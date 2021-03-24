The 'Where To Invest $10,000 Today' Portfolio: An Update

Photo by oxtain/iStock via Getty Images

In August of last year, Seeking Alpha published my Where To Invest $10,000 Today article. The suggested portfolio took a diversified approach, and in many ways, mimicked my own personal portfolio in that regard - holding some broad market ETFs while having exposure to technology, growth, and some speculative growth. I followed that article up with a quarterly update in November showing the portfolio returned a solid 10.2% (excluding dividends) largely due to a 47.7% gain in the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF (QCLN). Acknowledging that the portfolio's gold holding wasn't panning out (pun intended), I swapped out of Newmont (NEM) and into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC). In addition, and despite an expected vaccine benefit thesis, the Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (XLV) also lagged. That being the case, and combined with the portfolio's lack of international exposure, I also swapped out of XLV and into the SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC).

Today, I will calculate the portfolio's quarterly returns since those changes were made and - in light of the significantly changed macro environment - will analyze the portfolio's holdings to see if any additional tweaks are needed moving forward.

Background

I don't have to tell you that the macro environment has changed considerably since the portfolio was first designed in August of last year. Biden won the Presidential election, vaccines are rolling out, and the US 10-Year Treasury yield jumped over 500 basis points in a matter of weeks. That caused the market to rotate out of "growth" (i.e., technology) and into "value". If that's not enough, Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and crude oil staged a strong rally - only to fall back rather dramatically of late. I have never seen so many investment cross-currents in the macro environment during my lifetime. It is a very challenging environment.

Yet the purpose of the "$10,000 Portfolio" was to take a diversified approach that would hold up well over the long term regardless of the market environment. So, let's take a look and see how it performed over a fairly tumultuous quarter.

Portfolio Holdings

The portfolio's holdings are shown below with asset values as of pixel time (Tuesday, March 23, 10:30 am EST):

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Returns

As can be seen, this is actually a four-month review as opposed to a quarterly update - I apparently skipped a month. Regardless, the portfolio delivered a return of 18.28% over those four months. It is now up 30%+ over the seven months since its inception (excluding dividends).

The graphic below shows the performance of some broad market indexes over the past four months and shows that the "$10,000 Portfolio" outperformed these broad market averages by an average of ~8%:

Data by YCharts

Analysis

Since the last review, the big winner was the GBTC Bitcoin Trust, which more than doubled. GBTC actually hit a high of $58 and change as the price of BTC surged over $61,000 on March 13th. But it has since sold-off rather sharply:

Source: Coindesk

GBTC proves two important points: the value of having a "speculative growth" category within a well-diversified portfolio, and that speculative growth investments can be, and typically are, quite volatile. They are not for the weak of heart. Obviously, the move out of Newmont Mining, which despite posting excellent earnings and increasing the dividend, still hasn't done much.

Since the last update, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial ETF (DIA) and SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) delivered excellent returns of 12% and 11%, respectively, as they benefited from the rotation out of growth and into value. Yet, despite that rotation, clean energy QCLN still delivered a robust 15% return and the iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF (IGV) rose a respectable 6%.

After rising as high as $154, the SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) was a relative laggard as the rotation out of growth caused it to give up almost all of those gains. The move out of the healthcare ETF XLV - which was up 6.5% over the past four months - and into GXC was a mistake, but not a big one.

The Consumer Staples ETF (XLP) continues to underperform.

Tweaks

The portfolio is performing quite well, so it might be a good idea to just let it run. That said, it's hard to watch the XLP continues to languish, and although it is one of those holdings that could provide much needed ballast in a market sell-off, I'm going to acknowledge the market's expectations for higher inflation, that a Biden infrastructure bill will likely be passed soon, and that the "opening up" of the economy due to the vaccine roll-out will all work to support the industrial sector. That being the case, the only tweak to the portfolio this time around is to sell XLP and move those funds into the SPDR Industrial Select Sector ETF (XLI).

Some might think that space is already covered by the DJIA ETF, but as most of you know, the Dow Jones Industrials Index - which holds stocks like Salesforce.com (CRM), Visa (V), Amgen (AMGN) and Microsoft (MSFT) - stopped being a proxy for the "industrials" sector many years ago.

Going Forward

I find the macro environment going forward to be very complex and quite fascinating. In my opinion, if there was ever a time for investors to have a well-diversified portfolio, this is it! While so many investors appear to be willing to give up on the technology sector, as I warned in my recent article on the O'Shares Internet Giants (OGIG), I still find lots of "value" in companies like Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), and Microsoft. As I pointed out in that article, Amazon grew sales by 38% last year, delivered net income of $41.83/share and generated $31 billion of FCF (~$60/share). Likewise, Google generated net income of $15.2 billion in FY20 ($22.30/share) and ended the year with $136.7 billion in cash, or an estimated ~$200/share. An analysis of Microsoft and Facebook (FB) will show similar metrics - see OGIG: Internet Giants And The Tech Tumble? Own It!

The point is that it may be way too early to abandon technology stocks that still have a very bright future. Google's advertising revenue is set to be a prime beneficiary of the rebound in the travel and leisure sector as the economy opens up. Amazon's cloud business is booming and it will remain a retail juggernaut because all of the Prime members it gained during the pandemic have likely gotten used to the ease and convenience of e-commerce and home delivery.

Meanwhile, even today, we see the market still struggling with the impact of the pandemic. Germany's latest lockdown restrictions, US infection and death rates - despite the vaccines and downward trends - are still stubbornly high (see below), and concerns about variants are causing a market reaction: WTI is down 4%+ to $58.90/bbl, and the market is generally lower despite a ~5 basis point drop in the US 10-year Treasury yield.

Source: NY Times

Summary & Conclusion

For investors, consumers, and the economy, the macro environment remains highly uncertain. In my opinion, that supports the investment thesis to maintain a well-diversified portfolio. That said, my move out of consumer staples and into the industrial sector is a bet that better times are ahead, and that the Biden administration will - after decades of talk - actually get a significant infrastructure bill passed this year.