Photo by CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Williams Companies (NYSE: NYSE:WMB) is one of the largest natural gas focused midstream companies with an unparalleled portfolio of assets. The company has a nearly $30 billion market capitalization and more than 7% dividend. Its unparalleled asset infrastructure here will enable the company to generate substantial long-term shareholder returns.

Williams Companies' Irreplaceable Infrastructure

Williams Companies has an impressive portfolio of irreplaceable infrastructure.

Williams Companies' Infrastructure - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Williams Companies handles 30% of the nation's natural gas directly serving 600 customers (which indirectly serves >35 million customers). The company serves 15 key supply areas, and its core asset is still the super impressive and massive Transco pipeline. The pipeline is the nation's largest and fastest growing major pipeline.

The company generates massive benefits for the environment by supporting natural gas instead of coal at a lower pass. At the same time, its pipelines support numerous demand centers where natural gas is much cheaper.

Williams Companies' Continued Performance

Williams Companies has seen respectable performance vs. its $23 share price consistently YoY.

Williams Companies' Continued Performance - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Williams Companies has increased its adjusted earnings per share by 18% annualized from 2018 to 2020 while drastically increasing its adjusted EBITDA. The company's DCF has gone from almost $2.9 billion to $3.4 billion from 2018-2020, allowing the company to support its substantial more than 7% dividend yield with significant coverage.

The company has seen its volumes continue growing supporting this cash flow. The company's dividend costs it ~$2 billion annualized, with the company having almost $1.4 billion in excess DCF on top of that. The company can use that toward growth or numerous other opportunities that will help the company drive substantial shareholder returns.

Williams Companies' 2021 Guidance

Williams Companies' 2021 guidance could help support that continued growth focus.

Williams Companies' 2021 Guidance - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Williams Companies' 2021 guidance is for $1.35 billion in adjusted net income and $1.1 in diluted EPS. That diluted EPS comes at a P/E ~20. The company expects ~$3.04 in AFFO per share and $1.1 billion in growth capex and $450 million in maintenance capital expenditures. That means the company will invest ~4-5% of its market cap in growth on top of its 7% dividend.

The company's dividend coverage ratio is 1.85x leaving plenty of AFFO and its debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is manageable at 4.25x. The company's strong cash flow and its ability to use it to drive double-digit equivalent shareholder returns shows the company's strength.

Williams Companies' Return Potential

Overall, Williams Companies has the ability to drive significant returns. Its $3.04 / share in AFFO comes out to ~15% yield. The company will continue to pay its steadily growing dividend of just over 7%. At the same time, we expect the company to continue investing 4-5% of its annual market capitalization into long-term growth. That's a 11-12% annual return.

Going forward, the company also will have several percent annualized it can use to pay down debt or a variety of other returns. This helps to show the company's strength and its ability to use that to drive shareholder returns.

Williams Companies' Risk

Williams Companies' risk is that the company operates in a difficult market with continued pressure against its growth and operations. The company's Transco pipeline is incredibly important but continues to face pressure to its operations and expansion. However, in relation to the company's ability to drive returns, we feel these risks are minimal.

Conclusion

Williams Companies has the ability to utilize its assets to drive substantial double-digit returns for those who invest today. The company currently has a dividend yield of just over 7% that can be expected to continue and, in additional to this, it's continuing to invest 4%-5% of its market cap in annual growth.

The company is covering all of this from its AFFO. The company has irreplaceable infrastructure and numerous value add opportunities to its crown asset (the Transco pipeline). The company's growth and asset irreplaceability here will continue to help support long-term returns for those who take the chance to invest today.