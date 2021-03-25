3 Blue Chips That Could Triple Your $1,400 Stimulus Check

Photo by Andrey Maximenko/iStock via Getty Images

$1,400 stimulus checks have mostly arrived and analyst firm Mizuho concludes from a recent survey that up to 40% of people plan to invest at least some of this money into stocks (or crypto).

Surveys from Bank of America and Deutsche Bank find similar results, with up to 37% of the $380 billion potentially ending up invested in the stock market. That's about $140 billion potentially set to flow into stocks.

Mizuho's survey tells us that many of the companies people plan to buy are some of the highest quality but most overvalued on Wall Street.

33% plan to buy Visa (NYSE:V) stock, followed by 29% who plan to buy PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares. Those are followed by Mastercard (NYSE:MA) (13%) and Square (NYSE:SQ) (10%). Other potential stock investments named include: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) (8%), Wex (NYSE:WEX) (7%), Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) (7%), ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) (6%), and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) (4%).

Now, it goes without saying that investing your stimulus money should NOT be your first thought.

Warren Buffett says paying off high-interest credit cards is priority one

because credit cards charge 16% to 29% and even the greatest investors in history struggle to achieve returns that high

Stocks are ALWAYS for discretionary funds ONLY.

If you'll need the money in 3 years or less it's milk money

and you NEVER put milk money into even the safest stocks on earth

Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent." - John Maynard Keynes

But what if you do indeed not need that $1,400 check? Then investing in quality companies, at reasonable to attractive valuations, for the long term is indeed a potentially glorious idea.

But rather than buying highly overvalued companies, which comes with significant valuation and volatility risk, here are three blue-chips that analysts expect could potentially triple your money (or better) in the next five years.

British American Tobacco (BTI): The Best High-Yield Blue-Chip Deal On Wall Street

Deep Dive Research Including Risk Analysis

British American Tobacco 2023 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

BTI is 48% undervalued, priced for slightly negative growth vs 3% to 8% CAGR analyst growth consensus

If BTI grows as expected through 2023 and returns to market-determined historical fair value, then investors will double their money in less than three years.

Now take a look at what analysts expect from the S&P 500, which is 35% overvalued.

S&P 500: Fundamentally Zero Upside For The Next 3 Years

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Of course, three years isn't a long-term time horizon, so let's take a look at what kind of returns are possible over the next five years.

British American Tobacco 2026 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Now I'll admit that 164% 5-year consensus return potential isn't quite tripling your money.

24.5% CAGR for 5 years triples your investment

BTI off its 2020 lows could indeed triple your investment, but buying today, after a 10% rally in the last month, can still potentially earn 18% annual returns over the next five years.

And let's not forget that we're talking about one of the safest 7.5% yields in the world, including a 21-year dividend growth streak.

Now compare BTI's potential for 164% total returns over 5 years to the rather uninspiring consensus return potential of the S&P 500.

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential: 33% Over 5 Years

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Bloomberg recently reported that value stocks, which have been red hot this year, are now officially joining the MSCI momentum index. This creates what Bloomberg considers the "holy grail" for value.

Or to put it another way, the time for deep value blue-chips might have arrived. And when it comes to deep value high-yield blue-chips, they literally don't get any better than British American, the most undervalued blue-chip quality company on Wall Street.

Who Should Consider Buying BTI:

deep value investors

and/or conservative high-yield investors

who don't mind the business model/risk profile

who believe that the future of the industry lies in reduced risk nicotine/cannabis (which is what management says)

who can wait out a long bear market (this one has lasted for four years and counting)

Who Should Not Buy BTI:

anyone who isn't comfortable with the risk profile of tobacco

or prefers, for personal ethical reasons, to avoid this industry

those with no discretionary savings

BTI is NOT a bond alternative

NEVER invest milk money into any stock

Alibaba (BABA): The Best Deal In Hyper-Growth Tech

Deep Dive Research Including Risk Analysis

Alibaba 2023 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Alibaba has been struggling with lots of fear, uncertainty, and doubt over increased Chinese regulations.

However, the consensus among analysts is that BABA's growth potential has not actually been significantly impacted by increased regulatory oversight.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

In fact, from fiscal 2020 through fiscal 2026, analysts expect BABA's earnings to grow 242%.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

BABA's consensus growth estimates have been relatively stable since the regulatory scare began in November 2020.

BABA's growth consensus forecasts can be volatile, this is true. But note that the growth outlook has remained extremely strong, even with all the scary volatility created by large headline risks.

