Photo by Дмитрий Ларичев/iStock via Getty Images

Key Investment Merits of KT Corp.

A) Emphasis on Business Customers for AI & Cloud Services

KT Corp. (NYSE:KT) is the largest local company to provide cloud services in Korea. The company has wisely invested in one of the largest cloud infrastructures in Korea in the past decade. In the coming years, KT is likely to benefit from the increasing economies of scale of its cloud business as more Korean companies switch to cloud services.

B2B (business to business) revenues was 2.7 trillion won in 2020, accounting for 11% of total consolidated revenues. KT generated 551 billion won in revenue for its AI/DX services (2.3% of total revenue). DX refers to digital transformation products and services. The company's AI/DX revenues increased at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2017 to 2020.

It is estimated that KT's market share of cloud services is about 20% in Korea, which would be the third largest after Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT). KT is the biggest cloud service provider among local companies in Korea. KT has spent 2 trillion won in the past decade to construct one of the largest Internet data centers in Korea. The company has an aggressive plan to increase its market share of cloud services to nearly 30% in Korea by the end of 2021.

The company breaks down is B2B business into three main units including:

a) AI/DX (IDC, cloud, AI platform, blockchain, smartmobility, etc.)

b) Corp. Lines (lease line services & Kornet)

c) Corp. IT/Solutions (System Integration, Global ICT, video security, etc.).

Source: Company data

B) Solid Dividends

The company increased its DPS to 1,350 won in 2020, up 22% YoY. At the current price of 26,700 won, this represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. KT has one of the highest dividend yields among the top 100 companies in Korea.

Source: Company data

C) Attractive Valuations

KT has very attractive valuations. KT shares are currently trading at 2.2x EV/EBITDA (2021E), 8.7x P/E (2021), and 0.4x P/B (2021E). KT has the cheapest valuation multiples as compared to its local competitors. SK Telecom is trading at EV/EBITDA of 5.1x (2021E), P/E of 10.3x (2021E), and P/B of 0.7x (2021E). LG Uplus is trading at EV/EBITDA of 2.8x (2021E), P/E of 7.9x (2021E), and P/B of 0.7x (2021E).

D) Warren Buffett's recent investment in Verizon (A Sign of Increased Rotation from Growth to Value)

On 17 February, it was revealed that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) invested $8.6 billion in Verizon Communications (VZ US) (VZ). This has been one of the biggest investments in a telecom company by Warren Buffett in the past several years. At the end of 2020, Verizon was one of the top 10 holdings of Berkshire Hathaway. Loyal followers of Warren Buffett and other value investors are closely watching this investment and in the past several weeks, there has been a greater interest in the global telecom companies.

There has also been a big rotation from growth to value stocks in the past several weeks and the global telcos, including KT Corp. could be one of the companies that could benefit from this trend of greater allocation into value stocks among global investors.

One of Buffett's famous sayings is "Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1." With regards to KT Corp., there is a high probability that you will not be losing money on this investment, although the amount of capital appreciation remains uncertain. For nearly 20 years, KT has tended to underperform the market in terms of opportunity costs. Now, there are credible signs that the combination of the company's growth factors (B2B business led by AI & cloud business) along with very cheap valuations could result in KT outperforming the market over the next one to two years.

E) Undervalued, Huge Land & Property Holdings

It is estimated that the appraised value of KT's land and real estate holdings are close to 9 trillion won, which would represent 130% of the company's market cap of 6.9 trillion won. The total land owned by KT was 6,135,306 ㎡ (1,855,930 pyeong), and the building was 3,627,250 ㎡ (1,097,223 pyeong). The official appraised land price of KT's land holdings were 7.2 trillion won and the book value of its buildings were 1.5 trillion won at the end of 2020. KT's land holdings were appraised at 5.1 trillion won at the end of 2015 so the appraised value of its land holdings has increased by 2.1 trillion won in the past five years.

F) Strong Growth of 5G Services

South Korea has been one of the global leaders in rolling out 5G services. KT had 3.6 million 5G subscribers at the end of 2020, up from 1.4 million at the end of 2019. Korea had 11.85 million 5G subscribers at the end of 2020. South Korea launched 5G service in April 2019. KT had a market share of 30.5% in the 5G subscribers in Korea at the end of 2020. KT ended last year with 5G coverage in 85 key regions in Korea. By the end of 2021, it plans to expand the 5G coverage nationwide.

Source: Company data

KT Corp. Major Shareholders

NPS is the biggest shareholder of KT with an 11.7% stake. Other major shareholders include NTT Docomo (5.5%) and Silchester International Investors LLP (5.2%). The company also has Treasury shares (7.4% of outstanding shares).

KT Corp. Major Shareholders (as of end of 2020) Major Shareholders % Ownership NPS 11.7% NTT Docomo 5.5% Silchester International Investors LLP 5.2% Treasury 7.4% Others 70.3% Total 100.0% Source: Author, from Company data

KT Corp. Key Financials

The consensus expects KT to generate sales of 24.7 trillion won (up 3.2% YoY), an operating profit of 1.3 trillion won (up 13.2% YoY), and net profit of 870 billion won (up 23.7% YoY in 2021). The company's ROE remains relatively low at 4.8% in 2020. The consensus expects a slight improvement in its ROE to 5.6% in 2021.

The company has a consistent record of generating positive cash flow from operations and free cash flow. KT's free cash flow averaged 1.4 trillion won from 2016 to 2020. The consensus expects its free cash flow to be 1.1 trillion won in 2021 and 1.2 trillion won in 2022. KT has a solid balance sheet with a debt ratio of 116.5% and net debt to equity ratio of 17.3% at the end of 2020.

