Back in the fall, we were pushing regional bank on investors with the belief that 2021 would be a big year for these stocks. So far that is panning out with some help from rising interest rates and the outlook for a robust economy as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, we checked back in on a small investment in the still relatively unknown Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:UNB). The stock has rallied along with the sector, so the play has paid off. What is more, the bank is rewarding shareholders with solid dividend income as well. In this column, we offer our outlook for 2021 and discuss the key metrics you need to be aware of for UNB. We also look a bit into their portfolio. The bank recently reported its Q4 earnings, and has boosted its dividend. We think the upside continues with this stock.

Bottom line strength resumes

UNB has been a very slow growth bank. But it is a small community type bank in the northeast United States. Looking back we saw that growth resumed in 2019 after a few slow years, but of course, 2020 and the COVID-19 crisis hammered banks. Q1-Q2 were particularly tough on banks and UNB was no exception. We saw large loan loss provisions in much of 2020, but those provisions seemed to improve in H2 2020 for many banks. We note that provisions remain a touch higher for community oriented banks than large commercial banks as a whole, but this has to do with the consumer and small business risk they take on. By this, we mean homeowners and small businesses that have been disrupted by the pandemic have taken longer to get back on their feet than some of the larger businesses that larger banks to business with.

With that said, Q4 was strong for UNB and we noted improvement in many key metrics relative to earlier in the year, and in many cases, from a year ago. Net income was $3.8 million, or $0.85 per share, rising a solid $1 million compared to $2.8 million, or $0.61 per share, a year ago. The increases were driven by strength in both net interest income and noninterest income sources.

Rates are now on the rise and this will benefit banks moving forward. However 2020 was a year where rates were dismal. It is impressive that the bank was able to deliver gains, and we applaud the performance for the core business. Despite low rates, net interest income was actually up 4% from last year while noninterest income jumped $2.0 million from a year ago. The company saw benefits of $2.8 million in gains from the sales of residential loans. The only negative to be noted was that loan loss provisions remain elevated, and here $0.175 million higher than a year ago for the quarter. For the year, the provision for loan losses was a total of $2.2 million vs $0.78 million in 2019. This was a direct result of the pandemic

Let's talk about their portfolio

As we know, growing loans and deposits are key for any bank, but they are especially scrutinized for smaller community banks. Both loans and deposits grew year over year for the bank.

We were impressed with the growth in loans that the bank was able to deliver in 2020 despite the difficult operating environment. We saw at the end of the quarter total loan balances grew 18.3% to $803.2 million compared to $678.7 million to start the year. What is more, there was across the board growth in all loan types, but there was also a big notable boost of $69.8 million due to the loans associated with the Paycheck Protection Program. But asset growth was also driven by growth in total deposits. Total deposits hit $994.3 million at quarter end, in large part to stimulus related deposits as well as reduced consumer spending. The increase was 33.6% versus the $744 million in deposits on hand to start 2020.

What about some of their performance metrics? It is important to understand things like the return on average assets and return on average equity. We were pleased with the results on these key metrics. The return on average assets was 1.33% to end 2020, up from 1.30% in 2019. With rising rates and an improving economy, we are looking for further improvements here in 2021. Further, the return on average equity also improved. It came in at 16.87% to end 2020, versus 15.63% a year ago. We will be closely watching this metric in 2021, but suspect it also sees improvement.

Digging deeper, much of the loan portfolio is real estate backed loans. Per the latest 10-K filing:

"The Company's gross loan portfolio (including loans held for sale) increased $125.7 million, or 18.5%, to $803.4 million, representing 73.5% of assets at December 31, 2020, from $677.7 million, representing 77.6% of assets at December 31, 2019. The Company's loans consist primarily of adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family, multi-family residential or commercial real estate. Real estate secured loans represented $593.4 million, or 73.9% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 compared to $559.1 million, or 82.5% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. The Company had 679 PPP loans totaling $66.2 million classified as commercial loans as of December 31, 2020. "

The table below shows the change in portfolio composition (you can click to expand):

Source: Latest 10-K

As you can see, the mix of holdings is balanced, but slightly weighted to commercial assets. Commercial loans have jumped as part of the Paycheck Protection Program, but there are also more Municipal loans on file. The diversification is a strength, and when we consider the loan loss provisions being relatively muted in Q4, the risk of default on the bulk of the holdings seems low. As the economy reopens, we surmise the risks dissipate further.

Dividend boost

While the outlook for banks has improved, and UNB's performance has been strong, we think it is key to point out that you can get paid handsomely to hold this stock. Even after the rise in share prices, the yield is solid. The dividend was also hiked again to $0.33 quarterly. With this boost, the yield is still 4.5%. That is a good return from dividend payments, and the capital gains are welcomed as well.

Final thoughts

For 2021, with rates rising and a larger loan portfolio we are now expecting that the bank earns $2.90-$3.10 per share. With shares yielding well over 4.5%, we think this regional bank should be on your radar.