When I last wrote on Cummins (NYSE:CMI) I said that I saw decent long-term appreciation potential, but that I was concerned that the truck cycle and industrials in general had overshot some. In the intervening months the industrial space had another “here, hold my beer” run and these shares are up another 20% or so – in line with industrials in general, and better than PACCAR (PCAR), but well short of agriculture and construction-leveraged names like Caterpillar (CAT), CNH (CNHI), and Deere (DE).

A potentially peaking North American truck market is definitely a concern, but I believe recent outsourcing wins give investors some positive drivers to look forward to in a few years. I likewise believe Cummins’s strong leverage to green hydrogen is a powerful sentiment offset to any cyclical risk, though what momentum investors giveth, they will eventually taketh away.

As is, I still like Cummins about as much as I like other high-quality industrials like Dover (DOV), Parker-Hannifin (PH), or Rockwell (ROK), though I am sympathetic to the argument that Cummins’s greater cyclicality should come with some “bonus” in terms of expected return.

Outsourcing Can Counteract Longer-Term Shifts

One of the big debates around Cummins is what happens to the business as alternatives to diesel powertrains become more common. There’s no one answer to this question, and it’s well worth noting that there are businesses at Cummins that will endure past electrification (however long that takes for heavy duty trucks). Still, one significant opportunity is increasing the company’s share of the diesel market.

As has been amply demonstrated by the market over and over again, analysts and investors want car and truck OEMs to magically transition from combustion powertrains to electric powertrains without spending any meaningful sums on R&D. That’s not possible, but what we’re already seeing is companies prioritizing their electric/alternative powertrain development at the expense of diesel, leaving Cummins as an increasingly attractive partner.

In the last two months Cummins has signed agreements with Isuzu and Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) that will see Cummins take on medium-duty engine development and manufacture for those companies. Daimler is the much bigger deal in terms of volume, though the deal won’t really kick until after 2025, with 10,000 units in North America, over 30,000 in Europe, and potentially more than 70,000 units in Brazil and India toward the end of the decade.

At this point there are no plans for Daimler to get out of heavy-duty engine production, but I would look at that as a “never say never” opportunity further down the road. In the meantime, a bigger addressable market for its engines can drive better operating scale for Cummins as it can amortize development costs over more units and drive even more favorable terms from suppliers.

Green Hydrogen Is No Longer A “Maybe”

While the idea of using hydrogen as a cleaner fuel has been around for a long time, green hydrogen has really accelerated over the last year or two and become a viable opportunity. Leveraging past acquisitions and follow-on internal R&D, Cummins has already positioned itself as a strong future player in both hydrogen generation and fuel cells for vehicle propulsion and stationary power generation.

The company laid out its positioning, plans, and priorities back at its November “Hydrogen Day”, and that seems to have helped draw a lot more attention across the Street to the opportunities across the space.

On the hydrogen production side, Cummins is already shipping electrolyzers (equipment that basically uses electricity to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen), offering both alkaline and PEM options, and is working on a solid oxide electrolyzer.

At this point, Cummins’s ambitions look rational, if not modest. Management is targeting $400M in revenue from electrolyzers by 2025, assuming a 3.5GW global market, 15% market share, and a price of $750/MW.

Longer term, though, the numbers for green hydrogen (that is hydrogen produced with renewable non-polluting energy sources) get very big very easily. Replacing today’s “grey hydrogen” (hydrogen produced from hydrocarbons) is a $350B opportunity for electrolyzers. If the steel and iron industry converted to hydrogen, that’s another $300B. If hydrogen were to completely replace diesel fuel (which I think is an extreme hyper-best-case), that’s another $2.5 trillion.

Cummins also has positioned as a fuel cell player for a variety of propulsion markets, albeit with an initial focus on buses and trains. Cummins offers PEM and solid oxide fuel cells, with the former suited to mobile/propulsion applications and the later to stationary power generation. Here too management’s expectations seem reasonable, with Cummins looking for only 2.5% adoption in heavy trucks in 2030 and 10% adoption in buses and trains.

The Outlook

Looking at truck order trends, past cycles, and commentary from companies like Cummins, PACCAR, and Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY), I think there is a good chance that orders will peak in 2021, leading to a near-term production peak in 2022 for heavy-duty trucks. Neither green hydrogen nor these medium-duty engine deals will be significant enough fast enough to offset that risk, and I believe the shares could weaken as truck orders peak and fade from that peak.

Longer term, though, I don’t really have concerns about Cummins. The transition away from diesel is going to challenge the company, but that is going to take a long time to play out and management has done a lot to diversify the company in terms of component exposure and alternate powertrains.

I still expect long-term revenue growth of around 4% from Cummins, and I can see a variety of potential upside drivers, including more share gains in diesel and more significant long-term adoption of stationary fuel cell power. I expect long-term FCF margins to average out in the high single-digits, but with meaningful variability across the cycles.

Valuing Cummins on discounted cash flow is always tricky because of the cyclicality – I think the best you can really hope for is to get a sense of long-term earnings and return potential and see how that stacks up to current valuation. Right now, Cummins looks priced for a long-term return similar to high-quality (but somewhat less cyclical) industrials.

If I apply the same margin/return-based EV/EBITDA that I use for other industrials, Cummins actually looks slightly undervalued. I’m reluctant to do this, though, as there are significant differences in the business models of heavy machinery companies like Cummins and “typical” multi-industrials.

The Bottom Line

I don’t doubt that green energy enthusiasm has boosted the multiple here, and that’s not entirely unreasonable – Cummins is positioned to be a picks-and-shovels play on green hydrogen. It is still a cyclical heavy machinery engine supplier, though, and given my expectations for Class 8 truck orders, I’m more inclined to wait and revisit this at a hopefully better price in the future.