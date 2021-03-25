For many companies, the coronavirus proved to be an adapt-or-sink catalyst. Earlier on in the pandemic, YETI (NYSE:YETI), alongside many other retail and consumer products companies, have been hit not only by a lack of use for their products, but also a shuttering of many of its retail partners that have shrunk its revenue base.

Yet YETI has now emerged from the pandemic as a major winner, thanks to its success in pivoting to e-commerce sales. This is a major reversion for a company that previously relied on outdoor retailers like REI and sporting goods stores to move the bulk of its product. Now, with more than half of YETI's revenue coming from its direct channels, the company can almost be considered an e-commerce play.

Data by YCharts

I have continued to hold YETI throughout its healthy year-long recovery, and I still think there's further room for upside in this stock. Specifically, the factors that are driving the bullish thesis for this stock and can be catalysts to further appreciation this year include:

Continued strong direct channel execution. Thanks to YETI's focus on social media advertising and digital sales, the company has seen ~50% y/y growth in direct sales, driving an acceleration in its top line despite rather flat wholesale revenue in the most recent quarter. Direct channel mix has also risen to nearly 60% of overall revenue.

Thanks to Tremendous margin gains thanks to direct channel mix shift. For consumer products and retail-oriented companies, gains in gross margins are equally as important to investors as overall growth. YETI has been improving its margins at a roughly five-point pace, and with overall gross margins reaching just shy of 60%, YETI's revenue stream is much richer in profitability and scalability than other typical retail names.

For consumer products and retail-oriented companies, gains in gross margins are equally as important to investors as overall growth. The company is extending its immensely popular brand into new products. Drinkware and coolers are still the bread-and-butter category for YETI, but the company is now taking advantage of its rising brand profile to roll out new products. In February, the company announced a new collection of bags, backpacks, duffels, and luggage - another high-margin category that can fuel further growth.

Regional and international expansion. YETI has been primarily popular in the South and Midwestern regions of the U.S., but brand penetration on the West and East coasts as well as internationally is still low and provides YETI with plenty of room for growth. The company's recent tilt toward online and social media marketing also makes it easier for the brand to flower in new places.

In my view, YETI has also set fairly easy targets for itself to exceed in 2021. The company is forecasting only 15-17% y/y revenue growth (versus 26% y/y growth in Q4) in 2021, which seems light considering YETI's wholesale revenues were hammered in 2020 due to store closures. The company is also only expecting 13-15% y/y growth in adjusted EPS to $2.11-$2.14 (versus 72% y/y growth in Q4 and 76% y/y for the full FY20), which also seems conservative given the company's ~5 points of gross margin expansion and other operating efficiencies. In other words, YETI has set itself up to surprise investors to the upside in 2021.

Stay long here - in my view, YETI's growing recognition as a force in e-commerce and a millennial-leading brand in the outdoor category will continue to drive increased appreciation in this stock.

Q4 download

Let's now cover YETI's latest fourth-quarter results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. YETI Q4 results Source: YETI Q4 earnings release

YETI's revenue in Q4 grew 26% y/y to $375.8 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $353.2 million (+19% y/y) by a healthy seven-point margin. Direct-to-consumer channel execution was the big driver here: YETI grew DTC revenue to $218 million (+46% y/y), offsetting flat 6% y/y growth in wholesale. YETI's overall revenue also accelerated nearly twenty points versus just 7% y/y growth in Q3.

As previously mentioned, there are a couple of drivers behind YETI's growth story that can continue to serve as growth catalysts going forward. Product expansion has been a big one: over the past several years, YETI has dramatically extended its product lineup. Over the past year specifically, the company unveiled a new line of hard and soft coolers, while also adding apparel such as shirts and hats. Last month, YETI announced its first luggage products, with a 22" suitcase starting at $350 and a larger 29% version starting at $450.

Figure 2. YETI product category expansion Source: YETI Q4 investor presentation

The other opportunity for YETI is to grow internationally. As shown in the chart below, at the moment YETI's international presence is limited only to a few Western European markets, Canada, Japan, and Australia. It generates only 6% of its revenue overseas - whereas other major consumer retail brands generate substantially more than that (at the upper end, Nike (NKE) generates 59% of its revenue internationally). This suggests major Greenfield expansion opportunity for YETI.

Figure 3. YETI international opportunity Source: YETI Q4 investor presentation

Some qualitative commentary from CEO Matt Reintjes also helps to illustrate what YETI's strategies are for broadening its brand reach in 2021. Per Reintjes' remarks on the most recent Q4 earnings call:

As we shift to 2021, we have three areas of focus for our brand. First, we will continue to build our breadth and depth strategy for both the digital and offline world, primarily created by our very talented in-house team. This is a key pillar of consumer engagement and acquisition with us alternating between brand and product stories. Music is a great example of a reach platform, where we are focused on expanding our audience and driving a unique YETI form of engagement. For example, we continued our work with highly talented artists to create curated Spotify playlist, including the Beastie Boys, Leon Bridges, and most recently the Foo Fighters. Expect additional impactful initiatives here in music and our other communities as we move throughout the year and bring expansive and creative reasons to connect with YETI. Another focus will be to continue leveraging the depth of our existing U.S. market efforts, while also establishing our international roots. This includes the inaugural season of Major League Soccer’s Austin FC with YETI as their jersey sponsor, as well as supporting our partners, such as USA Climbing and surfer John John Florence, at what we hope will be the Tokyo Olympics this summer. It will also mean expanding our global roster of ambassadors and partnerships, digital brand building, and developing international focus content and stories."

We note as well that YETI has made tremendous strides in profitability. YETI's direct-to-consumer mix shift has driven much higher gross margins, thanks to more full-price sales. In Q4 specifically, YETI's gross margin increased 530bps to 59.8%, a substantial lift versus 54.5% in the year-ago quarter. Operating cost controls (a -5% y/y reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses despite the revenue growth) also helped YETI boost its adjusted EBITDA by 52% y/y to $94.0 million, also representing a 420bps jump in adjusted EBITDA margins to 25.0%.

Figure 4. YETI adjusted EBITDA trends Source: YETI Q4 earnings release

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about YETI as it continues transforming into an e-commerce play. The company looks poised to continue its strong growth streak in 2021, driven not only by successful online marketing but also by continued product rollouts and the potential to broaden its geographic reach both within and outside of the U.S.

Stay long here.