Hyper-growth, combined with a 42% discount to historical fair value, is why BABA offers the potential for doubling your money in the next three years.

vs zero consensus total return potential for the S&P 500

BABA was recently trading at the lowest forward P/E in its history

Today I buy what others won't, so tomorrow I earn returns others can't." - Paraphrase of Jerry Rice

The Power Of Deep Value Hyper-Growth: Almost 400% Consensus Upside Potential Over The Next 6 Years

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

How does the opportunity to potentially increase your money almost 5X over six years sound? It doesn't take the latest red-hot SPAC, or highly speculative NFTs, or even crypto.

For anyone comfortable with the risk profile of Chinese tech giants like Alibaba, the opportunity for potentially monster profits is hiding in plain sight.

Who Should Potentially Buy BABA

only those comfortable with VIE regulatory risk inherent to all Chinese tech stocks (covered in detail in the deep dive article I recently did and linked to in this article)

those who are comfortable with increased ESG financial risk (BABA's ESG risk is in the bottom 25% of its peers according to MSCI, Morningstar, and Reuters)

those who size their position appropriately for their individual risk profile (2.5% or less is the official risk-cap recommendation from Dividend Kings)

Those who truly aren't bothered by very high volatility (BABA fell 13% on December 24th, the worst single-day decline in the company's history)

Who Should Not Buy BABA

conservative income investors who don't have the funds to pair BABA with high-yield blue-chips (such as BTI) since it currently generates no income

anyone who doesn't trust Beijing to not strip foreign investors of property rights (rating agencies consider it a low risk, but a permanent one)

ESG-focused investors who are troubled by BABA's poor governance risk scores (the primary reason it scores in the bottom 25% of peers on ESG risk)

anyone who can't tolerate significant volatility to the downside (Christmas Eve Massacre is an example of what scary headlines can do to short-term stock prices, even the largest tech stock in China)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX): The Best Ultra-SWAN Bargain On Wall Street

Deep Dive Research Including Risk Analysis

Vertex 2023 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Vertex is another undervalued hyper-growth blue-chip that has the potential to double your money in the next three years.

Cathie Wood, the genius fund manager at ARK, is a big bull on Vertex.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ranks as the sixth-largest holding in the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. It arguably has the strongest moat right now of any of the top stocks in Wood's ETFs. The big biotech doesn't have any rivals in its core market. Vertex's four approved cystic fibrosis (CF) drugs are the only ones that treat the underlying cause of the genetic disease. The closest potential competitors are currently evaluating experimental CF therapies in phase 2 testing. Vertex is also leveraging its expertise in CF to target other rare genetic diseases. It expects to report key results from a phase 2 study evaluating VX-864 in treating liver disease alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency within the next few months. The company's pipeline also includes candidates targeting rare blood disorders, beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (with its partner CRISPR Therapeutics), and rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. In addition, Vertex has a potential game-changer that just advanced to a phase 1/2 study. Cell therapy VX-880 just might be able to enable patients with type 1 diabetes to live insulin-independent if it succeeds in clinical testing. Vertex has a $6.6 billion cash stockpile that it plans to use in scooping up mid-to-late-stage candidates to beef up its pipeline even more. I think this biotech stock should continue to be a big winner for years to come." - Motley Fool (emphasis added)

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) Top Holdings

(Source: Morningstar)

ARKG is a 5-star rated actively managed ETF that has $9.7 billion in assets under management.

3.94% of that or $382 million is invested in Vertex

That's likely because VRTX has immense optionality and the potential to be one of the most revolutionary healthcare companies on earth.

While Intuitive Surgical and Teladoc Health have some competition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals enjoys a monopoly. There are currently four drugs approved in the U.S. for treating the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF), and Vertex markets all of them. This monopoly has fueled tremendous growth for Vertex. It's also given the biotech an enviable cash stockpile of $6.7 billion. Look for Vertex to put that money to good use by making deals to expand its pipeline. The company, however, has its sights set beyond CF. Vertex expects to announce results from a phase 2 study of VX-864 in treating another rare genetic disease, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, within the next few months. It's working with CRISPR Therapeutics to evaluate gene-editing therapy CTX001 in treating rare blood disorders beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease. Vertex also anticipates reporting results from a phase 2 study of VX-147 in treating rare genetic disease APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis later this year. Perhaps the most intriguing opportunity for Vertex, though, is in a disease that isn't so rare. The biotech advanced experimental gene therapy VX-880 into clinical testing earlier this month for treating type 1 diabetes. Vertex thinks that VX-880 has the potential to essentially cure the disease. It's unlikely that all of Vertex's pipeline candidates will be successful. However, all the company needs is one or two of them to pan out for it to continue delivering tremendous growth in the future." - Motley Fool (emphasis added)

assuming it grows as expected, which is far from guaranteed for biotechs

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

VRTX's 26% CAGR hyper-growth is due primarily to Trikafta, its blockbuster cystic fibrosis drug. Sales of hyper-lucrative Trikafta are expected to almost triple from 2020 through 2026.

