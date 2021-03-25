Photo by agrobacter/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

The "Income Method" is all about building a large and stable income stream from our investment portfolios. We value our portfolios just like we value the businesses we invest in, by their cash flow. Therefore, it's important to have holdings that are going to produce reliable fixed income regardless of the economic environment.

Our favored form of fixed income is preferred equities. Preferred shares provide a fixed dividend payment that has to be paid in full before the common shares get a penny. This means that the dividends will be more predictable and stable. For high-yield investors, this makes preferred shares a great option to achieve a higher fixed yield, with less risk than you get with common equity.

Today we look at an exceptional preferred opportunity. This preferred share was not initially available to retail investors. Instead, it was a deal struck with institutions as part of a merger agreement. As a result, the terms of the preferred have a lot of shareholder-friendly features that are not seen with a typical preferred.

This preferred share is likely the best high-dividend preferred opportunity in the market today. So let's take a look at Crestwood Equity Partners preferred shares CEQP– (NYSE:CEQP.PR), a preferred share yielding 10.3%, that has an incredible array of shareholder protections.

The issuing company Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is a diversified MLP involved in gas, oil, and NGLs. About 60% of EBITDA comes from natural gas. This is a sector that was negatively impacted by COVID-19 but has been rebounding strongly as commodity prices recovered.

CEQP– was issued to preferred shareholders of Crestwood Midstream during the merger with CEQP in 2015 and was not publicly listed until 2018. These institutional holders were able to work out a very favorable payoff to approve the merger. So let's take a look at the benefits that make CEQP– preferred stock truly unique and a great investment option:

Benefit #1 - No Call Date

One of the largest risks for a preferred investment is generally "call risk" – the risk that the company will redeem the shares at par value. On the surface, this might not feel like a risk, but whether or not to call is at the option of the company, not the shareholder. This means that the company will call the preferred shares when it is good for them – usually when they can raise capital at a cheaper price.

In a low-rate world, the risk that your fixed-income asset will be redeemed means that you will have to find a place that has an equally high yield to maintain your income. This usually means a step up in risk.

CEQP– is one of a handful of preferred shares that cannot be called. This means that the power to dispose of CEQP– is in the hands of the shareholder, not the company. With interest rates likely to be very low for several years, many preferred shares are going to be called and replaced with lower yields. Not being callable is one of the best benefits that a preferred can hold today.

Since there's no call option, there's also no par value. CEQP– preferred shares are free to trade in the market, without the threat of a call holding the price close to the redemption price. The upside to CEQP– is only limited by the yield the market believes it should trade at.

Benefit #2 - Penalties

Like many preferreds, CEQP– is cumulative, meaning that if they miss a distribution, the obligation accumulates and the company will be responsible to pay all missed dividends.

CEQP– goes one step further, if CEQP– misses even a single distribution, the distribution immediately increases from $0.2111 to $0.2567/quarter. On top of that, any accrued and unpaid distributions will increase at a rate of 2.8125% per quarter. This provides CEQP very strong motivation to pay the preferred dividend, even in adverse conditions.

Benefit #3 - Conversion Option

CEQP– does have a conversion option. Preferred holders are free to convert at any time, receiving one common unit for 10 preferred units. While this deal is currently not attractive, it does mean that the preferred will participate only if the common were to do very well and at the shareholder's discretion. You get a 10.3% yield today, and if CEQP is really successful, you have the option to profit from the upside.

CEQP cannot force conversion unless the Volume-Weighted Average Price of the common exceeds $91.27 for 20 out of 30 days. In our view, this is unlikely to happen in the foreseeable future, currently trading at $25.75. If it did, then clearly the common has been doing extraordinarily well, and converting would likely be positive for shareholders.

Coverage

Clearly, CEQP–'s features are shareholder friendly, but no matter how good the deal is, it's important to ensure that the company will be able to continue to meet its obligations. You can't squeeze blood from a turnip no matter what your rights are.

2020 provided us with a look at how companies respond to a black swan event that created substantial instability throughout the sector. We are happy to report that CEQP passed with flying colors.

Source: CEQP Q4 2020 Presentation

CEQP's distributable cash flow is our preferred metric as those are funds left after expenses, interest, and preferred dividends have been paid. The preferred dividends are approximately $100 million/year. So in a year where the whole world grappled with COVID-19, where major customers like Chesapeake (OTCPK:CHK) filed bankruptcy, and oil demand dropped like a rock – CEQP had enough DCF to cover their preferred dividends 4.6x. Higher than coverage was in 2019!

