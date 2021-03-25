Introduction

I am always looking for additional dividend growth companies that fit my dividend growth portfolio. The sector I will look into today is the consumer staples sector. This is a relatively defensive sector, and therefore many times companies in the sector enjoy fair valuation.

In this sector, I own several companies in the food retailers industry including Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT). Both companies despite being conservative investments turned out to be decent valuations. They pay dividends and offer slow and stable growth. In this article, I will analyze one of their smaller peers, Kroger (NYSE:KR).

I will analyze the company using the graph below which represents my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks as I try to determine whether Kroger is a good company and a good investment.

(Graph made by author)

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Kroger operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce.

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Fundamentals

The company's top line has grown significantly in the last decade. However, on an annual basis, we look at mid-single digits growth rate. While this figure doesn't look very impressive, it is in line with the company's peers in the sector. Kroger's growth is fueled by organic growth and expansion as well as usually small acquisitions which diversify its portfolio of brands and also achieve presence in new markets.

Data by YCharts

The company's EPS growth is even more impressive, as the growth was fueled by organic growth during Covid as customers couldn't eat out, but also by aggressive buybacks. The company took advantage of the Covid pandemic and made it into an opportunity, and it also took advantage of its valuation for buybacks. Also in the last decade, operating margins have doubled from 1% to 2%, which also contributed to the bottom line.

Data by YCharts

The company has been growing its dividend for the last 14 years. Moreover, the company is expected to announce another dividend raise in June, which will push the streak to 15 years, and I expect it to be in the double digits area as the payout ratio is low, and EPS grew significantly in 2020. The current dividend yield is almost 2%, and it's around the average yield of Kroger in the last decade. The company offers fast-growing reliable dividends for long-term dividend growth investors.

Data by YCharts

The company is also taking advantage of the low payout ratio and the low valuation to buy its own shares. In the last decade, the company decreased the number of shares outstanding by almost 40%. This measure alone contributed to the company's bottom line significantly, and as long as the company is trading for such a valuation, I believe that additional buybacks are a smart use of free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Right now the stock trades for 13 times its forward earnings. This is a more attractive valuation when compared to its larger peers. While some of them grow faster, I still don't believe it justifies such a premium, and you can see that just a year ago, Target and Kroger were trading for the same valuation. Therefore, I think that Kroger's current valuation is attractive.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com shows that the company is trading for an attractive valuation when we compare it to its historical valuation. The company trades for a forward P/E of around 13, and historically its average valuation was almost 10% higher. However, it is also important to note that the company is expected to grow a bit slower in the short term, so the more attractive valuation comes with a somewhat slower than average valuation.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Kroger has strong fundamentals, revenue growth that goes with EPS growth fuels the dividend payments and the buybacks. While 2021 will see a decline for 2020's all-time-high, the company's outlook is still positive, even if it is slower. The valuation in my opinion suits the company well, and therefore, I believe that Kroger is an interesting prospect.

Opportunities

Kroger's brands achieved their best year ever in 2020 exceeding $26.2 billion in sales. Besides, the focus on the company's brands is part of the three-year transformation the company aimed for. This was a very successful transformation as earnings stagnation is over, and, also the brands are a key growth factor going forward. The company's CEO emphasized it in the Q4 2020 conference call:

2020 was the final year of our three-year transformational plan, Restock Kroger. During which we made strategic investments and changes to our business model to better serve our customers. We focus on widening and deepening our competitive moats which includes seamless personalization, fresh and our brands. As a result, we generated strong momentum and successfully repositioned our company to serve our customers in new and exciting ways.

The company took advantage of the Covid crisis to improve its value proposition to clients. The company can serve clients in stores and also offer a pickup service. Improving both channels allowed Kroger to have an extremely high retention rate as the CEO mentioned in the quote below. It is even more impressive as this retention rate is in an industry that is very competitive and where customers are price-oriented.

When customers engage in both our in store and online modalities. We see a 98% retention rate within our ecosystem highlighting how sticky our customer engagement is.

The company also has a large margin of safety. Its current valuation gives it plenty of room for mistakes without the stock being punished, and it also gives a lot of room for multiples expansion. In the medium and long-term, the valuation gap between Kroger and its peers will decrease, and investors will be able to capitalize on it.

Risks

The first risk is the margins. The company operates in a very low margin business. Even its larger competitors have low margins, thus this risk isn't specific to Kroger. However, Kroger is much smaller, and price pressure or increased costs can pressure the thin profitability. The company improved margins in the last decade, and it looks positive, but it is still a risk that investors in retailers should take into account.

Data by YCharts

The second risk is competition. The company is competing with retail giants that due to their size can compete with Kroger for market share if needed. They have somewhat higher margins and more financial capabilities. Right now, there is no price war, but if there is, it may be a major risk for Kroger to compete with these giants.

Moreover, the company completed its transformation successfully, and reached an all-time high EPS. However, investors should take into account that the growth rate will slow down, and they should expect a mid-single digits growth rate in the coming years. The return will come from the 2% dividend and the roughly 5% growth rate. The company won't reach the S&P 500 average returns without multiples expansion, and while I think that expansion is justified, it is far from being certain.

Conclusions

I am bullish on Kroger as I believe that their management proved that they can adapt to a new business environment and execute plans. While I am bullish on Kroger, I don't think that they will beat the market. I am bullish on Kroger as a good investment in the food retailer business as well as a good fit for a diversified dividend growth portfolio.

The company has strong fundamentals that will support additional dividends and buybacks including an upcoming dividend increase. The company trades for an attractive valuation and has several growth prospects. I think that investors should weigh in the risks, especially as Kroger is a smaller player in the industry, yet in my opinion, the margin of safety is more than adequate.