If VRTX's pipeline delivers as expected, beyond 2026, then this could be one of the fastest-growing companies on earth over the next few years.

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

It would also potentially be one of the most profitable and high-quality, per Joel Greenblatt's definition, companies on earth.

Vertex has historically traded at 15 to 31X earnings, depending on the growth rate. When growing at 27% over time, as analysts currently expect, it trades at the higher end of that range, near a PEG of 1.0.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

VRTX is trading at 19.2X forward earnings and a PEG of just 0.7.

VRTX is an example of Peter Lynch's hyper-growth at a reasonable price

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

The company also has one of the strongest balance sheets in Corporate America, including more than 7X as much cash as debt.

and a Z-score that indicates a 30-year bankruptcy risk of about 0.66% (equivalent to an A-credit rating)

Vertex ESG Financial Risk Consensus Rating

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 90.0% AA very good Morningstar/Sustainalytics 92.0% 24.8 medium risk Reuters'/Refinitiv (Combined ESG Rating) 60.0% 60th percentile, above-average Consensus 80.7% very good

(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, Reuters'/Refinitiv)

For those who want to invest in low ESG risk companies, Vertex is one of the best bargains available today.

VRTX Is The Most Undervalued Company On The Dividend Kings Strong ESG Watchlist

(Source: DK Strong ESG Watchlist)

green = potentially good buy or better

blue= potentially reasonable buy

yellow = hold

Vertex is part of the DK Phoenix ESG portfolio, which owns only companies with ESG risk scores in the 70th industry percentile per the Morningstar/MSCI/Reuters' consensus.

and are reasonably to attractively priced

AND have medium/long-term consensus total return potentials of 10+% annually

Dividend Kings Real Money Phoenix ESG Portfolio: ESG Investing Done Right

(Source: Morningstar)

But the reason that I personally bought Vertex for a small starter position in my retirement portfolio is long-term return potential like this.

Vertex 2026 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Again, there are no guarantees in biotech, which has a complex risk profile. However, if VRTX does grow as expected, then it could nearly quadruple your money over the next five years.

Who Should Buy VRTX

only those comfortable with the complex pharma/biotech risk profile (see the deep dive article I linked to at the start of this section)

growth-oriented investors who are able to afford pairing VRTX with high-yield blue-chips (such as BTI) to generate sufficient income

those who size their position appropriately for their individual risk profile (2.5% or less is the official risk-cap recommendation from Dividend Kings)

Those who truly aren't bothered by very high volatility, VRTX is one of the most volatile companies on Wall Street

Vertex Peak Declines Since 1992

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Vertex has suffered many bear markets over the decades, as much as a 91% peak decline from tech bubble insane valuations.

Today VRTX is in a bear market, and 19X forward earnings mean there is far less valuation risk than before its numerous bear markets began. However, hyper-growth biotech is not for the faint of heart, and not appropriate for everyone.

Who Should Not Buy VRTX

conservative income investors who don't have the funds to pair VRTX with high-yield blue-chips (such as BTI) since it currently generates no income

anyone who doesn't isn't comfortable with VRTX's risk profile

including almost 80% consensus revenue concentration in one drug by 2026

anyone who can't tolerate significant volatility to the downside, as much as -50% in just six months (though from highly overvalued levels)

Bottom Line: You Don't Have To Take Crazy Risks To Make Great Returns In The Stock Market

Speculative manias are all around us.

Bitcoin is up 1000% in the past year.

A non-fungible token just sold for $69 million.

SPACs are IPOing at the rate of almost six per day.

A recent note from Mizuho and Bank of America estimated that up to $40 billion in stimulus money might drive Bitcoin to as high as $250,000, a nearly 430% increase in a matter of weeks.

and that Ethereum could go up even faster

Cathie Wood, the biggest Tesla bull on Wall Street (to the delight of ARKK investors) just put out a 2025 $3,000 base case price forecast for Tesla (TSLA).

$4,000 is her best-case forecast

When you see so many people making so much money, so quickly, and with so little effort, it's easy to potentially lose your head. However, the legends of Wall Street didn't become legends because of monster short-term gains, but through decades of disciplined compounding.

