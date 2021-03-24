These are crazy days in the chip space, with semiconductor companies struggling to secure the wafer, assembly, and test capacity they need and strong demand pushing lead times to new peaks. Supply constraints are likely to lead to a longer period of sustained high lead times than past cycles, but achieving a graceful dismount will be an industry-wide challenge.

Luckily, in the case of Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) at least, there are strong underlying end-market drivers that can help patch over some of the likely oncoming volatility.

Microchip wasn't a favored name of mine when I last wrote about the stock in August, though "only" matching the SOX was still good for a nearly 40% move in the stock. As for the stocks I liked better, Lattice (LSCC), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY) have outperformed, Broadcom (AVGO) has basically matched Microchip, and STMicroelectronics (STM) has underperformed.

Looking out at the sector now, valuations are stretched and it's hard for me to see how multiples rerate higher, particularly with revenue outperformance like constrained by supply/capacity issues. At best, I can see the order/lead-time situation leading to an extended peak, but the multiples across the space today are tough to embrace.

Lead Times Continue To Stretch

As per a recent research report from Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland, the combination of recovery demand, weaker inventories going into the pandemic, and constrained capacity continued to push lead times to new highs in February, with overall industry lead times growing another 6 days to about 15 weeks on average - above the last peak of just over 14 weeks in the summer of 2018 (after which the SOX corrected about 20%).

Looking at Microchip, it looks as though lead times on MCUs have grown close to 19 weeks, well above past peaks and a typical range of six to nine weeks. I'd also note that this is ahead of overall industry-wide MCU lead times of around 16 weeks, also well above norms.

In the short term, this is great - customers want all the chips that these companies can produce, as fast as they can produce them, and there's not going to be all that much pushback on passing through higher costs. Longer term, there's definitely double-ordering going on, obscuring companies' views of real end-user demand. Down the road, this is likely to lead to excess capacity/supply and the next down-cycle, as this has historically been how the process has worked.

Credit to Microchip, though, for looking for a way off the roller coaster. In addition to pushing the non-cancelable order timeline from 45 days to 90 days and passing on higher supply-related costs, Microchip has created its Preferred Supply Program to prioritize customers willing to act as true partners - companies willing and able to commit to orders 12 months in advance (non-cancelable, non-reschedulable) will get priority.

In the short term, this should help Microchip serve its best customers, and likely also its best growth opportunities, as I would imagine customers in areas like 5G, IoT, data center, auto ADAS, and machine learning will be more willing to commit to orders further down the line. In the longer term, not only will this reduce some of the "hangover" as lead times shrink, it should allow the company to improve margins with more efficient batch-processing operations.

Multiple Major Trends On Tap

One of the appeals to Microchip is the company's broad exposure to numerous growing end-market opportunities, as well as a rare breadth of product offerings.

Auto, one of the major growth drivers across the chip space now, isn't as big for Microchip as many of its peers, but it's not exactly trivial at close to 20% of sales. Microchip isn't as leveraged to auto powertrain electrification as companies like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), ON, or STMicroelectronics, but it does still have some opportunities in digital power conversion, transistors, diodes and the like.

Relative to auto power, connectivity/security and ADAS look like more accessible growth opportunities for Microchip in the coming years, as the company leverages knowhow in Ethernet, USB, PCIe switching, and low-power security - while opportunities like auto connectivity have gotten plenty of attention, security has long been overlooked and will become an increasingly important space.

One area I'm watching is auto MCUs. Microchip has historically punched under its weight in auto MCUs, it's one of the largest MCU players overall but outside the top five in auto MCUs, but there are meaningful opportunities across power, infotainment, connectivity, security, and ADAS to gain share.

As mentioned above, Microchip has leverage to 5G, IoT, data center, auto ADAS (which will grow irrespective of electrification timelines), and machine learning. Moreover, Microchip has an uncommonly broad array of offerings, as the company has a presence in MCUs, microprocessors, mixed-signal, connectivity, FPGA, EEPROM, flash, interface, signal controllers, and linear drivers, and I'm sure I'm leaving out a few significant categories.

The Outlook

Management commented that supply is about 30% short of demand in the semiconductor industry, and I don't see how that isn't going to cap upside for the next few quarters.

In the specific case of Microchip, the company outsources about 60% of its wafers and around 40% to 50% of its test and assembly needs. I'd also note that the company cut its capex recently (from over $200M in FY'18 and FY'19 to $67M in FY'20 and $49M over the last twelve months. I'm not second-guessing that decision, but I do see limited opportunities to meaningfully improve capacity in the short term.

With lead times what they are, the level of real demand is an open question. There's clearly double-ordering going on, with managements at Infineon and STMicroelectronics pointing to implied auto build rates well ahead of what any supplier or OEM is expecting. While I do see healthy demand from a variety of growing end-markets supporting the business over several years, I do still see potentially rough "adjustment period" coming for the industry - Microchip's new Preferred Supply Program should help, but likely won't completely immunize the company.

I'm still expecting long-term organic revenue growth in the mid-single-digits, with above-trend growth for at least three years. I also expect meaningful margin leverage, with over two points of operating margin improvement potential from FY'21 to FY'23, and significant operating/FCF margin leverage beyond that.

The Bottom Line

Not surprisingly, I have some issues with valuation here, as I do with most chip companies these days. I do like the long-term growth outlook, as well as the outlook for better margin leverage, but it's hard to argue that the valuation doesn't already anticipate that. And with output constrained, I'm not sure how Microchip can drive beat-and-raise quarters to drive further re-rating, unless current lead times transition to a sustained period of well-above-average demand.

All told, then, while I don't think the valuation here is markedly worse than for other chip stocks like Marvell (MRVL) and Texas Instruments (TXN), and I do like the recent dividend hikes and deleveraging, I just don't like the longer-term total return potential at this price enough to take the risk of buying in ahead of potential correction when lead times start shrinking.