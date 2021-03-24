Photo by ikryannikovgmailcom/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) we had a neutral outlook. We saw the pros and cons balancing out over the short term. Specifically we said:

As office vacancies get higher in general, a small subset of those will make for attractive locations for physicians. Repurposing and remodeling these empty locations is very likely and DOC will start to feel some rent pressures. Bear in mind that a large number of DOC's facilities are "on-campus" with an integrated healthcare system attached. We don't see any pressure coming on there. But at the margins, doctors will have a broader range of "office" choices available. We are still giving this a "hold" for now and would move to sell over $20.00.

The company recently released its Q4-2020 results and we looked into it to update our thesis and decide how to handle our position. We provide our thoughts below.

Q4-2020

DOC showed the same level of funds from operations (FFO) per share as 2019.

Funds available for distribution or FAD per share was also in the same ballpark. Occupancy levels were solid and stayed above 95% on a portfolio level.

DOC was one of those REITs that felt a minimal impact from the pandemic and produced some of the best rent collections in our REIT Universe.

Collected 99.6% of fourth quarter rent as of February 22, 2021. Collected 99.3% of January rent, including 100% collection of amounts due under a deferred agreement.

Overall this wrapped up another steady quarter and one we have come to expect from this REIT.

What Has Not Worked For The REIT

While DOC has no problems collecting rent or managing its large portfolio, it seems to have rather big issues in expanding its FFO per share. Q4-2020 numbers came in below that for Q3-2016.

As clearly visible above, this is not a "one-off" issue. DOC's FFO per share has stayed flat despite revenues moving up by more than 50%. One explanation is that the REIT may issued shares below NAV to acquire assets. We have seen this in the case of Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) which is motivated by external manager agreements. We don't think that applies in the case of DOC. DOC's acquisitions have been quite carefully selected and it has also issued shares mostly in an accretive (above NAV) manner.

Another common explanation for this is "empire building" where companies acquire assets with no regard for value. While not a REIT, we have seen this in the case of Energy Transfer LP (ET). We cannot say that this is happening here for sure, but it could be an explanation for the flat FFO over the last 5 years. Some of the blame does come from recycling higher cap rate properties to lower cap rate and higher quality properties. This will decrease FFO per share or in this case, offset growth in FFO per share. This does raise the quality of the portfolio, but that might not be enough solace for investors who have got no dividends increases or growth in FFO per share.

How We Played It

With a company like DOC, we pretty much get a bond like performance from an equity. Sure, we did get bullish when the multiple really compressed in early 2020. But outside of that, there is not much growth here to be had and paying a 18X multiple seems rather expensive to us. Hence we played this the way we play most of our safe REITs. We amplified the dividends by selling the right Cash Secured Puts. In the case of DOC we sold the $15.00 Cash Secured Puts for April and bagged a nice 9.26% annualized yield.

Those should expire worthless in April 2021 and they will have served their purpose. We also did not miss out any upside by going for the Cash Secured Puts. Our total return is quite comparable and we did so with a far wider margin of safety.

Finally, the beta of our Cash Secured Put was far lower as well. DOC position had a peak decline of about 5% whereas our Cash Secured Put traded at 85 cents at worst. In other words we had a $20 unrealized loss per contract at the worst point on a $1,435 investment, or a 1.3% worst point unrealized loss. This is about one-third as much as what the common shareholders suffered. This fits with our philosophy of aiming for a 0.35X beta at a portfolio level.

Where To Go from Here

DOC's forward option premiums have come down and hence we are not interested at present in selling the $15.00 Cash Secured Puts for future months. We did target another healthcare REIT recently where we got a 18.67% annualized yield. But this one is on our radar and we think a move to $17.00 or so alongside a little extra fear in the markets will allow us to capture another set of high yields on this REIT. In our opinion, that is the best way to extract maximum dollars out of this one as the high quality of the portfolio prevents big drawdowns but the lack of growth keeps it range bound.

