of the common, the risks for an even more extreme dilution remain.