Greatest Investors In History

Name Returns Time Horizon Jim Simmons (Co-Founder Renaissance Technologies) 71.8% CAGR 1994 to 2014 (best investing record ever recorded) Joel Greenblatt 40% CAGR 21 years at Gotham Capital Peter Lynch 29.2% CAGR at Fidelity's Magellan Fund 16 years Bill Miller (Legg Mason Value Trust 1990 to 2006) 22.8% CAGR and beat the S&P 500 for 15 consecutive years 54 years Warren Buffett 20.8% CAGR at Berkshire 1934 to 1956 (22 years) Benjamin Graham 20% CAGR vs 12% S&P 500 38 years Edward Thorp (invented card carding) 20+% CAGR over 30 years John Templeton 300% from 1939 to 1943, 15.8% CAGR from 1954 to 1992 38 years Carl Icahn 14.6% CAGR vs 5.6% S&P 500 2001 to 2016 (15 Years) David Swenson 13.9% CAGR at Yale's Endowment (includes bonds and alternative assets) vs 10.7% S&P 500 30 years

If you're lucky enough to have gotten a $1,400 stimulus check and truly don't need it, then investing at least some of those funds could be a very smart decision.

However, note how I say "INVEST" and not "gamble". There's nothing wrong with speculation, such as buying the occasional lottery ticket or even putting a little bit into Bitcoin (Cathie Wood and Chamath Palihapitiya are big Bitcoin bulls).

As long as you understand that there is a very real chance that such speculative decisions can lead to a 100% loss, then modest speculation is fine. But if you want to retire in comfort or even splendor, then you have to know the difference between high probability/low risk investing and outright gambling.

I can't tell you whether or not $140 billion of the $380 billion in stimulus checks will actually wind up in the stock market (and $40 billion potentially in Bitcoin).

What I can tell you is that if you want to "swing for the fences," there are numerous reasonable and prudent ways to go about doing it.

For the more risk-tolerant, such as the Reddit/Robinhood/Wall Street bets aficionados, Alibaba and Vertex Pharma could be potentially wonderful ways to triple or even quadruple your money over the next five to six years.

These are hyper-growth blue-chips, though more speculative due to unique risk profiles, and highly volatile. Of course, volatility can mean sky-rocketing prices as well as crashing ones.

For conservative income investors looking to potentially double their money in the next three years, 7.5% yielding British American represents the best blue-chip deal on Wall Street.

Literally, there is no more historically undervalued high-yield blue-chip than British American, which explains why the stock is up almost 10% in the last month.

coiled springs tend to pop fast

But thankfully, BTI was recently trading at the lowest valuations in 20 years.

The Last Time BTI Was This Undervalued Investors Saw 1355% Returns Over The Next 15 Years

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

BTI might not be as cheap as it was a few weeks ago. But it's still 48% undervalued, which means very generous, safe, and growing income, as well as plenty of monster return potential in the coming 5 to 15 years.

That's the true time frame to focus on.

If you are not willing to own a stock for 10 years, do not even think about owning it for 10 minutes." - Warren Buffett

Many investors incorrectly think of a few weeks or even months as "long-term".

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.04% 1 month 0.7% 3 month 2% 6 months 4% 1 8% 2 18% 3 26% 4 35% 5 44% 6 53% 7 62% 8 70% 9 79% 10+ 90% to 91%

(Sources: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)

In fact, even 12 months is short term, and it can take up to six years for fundamentals to drive the majority of returns.

But over the truly long term, fundamentals are 11X as powerful as luck. THAT is the true secret of the greatest investors in history. It's not that their strategies were breathtakingly brilliant. Buffett has been telling us his "secret" for 50 years.

The difference is time arbitrage. The greatest investors in history were all disciplined financial scientists.

Yield, growth, and value are the holy trinity of total returns. If you buy companies with strong fundamentals, at good prices, within a prudently risk-managed portfolio, then success is never a matter of luck, just time.

No company is right for everyone, because we all have different goals and risk profiles. This article presents three highly undervalued blue-chip quality companies of varying levels of uncertainty and risk.

Hopefully, the ideas presented here can give you an idea of how to think about putting any discretionary savings to work, not just a one-time stimulus check.

Because when you stop thinking like a gambler, and start thinking like a disciplined financial scientist, then you start down the same road walked by Buffett, Greenblatt, Lynch, and all the greatest investors in history.

And that's how you can stop praying for luck on Wall Street, and start making your own.