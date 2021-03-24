Source: Company

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) is an early stage biotechnology company using their hematopoietic stem cell ("HSC") platform to develop potentially curative medicines for immune-related diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. The company's technology platform creates ex vivo engineered HSCs to restore functional copy of genes in patients. Orchard is focused on treating patients with primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

The company has two commercial products that are approved in the EU, Strimvelis that has been used in over 24 ADA-SCID (adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency) patients and Libmeldy for early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy ("MLD"). Orchard has also a pipeline of drug candidates in various neurometabolic and immune-related disorders. The company's technology relies on using lentiviral vectors to genetically engineer HSCs to deliver corrective genes. HSCs are 2 key advantages: the ability to self-renew and differentiate into multiple cell types. These features give Orchard the potential to develop long-term treatments, maybe cures, for a wide range of indications.

Orchard is one of the few companies with deep expertise and technologies in HSC therapies. The company's stock price has historically been a lagger due to their focus on markets with small or uncertain market potential. Orchard made a pivot ~1 year ago to focus on larger indications like ALS, frontotemporal dementia ("FTD"), and Crohn's disease. The company's stock is one to watch as a result. Positive catalysts like reaching a clinical milestone or having better than expected commercial success could validate Orchard's business model and de-risk the investment. Negative catalysts could create buying opportunities to purchase the company's equity at cheaper prices. Also, the bluebird bio (BLUE) development for their issues with lentiviral vectors is something to monitor in relation to Orchard. Ultimately, Orchard Therapeutics is a fascinating company with advantages in HSC engineering and manufacturing. With commercial products, the company is set up to bring more potentially curative medicines to patients and expand the purview of their technology to larger indications, CAR-T cell therapies, and more.

Opportunity

Orchard Therapeutics is a fully-integrated biotechnology company developing ex vivo gene therapies initially for rare diseases and beyond. Their technology uses autologous hematopoietic stem cells to deliver corrective genes. The process relies on lentiviral vectors to introduce a functional copy of a gene that is mutated or missing in the patient's HSCs. After this engineering process, the modified HSCs are re-infused into a patient with the goal of a curative medicine after a single dose.

The company is the leader in HSC therapies treating over 100 patients across several different indications. Beyond clinical track record, Orchard has built up substantial advantages in HSC engineering and manufacturing. HSCs have the capacity to differentiate into multiple cell types and self-renew. When compared to other cellular therapies, these advantages provide potential long-term durability of the therapeutics; however, there are issues with sourcing sufficient HSC material.

Orchard's platform has advantages with:

Clinical validation and safety Treatment durability Potential to treat a wide-range of indications Advantages over the HSC transplant standard-of-care

First, HSCs have a long-term record of clinical success and safety. HSC transplants have been an important treatment for patients with immune-related disease. However, finding a genetically matched donor along with graft-versus-host disease and rejection have been limitations of realizing the full potential of HSC treatments. Orchard's technology works to reduce rejection and bypass the need for a donor. The company engineers a patient's own HSCs to correct certain genetic mutations. Lentiviral-engineered HSCs have shown safety for a little more than 10 years in ~160 patients. The recent bluebird bio news could break that record, but out of those 160 patients, Orchard has treated more than 120 of them with their own lentiviral-based products.

Secondly, HSCs have shown durable activity in these patients. For Orchard, Strimvelis, Libmeldy along with their investigational products have shown an ability to lead to functional cures up to 6 years, as of now, after treatment. These medicines have the potential to treat many diseases from metabolic disorders to the central nervous system as HSCs can differentiate into a wide-range of cell types.

Lastly, Orchard's treatments are autologous, imbuing significant advantages over HSC transplants ("HSCT"). The standard-of-care, HSCTs, require a donor whereas Orchard bypasses this whole process by engineering a patient's own cells. Moreover, HSC transplant recipients often need to undergo preconditioning regimens of chemotherapy to clear their immune system and make space for the HSCT. Orchard is focused on reducing the intensity of this preconditioning, but theoretically HSC medicines ought to not need one.

Orchard is the leader in engineering HSCs. They've treated most of the patients that were treated with lentiviral engineered HSCs and have brought two products to approval. The company has a wide ranging pipeline covering everything from neurodegeneration to autoimmunity and blood disorders. Orchard has focused on diseases with smaller patient populations to get to approval sooner and validate their platform. However, the company is focusing on indications with large patient populations to expand their purview and increase the value of their company. Their 3 programs in Crohn's disease, ALS, and FTD will likely drive Orchard's stock price over the coming years. As a result, the opportunity to monitor Orchard Therapeutics' progress with these programs will probably create windows to buy the stock at lower or at the very least de-risked prices.

Orchard Therapeutics' two commercial products are unlikely to contribute significantly to the company's current valuation. This is due to Strimvelis' and Libmeldy's smaller addressable patient populations in ADA-SCID and MLD, respectively. As a result, Orchard's market valuation is more likely to be determined by earlier stage drug candidates and the underlying platform.

