Brief Overview

Any thematic investor is well familiar with the cannabis space. Showcased as a game-changing investment opportunity primed for unlimited growth, endless value-unlocking and free-flow investor returns, the asset class has provided a mixed bag of results over the past 3 years.

An initial period of media cheer leading and investor euphoria pushed stocks well beyond any reasonable level, with plays like Tilray (TLRY) making GameStop (GME) look like it was a little league swinger, well before the notorious gaming pure play became a famed product of widespread market manipulation.

Those were the glory days of the nascent cannabis industry - an all-in, no-look, investor free-for-all which saw equity prices rocket to a backdrop of general applause, YouTube guru vids and online propaganda. Investing is beautiful.

One can only wonder what a post-Covid-19 environment would have done to the asset class, had it made its debut in 2020 as opposed to 2018. Those stimulus checks abound, abusive use of TikTok clips telling us which cannabis micro-cap to go all-in on and a general sentiment of you only live once (YOLO) would have added jet fuel to the cannabis craze bonfire. Everyone would have gone 10x on their portfolios. Until reality ultimately sunk in.

Like any novel segment of the investing world, cannabis has attracted its fair share of gurus, savants, industry experts and promoters. And while the asset class is not a necessary evil - to the contrary - it too, like any nascent high octane growth industry touting rags-to-riches prospects has attracted marked interest from good actors and bad actors alike.

Where money is to be made, there is the ETF industry. Initially a concept which simplified investing, supplied copious diversification benefits fitting of a Markowitz PHD thesis, and afforded ease of use to investment newbies, it has now become possibly the most over concentrated, over-crowded and over played card in the deck.

Jack Bogle wanted to make investing easy and accessible through the creation of the passive investment vehicles - what has ultimately transpired however is the development of an asset class readily front run by Wall Street (the suits, right?) which places everyone in the same ship. We are yet to see what happens when there is a collective run on life jackets but my irking is that ETFs will play a meaningful role in the next financial meltdown, whenever that may be.

Their intrinsic diversification and simplification benefits come at the cost of concentration. ETFs now singularly add a liquidity buffer to equity markets, passively buying and selling equities to keep within a given investment mandate, while never questioning fundamental entry and exit points.

Tesla's inclusion on the S&P 500 was a glaring example - where the stock had been run up so far, possibly through widespread use of derivatives, only to be bought (arguably without looking) by passive funds replicating the S&P 500. Whether desired or not, the index - through concentration risk abundantly provided by the ETF space - has embraced a layer of volatility perchance not present in the past.

NYSEARCA:CNBS is Amplify Investments thematic cannabis dedicated ETF. Like many competing products, it allows investors to passively get in on the cannabis craze while side-stepping the tiresome and troublesome world of individual equity valuation. It takes some of the investment pain away while allowing investors to take on long risk exposure on a macro thesis while avoiding a micro one. A recipe which works - as proven by the prominence of passive funds in all parts of thematic investing.

Yet, I am increasingly neutral on the space, changing from a previous more bullish stance. Not because the product, as we will later find out, is wholly flawed but rather due to the macro-economic environment which presents the perfect extended credit storm for leveraged, pioneering cannabis micro caps.

Most ventures in the space are characterized by a few underlying traits - they are smaller sized firms, often with negligible (sometimes fictitious) earnings, prominently leveraged balance sheets, evolving in a fledgling yet regulated environment which has benefited from considerable monetary and fiscal tailwinds. What happens if any of those aspects change?

Source: Market Chameleon

Product Overview

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Seymour Alternative Plant Economy provides an additional option for investors to take on long thematic cannabis risk. The actively managed ETF puts capital into a range of firms deriving at least 50% of revenues from expanding cannabis and hemp industries. It takes a liberal and flexible view on underlying security eligibility to provide the fund managers with optionality when building the cannabis focused investment tool. It classifies underlying target securities in 3 sub-categories:

Cannabis/ hemp plant dedicated to biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, cultivation, and retail trade

Industry support including agricultural technology, real estate, and commercial services

Ancillary products such as consumption paraphernalia, investing & finance, technology & media

The ETF takes a 3-pronged approach to selecting underlying securities

Source: AmplifyETFs

1-year total returns - (CNBS) v (YOLO) v (MJ) v (TOKE).

