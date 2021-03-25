What do you do when a publicly-traded company continues to pursue a business strategy you don't agree with? If you're me (and I am…), you step aside. There are just too many options out there to just settle for a model you don't like and hope it works out.

That brings me to Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT). While I did see some potential in the company's former commercial model - one that involved using TALEN gene-editing technology to develop crop seeds with desirable traits, but then attempt to directly commercialize consumer-oriented products - I fundamentally disagreed with it. Since then, the company has shifted to a seed/trait licensing model more in line with what Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) and Corteva (CTVA) and other agri-biotechs use, and this is a model I'm comfortable with.

Calyxt is still a risky, speculative play. While TALEN gene-editing technology does have some advantages in the lab (faster development, etc.), there is still both developmental risk and commercial acceptance risk. Still, I like the market opportunities that Calyxt is targeting and I think this is a speculative play well worth considering.

A More Familiar Model For Agri-Bio Investors

Back in August of 2020, Calyxt announced a major shift in its business strategy. Instead of attempting to run a hybrid model of trait/seed development and food processing/marketing - contracting with farmers to grow their gene-edited seeds, buying back the products, processing them, and selling them to food companies - Calyxt has switched to a more conventional agri-bio model.

Now Calyxt will focus on using its TALEN gene editing technology (technically the technology belongs to Cellectis (CLLS) and the University of Minnesota, but Calyxt has exclusive rights to most of it) to develop seeds with targeted desirable traits, and will then sell the seeds and/or license the traits.

The downside to this shift is that it takes away near-term revenue and profit opportunities, as Calyxt is now reliant on farmers choosing to use the seeds/traits it offers (as opposed to contracting with farmers to grow them), as well as commercialization partners to help produce and distribute seeds. The upside is that focusing on seeds and traits is a far more profitable business over the long term. Food processing (processing oilseeds and grains into oils, flours, etc.) is typically a single-digit operating margin that requires enormous scale, while Monsanto often generated 30%-plus margins in its seed/trait business.

A Model Just At The Seedling Stage

Calyxt is starting off its new life with two products, but this is an investment thesis predicated on the 10-year (and beyond) opportunity, not the 2022/23 opportunity.

Since the business model shift, Calyxt has signed agreements with Perdue AgriBusiness and S&W Seed (SANW). Perdue will handle the sale of Calyxt's high-oleic soybean seeds, while S&W is licensing Calyxt's IQ Alfalfa, an alfalfa variety with lower lignin content that is more easily digestible by cattle (and produces less methane on the back end).

Neither of these products is likely to be a major long-term driver for Calyxt. More digestible alfalfa could, perhaps, have some longer-term upside to management's target of $65M, but the entire alfalfa market is only about $750M and growers have been reticent to adopt more advanced varieties (something that has been a significant challenge for S&W over the years).

The high-oleic soybeans are more promising, but there are already GMO varieties on the market and it's unlikely that the marketing advantages of a gene-edited variety (which, under U.S. regulations, is technically not GMO) will drive major long-term share.

The attraction with Calyxt is what's in the pipeline and how that could drive more meaningful revenue and cash flow, particularly in the second half of the decade. I'm talking specifically about cold-tolerant oats (winter oats), hemp, high saturated fat soybeans, and high-oleic/low-linolenic (or HOLL) soybeans.

A winter oat variety with improved cold tolerance would allow for increased farmland yields and food production, and could be worth over $3 billion. Calyxt management has sized the market opportunity at $3.6 billion, including a projected seed price/acre about double current prices, but I believe that price could work given that this product will target growing regions where it's not really a viable crop today.

The $2 billion opportunity in hemp is comprised of a higher-yield variety that management hopes to launch in 2023 and a low-THC that management hopes to launch in 2024 for end-uses like fiber and food. Longer term, depending upon how the legalization of marijuana progresses in North America, there would likely be other opportunities for gene-edited hemp and marijuana cultivars.

Last and by no means least are the HOLL and high saturated fat soybean varieties, which Calyxt estimates address markets worth over $700M and $2B in revenue, respectively. Linoleic acid has come under increased scrutiny for its potential role in promoting inflammation and other health issues, but it is relatively abundant in a range of vegetable oils, including soybean oil. A high-oleic, low-linoleic soybean oil would be attractive for a longer frying life and an improved health profile.

The high saturated fat soybean is one that I personally find very interesting. With its high saturated fat content, palm oil is attractive to a range of food processors because the fat remains solid at room temperature, allowing companies to use it in place of butter or hydrogenated oils in a range of products like baked goods, ice cream, noodles, and snack foods, as well as personal care items like shampoos and soaps. Unfortunately, palm oil cultivation has grievous consequences for tropical rainforests, and a soybean-based alternative would likely have meaningful ESG appeal to food and personal care companies.

Transitions And Market Acceptance Take Time And Carry High Risks

With the change in business strategy comes a change in management - now-former CEO Jim Blome has left and Yves Ribeill has stepped in on an interim basis. I'm not entirely sure why Blome couldn't have led this next phase of the company's life (he was previously the CEO of Bayer's North American CropScience business), but that is the situation now. The board needs to find a CEO with relevant experience in the seed/trait industry, and this is an important hire to get right.

It's also important to note that there are still meaningful risks for Calyxt. I thought the former model had a lot of undesirable risk related to contracting out production and taking responsibility for commercializing consumer-oriented products, but focusing on seed and trait development doesn't exactly mean Calyxt has materially lower risks.

The bulk of the R&D pipeline today targets speculative markets where commercial acceptance/adoption is by no means assured. While farmers who can't currently plant winter oats want to plant them? Will hemp production grow enough in the coming years to support Calyxt's volume expectations? Will HOLL and high saturated fat soybeans deliver on their potential, and will consumers gravitate to these products? It's worth remembering that farmers are not typically risk-seekers, so slower/lower rates of adoption are definitely risks to consider.

The Outlook

I model Calyxt now on the assumption of around $50M in revenue in 2025, $500M in revenue in 2030, and over $1B in revenue in 2035. To offer some sense of scale, Calyxt's addressable market is currently estimated at around $8B, and Monsanto generated close to $11B in revenue from its Seeds and Genomics business in its last year as a publicly-traded company.

I believe Calyxt can be free cash flow positive at around $100M in revenue and generate 20% FCF margins at $1B in revenue, though a lot depends upon the revenue mix between seeds, traits, and technology licensing fees/royalties, as well as the future decisions Calyxt makes regarding controlling the seed production and marketing/distribution process. More outsourcing can grow the business faster and with lower cash outlays, but at the cost of sharing the pie with its partners.

Calyxt will need to raise more capital to get to FCF breakeven, and I expect Cellectis will participate in future funding rounds to maintain its majority ownership stake. Investors may want to investigate owning Calyxt through Cellectis (in other words, owning Cellectis shares for their merits, as well as the "kicker" of the Calyxt ownership stake), but that is beyond the scope of this article.

The Bottom Line

Discounting back my free cash flow estimates at a biotech-appropriate discount rate (low-to-mid teens), Calyxt shares appear to be worth about $11 today, suggesting significant undervaluation. Calyxt lost a lot of its sell-side support when it changed the business model, and I think many investors are taking a "wait and see" approach to the new Calyxt - particularly as the launches of the highest-potential products are still several years out.

Calyxt is a high-risk, high-reward opportunity in agri-biotech. It has yet to be seen if gene-editing can and will drive meaningfully better R&D productivity or revenue growth in this space. Likewise, it is still to be proven whether Calyxt's new model and target market opportunities will live up to their potential. If they do, the potential is significant, but the downside is likewise significant if they come up short.