Photo by Kimberly Delaney/iStock via Getty Images

Source: Company

The 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) offers innovative products and technologies to the tobacco and cannabis industries. The nature of their business primarily concerns the natural genetic modification of tobacco and cannabis to better suit market conditions. Their method of modification is through identifying gene trait markers and through breeding. The company is well positioned for growth during 2021, but the outcome is not clear yet. Their current business strategy is described in their recent Q4 Business Highlights.

They are plant breeders and have perfected certain characteristics of their genetics. Their recent innovations include high THC cannabis plant genetics as well as low terpene cannabis genetics. Their goal is to make better genetics for mass farming of cannabis and hemp. Their goal with tobacco is to make low nicotine cigarettes that help people quit smoking. They have been contracting out the growing of their low nicotine tobacco.

The company already has VLN (very low nicotine) cigarettes, which it sells to the government for tobacco research. They are currently awaiting MRTP (Modified Risk Tobacco Product) authorization, i.e. the right to sell their VLN cigarettes as a healthy alternative to high nicotine products. The company promises a roll-out of these VLN products within 90 days of FDA approval. At that time, they will begin receiving revenues from this potential $800B industry. Their VLN products have no competition and may be the future of tobacco cessation.

The company has several partnerships which will allow their cannabis research and genetics to increase their revenue streams. They want to introduce to market their proprietary cannabis and hemp genetics, which have tailored THC, terpene, and growth profiles. Their innovative genetics promise to make the industrial farming of cannabis and hemp more efficient and profitable. They are working with master breeders and developing a database for better data gathering. The company has several patents and trademarks on their genetics and their tools of genetic analysis of cannabis and tobacco.

Their partnerships with Needle Rock Farms and Panacea will allow the company to produce and process their cannabis genetics and bring them to market. In addition, the company patents their technologies, including their ability to make high THC cannabis plants. As these products and patents come to market, the company will benefit from new revenue streams. The company currently grows hemp in New York for research purposes and they made an endowment to the University of Virginia for hemp research. Their aim is to ultimately replace the tobacco growing industry with hemp growing.

Between their low nicotine products and new cannabis genetics, the company is positioned for serious growth in 2021. With such a nice set-up, the investors await improved financials and increased revenues. The best scenario for the company would be MRTP approval from the FDA and the outright federal legalization of cannabis. Until these situations actualize, the strategy is to hold a portion of the company’s stock and await for news of market improvement. Another analyst on Seeking Alpha offers different advice on XXI and I encourage the reader to consider both strategies and views.

The company recently released its Q4 quarterly and year-end reports

Amounts in millions $US Mar 2021 Q4 Dec 2020* Q3 Sep 2020 Q2 Jun 2020 Q1 Mar 2020 Price** 3.39 2.20 0.64 0.76 0.75 Total Enterprise Value 457.21 281.06 63.22 73.76 66.66 Market Cap 478.77 305.49 88.98 106.14 104.14 Revenues*** 7.3 7.3 6.4 7.1 Cost Of Revenues 6.7 6.9 6.2 6.8 Gross Profit 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.3 Operating Income (6.9) (3.3) (4.3) (4.1) Net Income (6.4) (4.2) (5.1) (4.0) Cash And Equivalents**** 1 1.5 0.8 0.7 Total Cash & ST Investments 22.3 26.8 28.9 34 Total Receivables 2.3 1.6 1 1.1 Total Current Assets 28.3 33.1 36.3 38.5 Total Assets 51.7 57.4 61.1 64.5 Accounts Payable 1.1 1.1 1 1.4 Total Debt 0.8 2.4 3.2 1.6 Total Current Liabilities 7.3 6.5 6.3 5 Total Liabilities 7.6 7.4 7.3 6.2

*Q4 Quarterly Report filing may be found here and Q1-Q3 here

**CAP, EV, Price was taken from TIKR.com

***Revenues and Income may be found on Seeking Alpha

****Cash and Balance Sheet may be found on Seeking Alpha

Revenue has been increasing while cost of sales has remained about the same. Gross profit is up, but the company operates at a negative income. They bring in revenue from their North Carolina processing plant, where they make cigarettes and cigars on contract for other companies manufacture their VLN cigarettes for US government research.

The high operating costs mostly concern the amount of research and development, which the company performs for their genetic innovations. There are also the costs associated with gaining patents, trademarks, and FDA approval. The costs are necessary and fit for their current business strategy. The company has plenty of assets and low liabilities. There is no danger of liquidity and rather there is great potential for growth in revenue and Enterprise Value. The company continues to exercise Warrants to gain capital.

Their stock price has been on a recent uptrend

The company’s stock price is up 390% in one-year. Their stock price has been on an extreme six-month uptrend with gains of 460%. The stock price has been trading above its 20/50/200 moving averages. Its three-month performance is at 41.50%. The stock moves daily with 25% of its shares held by large institutions.

Between September and November 2020, the stock price began an intense uptrend, after about eight months of downtrend. On Balance Volume and trading volume have increased significantly, indicating an increased momentum. Accumulation / Distribution Line has decreased, indicating a larger battle between buys and sells and a possible trend towards the downside. Momentum is up, but some investors, who bought positions during their September low, may be selling their positions to a profit, now that the price is up.

In the last six months, the stock price has been increasing. The recent volatility with the bond market has had its effect on the stock price earlier in March, but it appears to be back on its uptrend. The new price stabilization is not clear yet, which is good news for investors, who want to see it hit a $4 price channel.

Take a long position for a possible 25% profit

The investment strategy for now is to hold a portion of shares while the stock trades at an impressive entry price. By portion, I mean in proportion to the rest of your stock portfolio. There is no reason to bet all or overweigh your portfolio with this stock. Maintain a long-hold position and wait for news of the company gaining FDA approval or of an increase in revenue. There is no profit prediction for the price action of the stock. The price channel of $4 to $4.50 seems the next movement for the stock price. If this is the case, then we will see a 25% to 27% increase in stock price, but there is risk even in this basic prediction of price change. I would rate the stock between neutral and bullish.

Risks: Moderate to Low

There are risks associated with a long hold strategy of this stock. The valuation of the company is based on future earning potential. There are unknowns in this assumption which can cause risk. Although the company itself is not at risk of liquidity or downturn, an increase of future earnings is uncertain. If the FDA gives approval to the company, then there will be a period of time for the new revenues to accrue. The stock price may go up as news appears, but, if the revenue does not match the news, then there can be destabilization of their stock price. Federal cannabis legalization, although probable within the year, is another unknown factor, which applies to all companies in the industry. These risks should be considered when making an investment.

Conclusion

XXII is in a great position for growth and profit. Their proprietary genetics promise to change the game in the cannabis, hemp, and tobacco industries. The company has several different potential revenue streams as their current business strategy comes to fruition. According to their own wording, the company will win their position by introducing disruptive products and technologies. The different industries will rely on their products, as they come to market. Their strategy is smart and innovative. They are tackling nicotine addiction, while also innovating cannabis and hemp genetics. Their partnerships insure future lateral and upward expansions, while their technology is already on the table for all to see. The company has consistent revenue and plenty of cash versus debt and liability. Their stock price is on the uptrend, although we watch with caution toward larger market conditions. I rate the stock between neutral and bullish and recommend a long hold strategy with a potential of 25% growth over this quarter and beyond. I am interested to see all of their products go to market and innovate the industry.