Source: TradingView

Returns have been superlative following the presidential election with Biden committing to a more liberal view on cannabis commercialization. That policy front generated the tailwinds which saw astronomic growth into the new year. Wobbles have most recently manifested themselves as pressure on credit markets translated into a volatile period for growth stocks - the cannabis space quickly followed. Consolidation has since persisted yet the outlook remains abundantly predicated on the macro-economic outlook.

During the 1-year holding period, CNBS has delivered returns of +257.15%, followed by YOLO +222.44%, MJ +113.09% and TOKE +111.60%. The entire asset class has substantially outperformed any of the mainstay indexes so widely tracked.

Increasingly, one of the fundamental issues with cannabis themed ETFs is the population of underlying securities - predominantly leveraged small & mid-cap firms most susceptible to macro-economic turbulence.

Source: AmplifyETFs

Segmentation of the underlying securities remains comparably well split with a sound mix of cultivation & retail, agricultural technology, and pharmaceutical/ biotechnology. This should fare well for the package, specifically if a gradual re-opening of the economy leads to a boost in retail spend.

On the flip side, the size and capital structure of the underlying securities is quite precarious - micro, small and mid-cap organizations make up most of the portfolio. Their size, coupled with their leveraged nature, make them highly exposed to any consequential macro-economic headwinds.

Tim Seymour who makes regular appearances on CNBC actively manages the Amplify CNBS package

Source: AmplifyETFs

Finally, the package is actively managed by Tim Seymour. CNBC viewers will be familiar with Tim who makes regular appearances on different programs. While this does not justify an investment in the ETF, it does allow potential investors to better understand the manager by actively following him in the media.

Key underlying holdings CNBS - It is worth noting a ~$14M holding (circa 10% of total AUM) in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp which is a special purpose acquisition vehicle. This integrates a distinguishable level of risk into the package.

Source: AmplifyETFs

Structure

Amplify Investments cannabis ETF prices itself at the high end of the market (0.75%) and remains one of 3 comparably new products, along with (TOKE) and (YOLO). The fund, and the sector overall, continues to attract cash inflows from investors, racking up an additional $110M since the start of the year. This is noteworthy given the relatively small size of the fund (~$150M)

Each fund invariably covers a similar range of cannabis ventures, roughly 30 holdings per fund, so key differentiators are weighting of the underlying securities, management fees, liquidity, and additional features such as options markets to improve risk management.

Comparative analysis - (CNBS) v (TOKE) v (YOLO) v (MJ)

Source: Data compiled by author with inputs from ETF.com

CNBS is rapidly growing as investors plough into the cannabis space, possibly also due to the media renown of its fund manager, Tim Seymour. It is also worth noting that CNBS integrates special purpose acquisition vehicles, often known as blank check companies, into its holdings.

Key Takeaways

CNBS is Amplify Investments thematic cannabis play which allows investors to take on long risk exposure to the increasingly popular cannabis space.

The fund focuses on 3 key segments - cannabis product, industry support and ancillary aspects.

Undeniably the fund has delivered above expectations over the past year, posting gargantuan returns (+250%) on the back of a cannabis friendly administrative landscape and mega-loose monetary policy which is inflating equities.

But the capital structure and levels of leverage inherent in the fledgling cannabis sector make for a risky future bet, particularly if macro-economic headwinds start becoming present.

Most underlying firms held by the ETF have little in the way of earnings, prominent amounts of balance sheet debt and aggressive grow-at-all-costs expansion mandates. These traits may work well in a blow-off top equity boom as recently demonstrated. They do not however, have defensive characteristics allowing survival in more austere economic circumstances.

The progressively trending SPAC boom has found its way into the ETF, with the fund taking a $14M position in a cannabis focused blank check company. This implies a different level of risk in the underlying securities.

CNBS is actively managed by Tim Seymour of CNBC fame.

It is tough to call time-out on a part of the market which has gone through a most recent boom. Propelled by positive investor sentiment, a media-friendly fund manager, and a growth-at-all-costs sector, anyone would think this fits well in the current economic environment. Possibly so.

But the real concern here is the capital structure of the underlying securities coupled with changes in the macro-economic outlook. During an economic period where the best offense may be defense, this position looks wholly comprised of running backs, wide-outs, a star quarterback and an over-leveraged offensive line. Neutral.