Myomo (NYSE:MYO) develops and manufactures a wearable medical device for stroke patients that lost control or strength in their arms.

They use EMG sensors (ElectroMyoGraphy) to measure muscular activity using a non-invasive method.

I worked on a similar device in the past. The EMG sensor detects small electrical pulses in the underlying muscle tissue. The MyoPro consists of multiple motors that the EMG sensors can activate. The EMG sensors are glued on the muscles, and the patient can activate the motors by using their muscles.

Myomo helps patients twofold. The device can be seen as a therapeutic/rehabilitative device that helps the patient mobilize their muscles, train them, and activate them.

The device also increases the patient's mobility. It creates huge value for stroke patients with an immobile arm. The customer can use their immobile arm again for everyday tasks.

Myomo is now a certified medicare provider, opening up easy access to patients through their Medicare.

If the estimation for 2021 holds true, Myomo could have their first cash flow neutral quarter in Q4 2021. They increased their average sales price and bill the costs directly to the patient's Medicaid plan.

I'm bullish on the stock. It's a high-risk high-return investment and I will initiate a very small position in my High-Risk-High-Return Portfolio. I'm excited about their growth prospects especially considering their global expansion to Germany and China.

Business Prospects

Myomo is a small-cap company that's currently not profitable. Over the last 12 months, the stock price increased threefold, and the company sits currently at a market capitalization of $78M.

Myomo had an excellent Q4. A few points from the Q4 Investor Presentation are mention-worthy:

Myomo became a certified medicare provider. Expanded to Europe and China - Established GmbH in Germany and owns 19.9% joint-venture in China Nearly 80% of sales are now from direct billing Average Selling Price (ASP) increase from ~$26,000 to ~$35,000

Myomo was able to increase their operating income for the first time above the historical average of -$2.5M. With their medicare certification, it will be easier to convert leads to paying customers.

The medicare certification enables Myomo to directly bill insurances instead of going through a whole reimbursement process. It gives Myomo a serious appeal.

The reimbursement process (in the graph below labeled "Other US Channels") was/is tedious and time-consuming, with a success rate of 50%. Insurers oftentimes did not recognize Myomo's service to the patient. They labeled the MyoPro "experimental".

I guess that the success rate will increase strongly with the certification.

Direct billing, which means that Myomo can bill insurers directly, has been steadily on the rise. They are now in the ballpark of 90% of sales come from direct billing.

Total Addressable Market

According to the World Health Organization, 15 million people suffer a stroke each year, and one-third suffer from arm paralysis.

There are 795k stroke incidences per year in the US, of which 30k (according to Myomo earnings call) would be candidates for the MyoPro. That's a rate of roughly 4% that would be the right candidate for MyoPro. With an ASP of $35k, that's a market size of ~$1bn.

In Germany, there are 250k stroke incidences per year. Applying the same rate as above would result in 10k patients who would be the right candidates for the MyoPro. With a lower ASP (source earnings call) for Germany ($25k), we get a market size of $250M.

In China, there are 14M stroke incidences per year. Applying the same rate, we get 800k people that would fall in the Myomo customer spectrum. Since it's still an emerging country, the addressable market would cover only the wealthiest and best-insured people.

Myomo has an estimated $1.25bn addressable market, not including China.

Growth Indicators

In 2020, Myomo was able to transition more people from their pipeline to the backlog. This could be an indication of greater market acceptance of the MyoPro. This will probably continue to improve with the medicare certification.

The drop in the Q4 backlog resulted from an accounting change, as stated in their annual report. They pulled from the 2020 Q4 backlog forward into Q1 2021 backlog.

An important indicator, the conversion from pipeline to backlog, looks strong and increased in 2020. In the last few quarters, their pipeline did not grow as much. In their earnings call, they discussed that their marketing efforts stood against the presidential election, and the Corona pandemic pulled the focus of many people from this topic to others and made it difficult for their marketing.

Marketing & Sales

Sales in 2020 were fantastic, with revenue in Q4 alone upping total 2019 revenue. This can be accounted to the 30-40% increase in ASP, greater marketing and sales efforts, and the medicare certification.

Myomo changed their marketing agency and works with local agencies in digital marketing and search engine optimization.

After some research, I think that the emphasis on SEO and better digital marketing is justified. I could not find Myomo through tailored keywords. I tried it through German search engines and with the help of a VPN through US search engines but could not find them. There is a lot of room for improvement.

Conclusion

This is definitely one of those riskier investments. Myomo is a small-cap company in the very late startup phase.

I will probably initiate a small position (1-2%) in Myomo in my "High-Risk-High-Return" portfolio. Myomo is just about to leave the startup phase, and 2021 will be a critical year for Myomo and investors to check if they can operate profitably. I will increase the position once I see how their Q1 and Q2 2021 evolves.

If Myomo stays on the current trajectory, they could become cash flow neutral by Q4 2021. I made revenue estimations in the "Business Prospects" graph. The estimate is based on backlog numbers 150(+15%), 170(+13%), 190(+10%), and 210(+9.5%) for the upcoming four quarters. With the higher ASP of $35k in the US, they can become cash flow neutral by Q4 2021.

I use EV/Sales as a valuation factor. For Myomo, EV/Sales at the time of writing is 8.2. If my growth estimate in the graph in the "Business Prospects" is somewhat realistic, Myomo could be undervalued based on future growth prospects. EV/Estimated2021Sales is 2.5. If we use a moderate EV/Sales of 5 for 2021/2022, this could mean 100% upward potential.

I always welcome constructive criticism and open discussions. Please feel free to comment or PM me about my calculations and/or sources that I use in my articles.