Telus Corporation (NYSE:TU) saw a significant recovery in price after a sharp drop coinciding with the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020:

Recent Performance

In spite of increased wireless usage, the telecommunications industry has taken a significant blow given:

1) lower roaming revenues given global travel restrictions

2) lower overage charges as customers opt for more expensive yet unlimited plans given the importance of internet access for work and education in the current environment

When looking at Telus Corporation's overall performance, we see that net income for Q4 2020 is down from that of the same period last year, in spite of an increase in total customer connections:

When looking at a breakdown of Wireless vs. Wireline revenues, we see that operating revenues for Wireline showed double-digit growth - reflecting increased demand for home-based communication services.

Wireless, on the other hand, saw a slight drop in revenue compared to the same period last year.

That said, higher operating expenses for Wireline actually led to a greater drop in EBITDA across this segment compared to that of Wireless.

When looking at subscriber data, we see that growth was quite similar among both the Wireless and Wireline segments, with growth of approximately 5% in total for each segment from Q4 2019.

Earnings Valuation and Looking Forward

When looking at the 5-year EV/EBITDA ratio for Telus Corporation, the stock does look to be significantly overvalued on an earnings basis, with the EV/EBITDA trading at a 5-year high along with a decrease in EBITDA per share making it hard to justify the recent price rebound.

Over the past five years, we see that EBITDA grew by just over 15%. This was close to 25% in 2020 before COVID-19 appeared.

Assuming that growth rebounds to an estimate of 30% over the next five years - which the company would likely have seen in the absence of COVID-19, I make the following assumptions:

The discount rate is set to 7%, as an assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

An earnings growth rate of 5% per year is assumed. Using continuous compounding, an overall growth rate of 30% comes in at just over 26% on a logarithmic basis, which leaves just over 5% growth on a yearly basis.

A more moderate EV/EBITDA ratio of 8x is assumed as the terminal ratio, in line with the 5-year average.

EV/EBITDA is being used to exclude the effects of interest and taxes on the analysis.

Taking the above assumptions, there is little upside from the current price to just over $22.

Assuming that growth per year exceeds expectations and comes in at 10% on a yearly basis, the price target increases to $26.

In this regard, there appears to be little upside for the stock given the recently strong rebound in price - at least on an EBITDA basis.

The telecommunications industry in general has come under pressure of late, as once reliable sources of revenue such as roaming charges and mobile data services have seen a drop in demand due to lower mobility. Moreover, it is far from a given that things will simply return to normal once the pandemic subsides. For instance, the industry model for unlocked phones has changed substantially in the past few years, with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission citing that all phones sold by a Canadian wireless service provider must be provided unlocked.

This means that once travel picks up again, it is now easier for consumers to avail of local options in the destination country rather than pay expensive roaming charges - which significantly erodes a once lucrative business model.

In addition, the rise in demand for Wireline services has also been accompanied by a rise in operating expenses, which has eroded profitability.

From this standpoint, I take the view that the industry as a whole will see further pressure on revenue streams going forward and will need to innovate significantly to ensure a long-term rebound in growth.

Conclusion

I ultimately take the view that the telecommunications industry as a whole is coming under increased pressure, and this in turn will place pressure on earnings growth for Telus Corporation going forward.

While I do not see a particular risk of downside for the stock, I also do not expect particularly high growth going forward. I take the view that the stock will remain more or less stationary for the foreseeable future.