KT Corp. Key Financials (Won bn) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021E 2022E 2023E Sales 22,744 23,387 23,460 24,342 23,917 24,679 25,344 27,028 Operating Profit 1,440 1,375 1,262 1,160 1,184 1,340 1,455 1,814 Net Profit 798 562 762 666 703 870 962 1,164 Assets 30,588 29,731 32,189 34,540 33,663 35,089 35,783 35,620 Liabilities 17,793 16,520 17,458 19,357 18,111 18,945 19,062 18,416 Equity 12,795 13,211 14,731 15,184 15,551 16,144 16,721 17,204 Cash Flow from Operations 4,771 3,878 4,011 3,745 4,740 4,696 4,718 4,837 Cash Flow from Investing -3,485 -3,483 -2,704 -3,888 -3,762 -3,818 -3,617 -3,341 Cash Flow from Financing -943 -1,364 -532 -250 -648 -576 -655 -954 Free Cash Flow 2,006 1,436 1,750 482 1,532 1,119 1,216 1,871 Profit Margins & ROE (%) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021E 2022E 2023E Operating Margin 6.3% 5.9% 5.4% 4.8% 5.0% 5.4% 5.7% 6.7% Net Margin 3.5% 2.4% 3.2% 2.7% 2.9% 3.5% 3.8% 4.3% ROE 6.4% 4.1% 5.5% 4.6% 4.8% 5.6% 5.9% 6.8% Debt Ratio 139.1% 125.1% 118.5% 127.5% 116.5% 117.4% 114.0% 107.0% % Change YoY 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021E 2022E 2023E Sales 2.8% 0.3% 3.8% -1.7% 3.2% 2.7% 6.6% Operating Profit -4.5% -8.3% -8.1% 2.1% 13.2% 8.5% 24.7% Net Profit -29.6% 35.8% -12.6% 5.6% 23.7% 10.6% 21.0% Equity 3.3% 11.5% 3.1% 2.4% 3.8% 3.6% 2.9% Source: Author, from Company data; Wisefn Consensus Estimates

Source: Author, from Company data, Wisefn Consensus Estimates, Naver Finance

Source: Author, from Company data, Wisefn Consensus Estimates, Naver Finance

Source: Author, from Company data, Wisefn Consensus Estimates, Naver Finance

KT Corp. Sales Breakdown

The chart below provides the sales breakdown of the company. The company breaks down its consolidated sales into ICT, finance, satellite service, and others. ICT and finance accounted for 74.8% and 15.4% of total consolidated sales (pre-adjustments) in 2020.

Source: Author, from Company data

Major Affiliates & Investments of KT Corp.

The table below provides the major affiliates and investments of KT Corp. Among the publicly listed companies, the two major companies include KT SkyLife and KT Hitel. Among the private companies, the three biggest holdings include KT Estate (book value of 1.1 trillion won), BC Card (book value of 633 billion won), and KT Sat (book value of 390 billion won). KT had a total of 3.5 trillion won in holdings in affiliates and investments in other companies.

Major Affiliates & Investments of KT Corp Public Companies Book Value (Won bn) Ownership Stake (%) KT SkyLife 311.7 50.3% KT Hitel 120.1 63.7% Others 141.9 Private Companies Book Value (Won bn) Ownership Stake (%) KT Sat 390.5 100.0% KT Estate 1,084.5 100.0% BC Card 633.0 69.5% KT Telecop 134.3 86.8% KT M Mobile 102.2 100.0% Others 586.8 Total 3,505.0 Source: Author, from Company data

Telecom Services Total Subscribers & Market Shares in Korea

The table below provides the total subscribers of major telecom services in Korea. At the end of 2020, South Korea had 69.5 million wireless subscribers, 22.3 million broadband Internet subscribers, and 19.4 million IPTV subscribers. KT had a 41% market share in the broadband service, 31.4% market share in the wireless service, and 45.3% market share of the IPTV service at the end of 2020.

Telecom Services Total Subscribers in Korea (million) 2018 2019 2020 Broadband Internet 21.2 21.8 22.3 Local Telephone 14.3 13.6 12.9 Wireless Services 65.4 67.9 69.5 IPTV 16.6 18.0 19.4 Source: Author, from Company data

Market Share Trends of Major Telecom Services in Korea (%) Broadband Internet 2018 2019 2020 KT 41.0 40.9 41.1 SK Telecom 25.4 25.6 29.0 LG Uplus 18.9 19.6 20.3 Sos & others 14.7 13.9 9.6 Local Telephone 2018 2019 2020 KT 80.6 80.8 80.8 SK Telecom 15.7 15.6 15.4 LG Uplus 3.7 3.6 3.8 Wireless Services 2018 2019 2020 KT 31.6 31.6 31.4 SK Telecom 47.2 46.4 45.1 LG Uplus 21.2 22.0 23.5 IPTV 2018 2019 2020 KT 47.3 46.3 45.3 SK Telecom 28.5 28.8 29.2 LG Uplus 24.2 24.8 25.5 Source: Author, from Company data

Major Investment Risks

Regulatory risks - This is probably the biggest risk for the company. Given that KT is a telecom company, the regulatory risks will not go away. In the past two decades, the company has faced continued regulatory pressures to lower its tariff rates for its various telecom services. This is a key reason why the stock price has stayed relatively flat in the past two decades. Against this regulatory risk backdrop, we would argue that the company's expansion of AI/big data/cloud services is likely to result in lower overall regulatory risks for KT because this unit mainly caters to business customers. As the company continues to enjoy solid growth of these businesses, there is a strong case of a re-rating of the company, less burdened by the regulatory risks.