Introduction

We review Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (referred here by its Bloomberg ticker "IMB") ahead of its FY21 trading update next Tuesday (March 30).

IMB has been Neutral-rated in our coverage since July 2019. Since then shares have lost 6.5% (in GBP, after dividends) and significantly underperformed its peers, all of which are Buy-rated in our coverage currently. Year-to-date, they are down 2.4%, again behind peers (including Altria (MO) rebounding 23%):

IMB Share Price vs. Tobacco Peers and S&P500 (Since 02-Jul-19) Source: Yahoo Finance (23-Mar-21).

Neutral Case Recap

We have been consistently cautious on IMB due to what we see as fundamental business problems:

IMB is mostly in markets with unfavorable demographics or regulations; profit growth was weak even before Next Generation Products ("NGPs")

IMB has under-invested, including in NGPs, instead prioritizing an unsustainable dividend growth, part-financed by debt

IMB's NGPs remain significantly behind peers, with little hope of catching up, and have generated only losses to date

As a reminder, IMB's largest region is Europe (45% of EBIT), followed by the U.S. (approx. 25%). The U.S. and Germany together were 49% of its Combustible EBIT; U.K., Spain and Australia together were another 23%. Other top-10 markets were France, Italy, Japan, Russia and Saudi Arabia:

IMB EBIT Breakdown NB. U.S. not reported separately since FY19. Source: IMB company filings.

Since our Neutral rating, IMB has issued multiple profit warnings, cut its dividend by a third, and replaced both its CEO and CFO.

COVID-19 has been a positive for cigarette businesses in Developed Markets in 2020, and IMB reported a much smaller volume decline in FY20; however, its EBIT fell 4.8% and its EPS fell 5.6% year-on-year (excluding currency):

IMB Group Volume & EBIT Growth (ex. FX) (FY15-20) Source: IMB company filings.

New CEO Stefan Bomhard announced a new strategy at an investor day in late January, and most IMB peers have released their CY20 results in the last few months. However, none of these offer reason for optimism, as we will explain.

Revised View on the Future of Tobacco

IMB shared a significantly revised view on the future of the nicotine market at its investor day. It now believes NGPs will be approx. 20% of the nicotine market by 2025, with Heat-Not-Burn ("HNB") growing at a CAGR of 15% in 2020-25; the e-vapor market is expected to be only £9bn in 2025, compared to £30-50bn range it gave at its 2018 investor day:

This revised view of NGPs still assumes less change than the view held by Philip Morris (PM) (whose figures exclude the U.S.). PM believes NGPs will reach 20% of the market by 2023 (i.e. 2 years earlier), with HNB growing at a CAGR of 25%+ (i.e. 10 ppt higher):

PM View of the Nicotine Market Source: PM investor day presentation (Feb-21).

IMB expects the cigarette market to still grow at a 2% CAGR, with most regions still growing; Australia, a top-5 IMB market, is expected to shrink:

IMB Combustibles Expectations (FY23-25) Source: IMB investor day presentation (Jan-21).

IMB is expecting material increases in NGP penetration in some of its largest European markets: Germany and Spain are each expected to see a rise of more than 10 ppt, mostly driven by HNB; the U.K. is expected to see a 9 ppt rise, from e-vapor penetration. The U.S. is only expected to see a 5 ppt move:

IMB View of Key Tobacco Markets (2020-25) Source: IMB investor day presentation (Jan-21).

This revised view on the future of tobacco explains IMB's new NGP strategy.

NGP Efforts Redirected & Scaled Down

IMB's new NGP strategy is to “significantly increase” focus on HNB in Europe, focus e-vapor efforts in the U.S., and not enter new markets in oral tobacco:

IMB New NGP Strategy Source: IMB investor day presentation (Jan-21).

Management acknowledged the focus on HNB is a significant change, as IMB has focused on e-vapor in the last few years, but claimed that its scale and infrastructure in Europe would help it succeed. We are skeptical, having observed PM's continuing dominance of the category in both Japan and Russia, despite efforts by Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF) and British American Tobacco (BTI) (referred here as "BAT"). PM stated it has spent $8bn on NGPs since 2008, mostly on HNB - not something IMB can hope to match soon.

The new strategy means reducing efforts in other categories and regions. In HNB, it implies abandoning the effort in Japan, currently the largest HNB market. In e-vapor, IMB's efforts in Europe will be restricted to “core” markets like the U.K. and France, and it will exit others that "do not drive value":

IMB Revised NGP Strategy by Category Source: IMB investor day presentation (Jan-21).

In addition, efforts in HNB and in e-vapor in Europe will have an “initial pilot phase” in 2021, with “scale-up subject to positive results in FY22”.

This is a significant retreat and, while it was likely inevitable, it explicitly acknowledges IMB's status as a key loser if NGPs were to take off materially.

Competitors Expanding NGP Efforts

Recent Q4 2020 results showed IMB's competitors expanding their NGP efforts. We focus our comments below on countries that are IMB top-10 markets.

HNB is the main threat to cigarette volumes in our view, and PM continues to both expand the category and maintain its lead within it:

In Japan, PM's IQOS reached 20% of the tobacco market in Q4 2020, while the category reached “over 27%” (from 24% a year ago)

In Russia, IQOS grew volume by 9.8% from Q3 to reach 7% of the tobacco market in Q4; PM also launched Lil for less premium customers

In the E.U., IQOS has reached 5% market share for the region

PM IQOS's Share of Tobacco Market – Russia, Japan & the E.U. Source: PM investor day presentation (Feb-21).

