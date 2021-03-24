Photo by outline205/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:WTFC) will likely receive a boost this year from an improvement in yields on average earning assets. The company had excessive liquidity at the end of last year, which the management expects to deploy into higher-yielding assets in 2021. Moreover, the Treasury yield curve has steepened in recent months, which will help the average yield going forward. Moreover, the loan portfolio size will likely continue to increase due to economic factors. Further, the provision expense will likely decline due to an improvement in credit risk. As a result, I'm expecting Wintrust Financial to report earnings of around $5.29 per share in 2021, up 13% from last year. The year-end target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price; hence, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Wintrust Financial.

Economic Factors to Drive Loan Growth

The vaccine rollout, economic reopening, and government stimulus will likely drive commercial loans this year, thereby pushing up the total loan portfolio size. The management mentioned in the fourth quarter's conference call that it expects a mid-to-high-single digit growth rate based on loan pipelines and feedback from customers.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP”) will likely constrain the loan growth. As mentioned in the fourth quarter's investor presentation, Wintrust Financial had $2,715 million worth of PPP loans outstanding at the end of 2020, representing 8.5% of total loans. However, the third round of PPP loans will likely offset the impact of forgiveness. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects to fund $1.5 billion to $2 billion worth of PPP loans in the third round.

Overall, I'm expecting loans to grow by 4.1% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Improvement in Asset Mix, Yields to Help Margin

As deposit growth outpaced loan growth last year, the cash and cash equivalents surged to $4.4 million by the end of 2020 from $2.2 million at the end of 2019. The management mentioned in the presentation that if it is successful in deploying the excess liquidity, then it can increase the net interest margin (“NIM”) by 15 to 30 basis points. Even if the management is unable to do so, I'm expecting some improvement in yields on cash equivalents because the US Treasury yield curve has recently steepened. The following chart shows the current yield curve in blue as compared to historical yield curves.

As mentioned in the presentation, the average yield on cash and cash equivalents was only 0.12% in the fourth quarter. The steepening of the yield curve shows that Wintrust Financial has the opportunity to improve its yield on cash equivalents. The following chart from the presentation gives details of excessive liquidity.

The management mentioned in the conference call that it thinks the margin has bottomed out. Considering the factors mentioned above, I am expecting the NIM to improve by one basis point sequentially in each quarter of 2021. However, due to the fall in NIM throughout last year, the average NIM for 2020 will still be above the average NIM for 2021. As a result, I'm expecting an average NIM of 2.57% for this year, around 17 basis points below the average NIM for 2020.

Last Year’s Reserve Build to Help Provisioning This Year

The provision expense will likely plunge in 2021 from last year due to the improvement in credit risk. Loan deferrals made up only 1.1% of total loans at the end of December, as mentioned in the presentation. In comparison, loan deferrals made up 5.5% of total loans at the end of June 2020, according to details given in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing.

Additionally, the allowance level appears high enough to cover most pandemic-driven loan losses this year. Allowances made up 1.18% of total loans at the end of December as opposed to annualized net charge-offs of only 0.13% in the fourth quarter, according to details given in the presentation. Considering these factors, I'm expecting Wintrust Financial to report a provision expense of $120 million in 2021, down from $214 million in 2020.

Expecting Earnings of $5.29 per Share

The anticipated loan growth, hike in average portfolio yield, and dip in provision expense will likely drive earnings this year. Moreover, the occupancy expense will decline from the last quarter's level because the one-time branch closing expenses will not recur this year. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects $12 million worth of expenses incurred in the fourth quarter to taper-off in the future quarters.

On the other hand, the management plans to increase salary expenses and invest in digital improvements. Further, the mortgage banking revenue will likely decline because stable or rising interest rates will disincentivize mortgage refinancing activity. Overall, I'm expecting Wintrust Financial to report earnings of around $5.29 per share in 2021, up 13% year over year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

December 2021 Target Price Suggests a Decent Price Upside

In my previous report on Wintrust Financial, I used a lower justified price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) because the risks were high. Now that the outlook on the pandemic has considerably improved, I believe a higher multiple in line with the historical average is appropriate for Wintrust Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.52 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $56.1 gives a target price of $85.1 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 12.7% upside from the March 23 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

In addition to the price upside, Wintrust is offering a dividend yield of 1.6%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.31 per share. The price upside and forward dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of 14.3%. Based on the expected return, I’m adopting a bullish rating on Wintrust Financial Corporation. The company’s earnings outlook is positive due to the anticipated economic recovery and improvement in yields.