At no point in 2020 was the preferred dividend at risk. In fact, CEQP didn't even need to reduce its common dividend.

Outlook

It is hard to imagine a stiffer stress test than the COVID-19 pandemic. A test which CEQP sailed through with flying colors. Going forward, CEQP will focus on increasing free cash flow and using those proceeds to pay down debt.

Source: CEQP Q4 2020 Presentation

As CEQP pays down debt, that's a positive for the preferred shares. Freeing up more cash flow and making the preferred distributions even safer.

CEQP's efforts to deleverage, combined with a recovering energy market and growing energy demand as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, all add up to positive momentum for CEQP. Investors are going to realize what a steal it is to get CEQP– at a 10.3% yield.

Conclusion

We have been singing the praises of preferred equities for years. During the pandemic, our preferred stock portfolio held up well, providing us with a steady stream of income we were able to redeploy at low prices.

CEQP– has been one of our favorites to add throughout 2020 because of the investor-friendly features. With no call date, we can be confident we will be receiving the 10.3% yield for decades. Even if energy goes through another bear market, the penalties help ensure that CEQP will only consider suspending the preferred in very dire circumstances. Considering how CEQP sailed through 2020 with ease, we are confident that such circumstances are improbable. Finally, the conversion option provides exposure to the upside in the common shares if CEQP takes off like a rocket.

If you haven't already, it's time to take advantage of the current discount and lock in this high yield. Preferred shares that can't be called are very rare. Being able to buy one that is yielding over 10% is exceptionally rare. The best part is that you are locking in this income indefinitely since it cannot be called. CEQP– is a top pick for any income portfolio.

Investor Details

This preferred is issued by CEQP and is listed on the NYSE as CEQP/P.

However – Each brokerage uses a different ticker, and even multiple variations, which causes much confusion. Generally, on your broker's quote page, enter "Crestwood" to search for this preferred. Examples of how this preferred is listed:

Throughout this article we've used CEQP– (note the dash at the end) which is the syntax used by QuantumOnline, IEX, Google Finance, and TD Ameritrade

which is the syntax used by QuantumOnline, IEX, Google Finance, and TD Ameritrade Seeking Alpha, as well as Nasdaq and Etrade use CEQP.PR

On Interactive Brokers, this preferred is listed as CEQP PR (with a space)

(with a space) Merrill Edge uses CEQPPR, CEQP.PR and CEQP PR (but only CEQP PR is accepted when buying online, and then only if you dismiss/ignore the incorrect warnings about an invalid symbol)

and (but only CEQP PR is accepted when buying online, and then only if you dismiss/ignore the incorrect warnings about an invalid symbol) Vanguard uses CEQP_p

Yahoo Finance lists it as CEQP-P

Charles Schwab uses CEQP/PR (StreetSmart uses CEQPp )

(StreetSmart uses ) Fidelity uses CEQP/P (Active Trader uses CEQPPR)

Tax Considerations for Owning CEQP – in a Retirement Account

As is generally the case with partnerships, the preferred shares (units) also issue K-1 tax forms. Investors should be aware of the tax implications of becoming a limited partner when investing in these instruments. Of particular concern with CEQP– are potential UBTI consequences (Unrelated Business Taxable Income) if it is owned in a retirement account. Typically the UBTI amount on K-1s from preferreds is minimal, however, recent K-1s have shown that income from the CEQP preferreds to be almost 100% UBTI.

HDO cannot give advice for your specific tax situation, but the general recommendation is that partnerships that issue K-1s are best held in taxable accounts. It's permissible to own CEQP– in an IRA account, but even though a retirement account may be tax advantaged, it incurs a tax liability if the reported UBTI for the year exceeds the $1,000 exemption. Our understanding is that UBTI taxes can be substantially higher than ordinary income rates even with the $1,000 exemption, so this shouldn’t be taken lightly.

We cannot answer K-1 / UBTI questions definitively, and we only raise these concerns so that readers are aware of potential consequences. That exemption is per account, per year, and applies to the combined UBTI from all K-1s in the account. You and your tax adviser can determine how to stay under the $1,000 filing limit, or how to minimize the taxable amount in excess of that threshold. The safest approach in an IRA is to assume 100% UBTI and size your holding accordingly in order to avoid the tax and even the filing requirement.