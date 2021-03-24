Long-Term Inflation Worries Are Completely Overblown

Photo by uschools/E+ via Getty Images

The bond market is anxious about inflation currently, and that has been sending rates higher, resulting in traders shorting bonds. The selling of bonds also has affected the equity market, sending prices in technology stocks lower, while the S&P 500 appears to be on shaky ground.

The good news is that any pullback due to inflation worries is likely not to last very long and could prove to be an opportunity to be a buyer of stocks. But for this type of opportunity to occur, yields will need to continue to rise over the short term, and inflation worries will need to grow worse. Rising yields have an impact on valuations in stocks and PE multiples. In the last story written, it was shown just how the relationships work and why rising rates were likely to cause repricing in the stock market.

Shorting Bonds

The shorting in the bond market has been unrelenting because investors appear to be betting that growth returns to the economy and that pent-up demand cause an inflation spike. Additionally, there's a belief that all of the money being printed alone will cause a spike in inflation.

This has resulted in the net number of futures contracts short among non-commercial and non-reportable traders in the 5, 10, and 30-year bonds growing larger in size.

A Waste of Time

However, the worrying maybe a giant waste of time. Overall, inflation will have a challenging time getting out of control, which is why the Fed maintains its very dovish monetary policy. Of course, markets aren't looking at inflation through the same lens because while the Fed is looking at the longer-term outlook, the markets appear to be focused on the day-to-day data.

For inflation to rise there would need to be an increase in demand or a supply shock. Currently, there are pockets of supply shocks rippling through the economy, such as the one seen in lumber which has resulted in soaring prices. Otherwise, the economic demand will need to pick up to a pace growing faster than the current pace of money printing, which seems unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Velocity

The easier and what appears the most highly correlated way to measure inflation is through the velocity of MZM. It's a ratio of the nominal GDP divided by the MZM monetary stock. Over time the relationship between the 10-year Treasury rate and the velocity of MZM is nearly flawless since the 1960s.

The reason why the velocity has been falling since the early 1980s is that money creation has far outpaced than demand in the economy. In other words, there's more money being created over time than what the US economy requires, leaving money created idle.

In fact, before 1980, GDP growth was consistently faster than the amount of money being created, which is exactly what led to higher inflation rates. Starting in the 1980s, that switched when the amount of money being created started to outpace GDP growth.

For the velocity of MZM to rise back to 1, GDP would need to rise to $22 trillion on a nominal basis from its current $21.4 trillion. That is a gap of about $600 billion, assuming more money isn't printed. If more money continues to be printed, then the pace of inflation will continue to decline, suggesting even weaker inflation rates in the future.

Another factor is the amount of debt that has been created is a major source of where much of the money being created goes, with total debt now approaching $30 trillion. Therefore as long as the debt continues to be created, money will continue to be created, and as long as GDP growth doesn't outpace the money created, inflation isn't likely to be much of a problem.

It does seem to be entirely plausible that it will appear inflation is ticking up over the short term. After all, many commodities have risen sharply when compared to where they stood a year ago. For example, oil prices rose sharply between April of 2020 until June. That is when the month-over-month changes in the price really began to fall and have turned negative more recently.

We care about this because it's highly correlated to changes in the PPI and CPI data that the market uses to assess inflation rates. So if changes in the price of oil begin to abate, then producer and consumer price measures should begin to decline as well. If that happens then many of the worries should abate with it.

It will seem that based on some of these basic principles, the only way we could see a meaningful increase in inflation is if the amount of money being created regularly slows dramatically.

Therefore, inflation rates should begin to slow by the mid to late summer resulting in a decline in bond yields and the nervousness to pass. That should allow the technology-led stock market rally to get back on track after a meaningful repricing event.