Photo by tadamichi/iStock via Getty Images

Followers of our work will be aware that one piece of our portfolio is to trade low-priced optionable companies which trade with high levels of implied volatility. One such stock which definitely meets these parameters is Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) (Digital Media Firm). Our aim in this part of the portfolio is to combine the huge advantages of value investing with short-term trading. The problem we invariably find though is that many low-priced value type companies trade with very low levels of implied volatility. This significantly reduces the possibility of selling option premium against long-stock positions by means of something like a covered call, etc.

This brings us to a very interesting question surrounding risk which is the following. Just say we want to buy 100 shares of an underlying and then sell a covered call against it one month out (covered call). We have two companies to choose from. One is a $8 stock and the other is $4. Let's say XNET is the $8 stock. It has the numbers and profile (which we will get into) and also luckily enough, shares currently trade with high levels of implied volatility. The $4 stock has buckets of debt, negative earnings and has no cash flow. It has higher implied volatility that XNET because management has just announced a successful equity offering. Shares of this $4 play rally aggressively on the news but really the only thing this firm has done is bought itself time. Because of the sky-high volatility however, one can sell buckets more premium in this $4 play.

From an “investing” point of view, there's no doubt that Xunlei offers far less risk. However, from a monetary standpoint, a covered call trade in XNET will cost more than double the outlay for the $4 play. However, and from experience, option premium sellers many times get into trouble by solely focusing on implied volatility. Suffice it to say, we don't, so when a company like Xunlei comes to our attention (despite being more expensive than our normal picks), we usually double down on our covered call strategy for the following reasons.

First off, if we go to the technicals, we can see that shares broke out of a prolonged consolidation at the start of this year. The aggressive rally which followed turned the 200-day moving average up which is a bullish sign. Furthermore, buying volume really has not missed a beat which means investors believe there is plenty more upside available here.

The recent rally in the share price was as a result of strong Q4 numbers. Sales and margins jumped on the back of strong performances in cloud computing and advertising. Management believes momentum will continue in the first quarter with 8% sequential top-line growth expected. These trends led to a net profit of $4.6 million in Q4 which was the best quarterly bottom-line performance to date. Equity continues to grow on the balance sheet and the debt-to-equity ratio remained ultra-low in Q4 (0.07).

The book multiple of 1.82 comes in well below the average price to book ratio in this sector. Suffice it to say, if current trends persist here in Xunlei, we would expect to see some type of reversion to the sector mean here before long.

The market is clearly attracted by the moves the company is making in blockchain due to the sizable runway for growth. This is where the bulk of company resources will be invested going forward. Although this market is still very much in its initial innings, any breakthroughs with respect to blockchain technology is sure to be handsomely rewarded by the market.

What we have discussed thus far though speaks to the bullish side of XNET. What about the downside risk? Here's where the covered call strategy comes into its own especially if high implied volatility is evident (which it is as we can see below).

Source: Interactive brokers

Executing a buy/write (covered call) for example which involves the purchase of 100 shares and the sale of the $10 May call option would need approximately $640 in capital today. This setup:

Reduces our deltas on the trade which basically is our directional risk. More importantly, it gives us the opportunity to defend.

If the trade went against us, we defend by either rolling our call out in time or by rolling our call option down to a lower strike for credits. In each step, we calculate our new cost basis so we know exactly where we want to exit if needs be. Our philosophy with this type of setup is that we win (shares go up in price) or we wait to win (shares consolidate or go down). One also can protect against downside risk by buying an out of the money protective put. We believe buying a protective put or "insurance" is wise when volatility contracts meaningfully. Why?

Puts are very cheap when volatility is low so buying this insurance will protect the position more if shares were to start going south fast. When volatility is low, we are restrained somewhat from rolling our calls to perpetuity for attractive credit. Buying a cheap put is a smart play here.

To sum up, as long as volatility stays pretty elevated in Xunlei, one has an excellent weapon with respect to being able to defend a covered-call setup. Hopefully, it will never come to this and shares of XNET continue to trade higher. This is our assumption but we are prepared for the proverbial curved ball. Many traders will state that covered calls are a bad use of capital but we don’t buy this argument. The stability of holding stock in a quality underlying is a huge advantage when writing expensive calls against it. We remain long.