To value Orchard, we looked at their 2 commercial products, Strimvelis and Libmeldy as well as one of their earlier drug candidates, OTL-104 in Crohn's disease. The valuation model assumes an FCF margin of 35%, discounting the company's ability to generate this cash flow from these products over their lifetime. Strimvelis is priced at $600K, and $500K was used as a projection for Libmeldy's treatment price and $50K to conservatively price OTL-104. From this work, Orchard's 2 commercial products account for very little of the company's overall value. In short, the markets are too small for the company to generate significant cash from them. But they are useful validation events for the company and the technology. OTL-104 potentially values Orchard alone at ~7x higher prices than the $7-$8 per share price right now. This is mainly due to the larger patient population. The asset is too early in development, preclinical, to make a large impact on Orchard's value. This is true for the company's ALS and FTD programs as well.

As a result, Orchard may be undervalued but it is too early to tell given the stage of their next-generation products. Orchard will have to bring their 3 newer programs closer to the clinic to change their perception on the market and unlock more value. Given this, sitting back and monitoring Orchard for these milestones is recommended.

Orchard Therapeutics' long-term vision is to bring HSC medicines to more patients. They've shown an ability to bring them to rare disease patients. The company's initial focus on commercialization and manufacturing of Strimvelis and Libmeldy is important, but could actually be a distraction from focusing on diseases with larger patient populations. One scenario is that Libmeldy's commercialization rollout is weaker than expected creating an opportunity to buy Orchard's stock at much lower prices. Over the long-term, Orchard's focus on larger indications will position the business to realize more value and open up many more partnership opportunities.

Catalysts

Orchard Therapeutics has over $190M in cash, which represents around 2 years of runway. For 2021, the company has several milestones from R&D to clinical trials and commercial ramp up. The most important catalysts, in our opinion, are the preclinical programs in FTD ("OTL-204") and Crohn's disease ("OTL-104"). The company has guided new data from both programs for this year; although, the data releases are unlikely to be IND-enabling, they should be able to help shift the perception of Orchard from small to large markets.

Moreover, Orchard has clinical readouts for 2 rare disease programs later this year. These events are unlikely to move the stock price significantly given than Libmeldy's approval did very little by itself. The company will also announce various regulatory filings for other rare disease programs too. Orchard is also launching Libmeldy in Europe in the first half of 2021 and will likely show early sales afterwards.

Risks And Challenges

Orchard has 3 key risks: market, clinical, and technology. The markets the company has initially pursued are important from a patient need perspective, but are not large enough to justify the company's current valuation. As a result, they have pivoted toward indications with larger patient populations like ALS and FTD. How long will the market take to change their perception on Orchard's strategy? Will the company have similar success in these larger diseases versus smaller ones?

This gets into the clinical risks for Orchard. The company has 2 EU approved products, but their pipeline of medicines in clinical trials and earlier still face the same risks of failure as any drug candidate. Lastly, the company's technology especially on the manufacturing side will need to show an ability to scale up to treat more than 10s of patients.

Conclusions

Orchard Therapeutics is the leader in HSC medicines and has built a unique business worth monitoring for now. The long-term potential of their lentiviral vector platform to engineer HSCs to deliver functional copies of mutated genes has the potential to cure many immune-related diseases. Their commercial products validate this work and the next 2-3 years will be driven by Orchard's ability to expand the purview of the platform.

To get to the point of treating ALS patients and people with Crohn's disease, Orchard will need to expand their manufacturing capacity. The company has made investments in technologies to improve scalability such as closed-end/automated cell processing, stable producer cell lines, and other tools. But to go from treating ~100 patients to a million will require a lot more work.

With the power of HSCs to have long-term durability and self-renew, making this investment in manufacturing will likely pay dividends over the next decade. HSCTs have been transformative for many patients offering cures. Bottlenecks around finding a donor and managing treatment preconditioning and rejection have been a major barrier to expanding this curative potential to more diseases and patients. Orchard has technology to solve these issues and build a business to generate several curative medicines.

HSCs have been used to treat very rare genetic diseases and immune-related disorders. In the backdrop of more genetic drivers of diseases being discovered, Orchard has a backwind to drive their expansion to more indications. In our opinion, the large opportunity for the company is expanding to central nervous system ("CNS") diseases like ALS and FTD. HSCs also have the natural ability to cross the blood-brain barrier ("BBB"). This is an incredible feature for any therapy. HSCs can differentiate into microglia and other CNS cell types and are likely to achieve much better distribution in the brain versus AAV gene therapies. The data in ALS and FTD will be exciting to see as it is released, and the ability to bring potential cures to diseases with little-to-no treatments can expand the number of patients Orchard can treat. Moreover, in combination with their category leadership position, a focus in CNS could open up new options for Orchard's business model. In particular, the company could create new partnership deals and raise non-dilutive capital.

The thesis to invest in Orchard Therapeutics is premised on the following: