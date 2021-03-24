Despite the coronavirus crisis, the S&P 500 has rallied 75% in the last 12 months and thus it is now trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 39.8. Consequently, it has become especially hard for income-oriented investors to identify reasonably valued stocks with attractive dividend yields. DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is an exception, as it has a reasonable valuation and is offering a 3.4% dividend yield. In addition, the company is growing its earnings and its dividend at a faster pace than most utilities. Therefore, income-oriented investors should put this stock on their radar.

Business overview

A striking difference of DTE Energy from other utilities is the fact that DTE Energy has non-utility segments apart from its utility divisions. In 2020, the company generated 67% of its operating earnings from its utility segments and the remaining 33% from gas storage & pipelines as well as power and industrial projects.

The non-utility business has helped DTE Energy grow faster than most utilities in recent years. However, the company has decided to spin off its midstream business in order to become a nearly pure regulated utility and generate 90% of its earnings from its regulated business. The spin-off will materialize in the second or third quarter of this year.

Just like most utilities, DTE Energy has proved extremely resilient to the coronavirus crisis. In 2020, it grew its operating earnings per share 14% over the prior year and exceeded its initial guidance by 9%. The strong performance was driven by higher residential electricity sales, the full contribution of recent midstream growth projects and significant cost reductions in response to the pandemic.

Notably, the company exceeded its original guidance for a 12th consecutive year. It is also worth noting that DTE Energy has grown its operating earnings per share at a 7.9% average annual rate since 2008. This growth record is undoubtedly superior to the record of most utilities, which are slow-growth companies in principle.

Growth prospects

DTE Energy has an exceptional growth record for a utility but it will soon spin off its midstream business. The company has pursued this strategy in order to become a nearly pure utility and thus protect itself from the cyclicality of its non-utility divisions. In other words, DTE Energy will achieve more reliable and predictable cash flows after the imminent spin-off. However, the increased reliability will probably come at a cost, namely lower growth rates during favorable economic periods. Indeed, analysts expect DTE Energy to decelerate in the upcoming years and grow its earnings per share by just 4% per year on average, from $7.15 this year to $8.13 in 2024.

On the bright side, DTE Energy will continue to invest heavily in its utility infrastructure. The company intends to invest $14 billion in growth projects in its electricity business over the next five years. It also plans to invest $3.5 billion in its regulated gas business over the next five years. As the total investment amount is 70% of the current market capitalization of the stock, it is evident that the company is investing heavily in its growth projects.

This helps explain the positive long-term guidance of management, which is more optimistic than the aforementioned estimates of the analysts who cover the stock. More precisely, DTE Energy recently reiterated its long-term guidance of growing its operating earnings per share at a 5%-7% average annual rate.

Source: Investor Presentation

As the company has a great record in exceeding its own guidance, it is likely to continue growing its earnings at a satisfactory pace, particularly given the slow growth of its sector.

Dividend

DTE Energy has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. During the last decade, the company has grown its dividend at a 6.6% average annual rate, which is much higher than the 4.1% median dividend growth rate of the utility sector. This record is a testament to the superior growth proposition of DTE Energy compared to its peers.

DTE Energy is currently offering a 3.4% dividend yield. While this yield is not exciting, it is higher than the 3.1% average dividend yield of the utility sector and more than double the 1.4% average yield of the S&P 500. Even better, DTE Energy has a payout ratio of 56%, which is markedly low for a utility stock and provides a great margin of safety for the dividend.

Moreover, thanks to its promising growth prospects, DTE Energy expects to grow its dividend by 5%-7% per year in the long run, in line with its expected earnings growth. As the company has maintained a payout ratio around 60% over the last decade and expects to grow its earnings per share by 5%-7% per year in the upcoming years, investors can reasonably expect the company to keep raising its dividend by 5%-7% per year.

Overall, DTE Energy is offering a decent dividend yield, with a wide margin of safety, and the company is likely to continue raising its dividend much faster than most of its peers.

Valuation

DTE Energy is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0, which is in line with its 5-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Given also the rich valuation of the broad market, with the S&P 500 trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 39.8, the stock of DTE Energy is reasonably valued.

Risk

The yield of the 10-year treasury bond has remarkably increased this month and is now hovering around 1.6%. This increase has resulted from the concerns of the investing community that the unprecedented stimulus packages implemented in response to the pandemic will eventually lead to higher inflation.

Higher bond yields tend to exert pressure on utility stocks, as they render the dividend yields of these stocks less attractive. Therefore, if bond yields continue to rise, they will constitute a headwind for the stock of DTE Energy. As no one can predict the future path of treasury yields, the possibility of higher bond yields is a significant risk factor to consider before purchasing DTE Energy.

Final thoughts

Due to the impressive rally of the S&P 500 in the last 12 months, income-oriented investors are struggling to identify reasonably valued stocks with attractive dividends. DTE Energy is a great candidate for the portfolios of these investors, as it is offering a 3.4% dividend and it is likely to keep growing its dividend by 5%-7% per year for many more years. Nevertheless, due to the risk of rising treasury yields, investors should probably wait for a correction of the stock towards its technical support of $115 in order to enhance their margin of safety.