Investment Thesis

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is a factual streaming platform, aimed at households that want to view nature, history, science, travel, and other categories in the factual genre.

The company is well-positioned to benefit from the cord-cutting theme and has the potential to continue growing strong market share in the streaming world.

Having said that, I suspect that its stock is fairly valued at 18x forward sales.

Q4 Results and Guidance Discussed

Typically, no significant news is good news. Well, perhaps that comment is more aimed at when you are investing in cheaply-valued stocks and taking a contrarian view.

On the other hand, when the company is richly valued, investors practically require not only a beat on earnings, but investors also are very demanding and often requiring positive surprises too, to drive the valuation forward.

For background, this was what Curiosity was previously guiding for 2020, to reach $39.5 million in 2020 whereas Curiosity ultimately reported $39.6 million for 2020.

Then, looking ahead to 2021, Curiosity has reaffirmed its previous guidance for 80% y/y growth rates to its top line.

Investors' Sentiment Brought Into Question

On the above graph, we can see a representation of the market these past 3 months. Curiosity was a strong performer, no doubt, in the late stages of 2020, but anyone that got involved in the stock after January 2021 is unlikely to hold much in the way of gains.

Having said that, investors that took a contrarian view and backed Discovery (DISCK) would have got paid handsomely. Why such a discrepancy?

Essentially, Curiosity was a streaming and disruptive story. The thesis had been that Curiosity was going to see huge numbers of subscribers attach to its platform. Yet, when the year was done, subscribers reached 15 million.

Meanwhile, Discovery launched Discovery+ on the 4th of January, and by the time its own report came out Discovery+ subscribers had 12 million (approximately). (Note, that Curiosity's subscriber numbers are updated for December 2020, while Discovery are for February 2021).

Thus, even though Discovery had the eyeballs through cable, many investors dismissed its own streaming platform gaining momentum so quickly.

Dissecting Q4 2020 Earnings Results

A few noteworthy aspects stood out for me in the quarter. Firstly, I was surprised that Curiosity's gross margin in Q4 2020 compressed by 500 basis points compared with the same period a year ago to 59%.

Also, I was taken aback that Curiosity's operations didn't benefit from any positive operating leverage. In fact, despite substantially growing its top line by 70% y/y, its EBITDA was negative $15.5 million compared with negative $14.8 million in Q4 2019.

This was a reversal trend from its EBITDA path seen throughout the year. Investors are most likely to be dismissive of this, as Curiosity is not a bottom-line story yet, but it's something to keep attuned in future quarters.

During the earnings call CuriosityStreams's CEO Clint Stinchcomb discussed that Curiosity decided to lean more aggressively into marketing in order to reduce churn rates out of the platform and that this tactic succeeded as its churn rate was down by 25% y/y.

Valuation - Difficult to Find Enough Upside Potential

According to Curiosity's presentation from summer 2020, Curiosity had 77.4 million laid out in that presentation (slide 29). Having said that, despite going through its yesterday's SEC filing, I can't find an updated number of shares figure, so this number will have to work for our purposes. This implies that the stock is approximately valued at $1.3 billion (versus what you may see reported in SA or other financial outlets).

Consequently, investors are having to pay 18x forward sales for the stock. This is not shocking and one could quite easily contend that the stock is still cheaply valued.

However, given that there are so many bargains in the market of late, I question whether investors will be tripping over themselves at any point soon to buy shares here?

For example, Discovery is growing at a much slower rate than Curiosity, with its top line just about likely to grow by double digits in 2021, despite having easier comps with last year. However, even after its share price has soared, the stock still is only valued at 3.5x forward sales.

And in the case of Discovery, that company is a very solid free cash flow generating enterprise, likely to make around $2 billion to $2.5 billion this year (as it invests in its own direct-to-consumer platform), before returning to making close to $3 billion of free cash flow in 2022.

The Bottom Line

CuriosityStream had solid reports and reaffirmed its guidance. However, investors are being asked to pay 18x forward sales for the company, which is arguably a punchy valuation for a streaming platform that has no significant moat around its operations.