IQOS' market share in key cities showed how much further it can grow, as national market share figures have historically caught up to key cities market share figures within a few years:

In Italy, IQOS has reached more than 10% share in Milan, and 8% in Torino

In Germany, IQOS has nearly 7% share in Munich and Stuttgart

PM HTU Key Cities Share – Western Europe Source: PM investor day presentation (Feb-21).

In e-vapor in Europe, BAT is gaining value share in both the U.K. and France, having already reached #1 in both markets:

BAT Share of European E-Vapor Markets by Value (2020) Source: BAT results presentation (2020).

PM is also entering the e-vapor market with its new product VEEV, having started in the E.U. with a launch in the Czech Republic in December 2020; it launched in Italy in February and is targeting 20+ markets globally in 2021.

In e-vapor in the U.S., the category has shown moderate growth in H2 2020, but again with BAT in the lead, taking about half of the category's volume growth after aggressive marketing efforts:

U.S. E-Vapor Category Volume (Since 2020) Source: Altria and BAT company filings.

In Modern Oral Tobacco, Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF), Altria (MO) and BAT have all been making strong efforts, especially in the U.S., with BAT offering aggressive price promotions in Q4. Sequential volume growth was strong in Q3, dipped in Q4 due to some one-offs, but will likely be strong again in 2021:

U.S. Nicotine Pouches Volume & Market Share (Since Jun-19) Source: Swedish Match results presentation (Q4 2020).

IMB has no oral tobacco business in the U.S., but claims to be the #2 player in Traditional Oral in Europe, so will have sizeable revenues under threat there.

FY21 Outlook Reaffirmed

IMB's trading is likely to remain stable in the near term, with management reaffirming their FY21 outlook at the investor day. This includes an EPS that is “slightly ahead” year-on-year excluding FX, based on a low-to-mid single-digit EBIT growth offset by a 2% headwind from a higher tax rate:

IMB FY21 Outlook Source: IMB results presentation (FY20).

Q4 2020 results from peers showed how COVID-19 has continued to be positive for Developed Markets cigarette volumes, but negative for Emerging Markets and Duty Free:

Altria's Smokeables volume was down 1.0% (while U.S. industry volume was up 0.5%) in Q4; net revenues (after excise) was up 9.1%

PM's total volume (including HNB) was down 8.2% and net revenue was down 3.5%; on combustibles alone, volume was down 11.7% and net revenue was down 10.8% (all figures exclude currency)

IMB has been a net beneficiary from COVID and we expect this to continue.

EBIT Improvement Only from FY23

The medium-term outlook that IMB shared at its investor day essentially sees no improvement in revenues or earnings until FY23:

FY21-25 will see a 5-year revenue CAGR of 1-2% but with a “gradually improving trajectory”, so worse upfront

EBIT will be flat in FY22, before a mid-single-digit CAGR again in FY23-25

IMB FY21-25 Outlook Source: IMB investor day presentation (Jan-21).

We think this may be too optimistic, especially if Heat Not Burn were to take off in Europe. Japan Tobacco offers an example of what may happen – disrupted by HNB, its domestic EBIT fell 10% each year in 2019 and 2020:

Management's outlook included more cost cuts – £100-150m of gross annualised savings by FY23, or £40-100m net of reinvestments. Compared to £3.53bn EBIT in FY20, this will not be a significant contributor; it is also small compared to IMB's approx. £400m total NGP costs.

Valuation

At 1,498.0p, IMB shares are trading at a 5.9x P/E and 15.4% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield (on normalized FCF); the Dividend Yield is 9.2% (137.71p):

IMB Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation (FY17-20) NB. Not adjusted for sale of premium cigars business. Source: IMB company filings.

Excluding working capital and other one-offs, FCF has stagnated at around £2.2bn in the last few years.

Net Debt / EBITDA was at 2.7x at FY20 (pro forma premium cigars sale), vs. 2.0-2.5x targeted; Net Debt was at £10.3bn.

IMB will continue to prioritise deleveraging, but will consider special dividends and buybacks when the target leverage range is reached:

IMB Capital Allocation Strategy Source: IMB investor day presentation (Jan-21).

With the now reduced dividend costing £1.3bn each year, IMB can likely repay approx. £750m of debt each year, deleveraging 0.2x before any changes in EBITDA. It may thus reach the high-end of its leverage target range by the end of FY21 (September).

While IMB's valuation looks superficially attractive, we do not believe it sufficiently offsets the risk of a catastrophe in a few years' time. Other tobacco stocks also trade at low multiples, with BAT offering a FCF Yield of more than 10%, and BAT, Altria and PM offering Dividend Yields of 5.5-7.5%:

IMB Valuation vs. Peers NB. IMB financials for FY20 (ending Sep); all other companies on CY20. Source: Company filings.

We have Buy ratings on BAT, Altria and PM, and our preference continues to be to hold both PM and Altria to get exposure to the best NGPs as well as the attractive U.S. market. We also rate Swedish Match a Buy and hold its shares.

Conclusion

IMB's January investor day offered little reason for optimism. Its new NGP strategy switched focus to Heat Not Burn in Europe, which we believe is too little and too late, and reduced efforts in other categories and regions.

Multiple competitors are expanding their NGP efforts in IMB's key markets.

Management expects EBIT to be flat in FY22 and improve from FY23; this will likely not happen if Heat Not Burn were to take off in Europe.

At 1,498.0p, shares are at a 5.9x P/E, 15.4% Free Cash Yield and a 9.2% Dividend Yield – not enough given the risk of catastrophe.

We reiterate our Neutral rating on IMB.

