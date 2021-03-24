Photo by Nastasic/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) intends to raise $25 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing treatments for metastatic cancers.

RNAZ is still a preclinical stage firm and is thinly capitalized, so the IPO is extremely high risk and probably more suited to institutional investors.

Company and Technology

Boston, Massachusetts-based TransCode was founded to develop RNA-based treatment modalities to treat metastatic cancer, "which causes approximately 90% of all cancer deaths representing over nine million deaths per year worldwide."

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Robert Dudley, who was previously co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Artemes Technologies, a drug delivery technology company.

Below is a brief overview video of how cancer spreads:

Source: National Cancer Institute

The firm's lead candidate, TTX-MC138, is being developed to combine "proprietary iron-oxide nanoparticles and oligonucleotides that specifically target microRNA-10b."

The characteristics of the nanoparticles enable them to be non-invasively imaged to allow for progression monitoring.

Notably, in mice testing, "mice treated with TTX-MC138 showed complete regression of lymph node metastases."

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company SEC Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $2.1 million and include co-founder Anna Moore and Judy & Patrick Carmody.

Market and Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Emergen Research, the global market for metastatic cancer treatment is forecast to exceed $111 billion in value by 2027.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer, afflicting 2.1 million women each year, with 627,000 dying of the disease in 2018.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing incidence of breast and other major cancers due to an aging global population, especially in western and Asian countries.

Also, the Asia Pacific region is expected to produce the highest growth in demand for metastatic treatments.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Pfizer (PFE)

Novartis (NVS)

Others

Financial Status

TransCode’s recent financial results are typical of a preclinical stage firm in that they feature no revenue and material R&D and G&A costs associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two calendar years:

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, the company had $828,016 in cash and $4.46 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

RNAZ intends to sell 2.78 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $9.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $25 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $77.6 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 32.74%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering to fund [i] clinical studies and related regulatory and development work for TTX-MC138, our lead drug candidate, [ii] strategic expansion of our drug candidate portfolio through internal research or the acquisition or in-licensing of intellectual property assets, and [iii] working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary

RNAZ is seeking public market capital to advance it programs further into development and on to Phase 1 trials.

For its lead candidate, TTX-MC138, the firm has demonstrated promising results when mice had been implanted with metastatic breast tumors.

The market opportunity for treatment for metastatic cancer is quite substantial and forecast to continue growing due to the aging global population.

The firm has disclosed no collaboration agreements with major pharma firms, so is developing its programs on its own for the time being.

The firm’s investor syndicate doesn’t include any known life science venture capital firms or strategic investors such as major pharma firms.

ThinkEquity is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (5.1%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, the IPO’s proposed valuation is well below the typical range for a clinical stage biopharma firm at IPO.

RNAZ is a preclinical stage firm that is thinly capitalized, so the IPO is extremely high risk; I'll watch it from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.