ETF profile and key features

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) provides potential investors an opportunity to dabble with some of the prominent Greek companies. GREK tracks the MSCI All Greek Select 25/50 Index which is designed to reflect the broad Greek universe while including only a minimum number of constituents. The index targets a minimum of 15 stocks at construction but the current exposure is almost double that number (29). From an efficiency perspective, the ETF’s expense ratio of 0.58% is quite reasonable and is in line with the average expense ratios that one tends to associate with ETFs enabling single country exposure.

Perhaps one of GREK's most alluring aspects is its income profile. At the current price level, investors can lock-in a rather tasty forward dividend yield of 4.19%; you’d be hard-pressed to find too many country-focused ETFs that offer yields in this range. Incidentally, the current forward yield, is almost double that of the 4-year average yield.

It also does not come across as one of those ETFs that only offer one-time special dividends that tend to make the yield attractive at a certain point in time; GREK has been around for around 10 years but has been paying dividends for the last 7 years. Crucially, over the last 3 years, the dividends have grown at double-digit CAGR of 13.5%.

Whilst GREK’s income credentials are something to behold, it does suffer from some other flaws. The Global X ETF universe belongs to the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, and this is a group that lacks the brand image or the pull of a Blackrock or a Vanguard; invariably one is then faced with a low-volume counter. Just to highlight how poorly GREK fares on this front, consider this; its current average daily volume is only about $1.33m, a tiny fraction of the average daily volume ($28bn) of a liquid ETF counter such as SPY (SPDR S&P 500).

Similarly, if you consider the average daily volume on the iShares MSCI Core Europe ETF (IEUR), which works out to over $20bn, GREK's comparative volume figure is very insignificant. Of course, I recognize this is not an apples-to-apples comparison, considering the different focus areas and sizes of these ETFs, but I just wanted to highlight how minuscule GREK's volume is. Look even if you want to look at other comparable ETFs and look at other European focussed countries ETFs, then consider something like an EPOL (iShares MSCI Poland ETF), a TUR (iShares MSCI Turkey ETF), or an EWN (iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF), all of whom see much superior average daily volumes ranging from between $4m to $9.6m.

A low volume counter invariably results in much higher spreads; GREK’s average spread is $0.14, whilst most liquid counters tend to have spreads in the range of $0.01-$0.04. If you’re a long-term investor, perhaps this shouldn’t be a major cause for concern, but if you’re someone who is holding out for a much shorter period, or has a trading mindset, then this could be a problem. This becomes more pertinent when you consider that Greek stocks (as per GREK) have traditionally been one of the most volatile bunch in the European landscape.

If you look at volatility metrics of the various European ETFs across the last 5 years, be it on a systematic risk basis or a total risk basis, you can see that the GREK portfolio end up at the top tier of both these lists; On the beta front, its elevated beta of 1.52x trails only the iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO). On the standard deviation front, that annualized figure of 33% is well-off-the charts, compared to the rest of the pack (excluding the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF- TUR). Basically, the key takeaway here is that during periods of heightened risk aversion, when these highly volatile stocks could potentially see significant drawdowns, you may not necessarily be able to exit at a suitable price.

Source: Prepared by the author using data from YCharts

Source: Prepared by the author using data from YCharts

GREK holdings’ insight

Since you only get access to a very small portfolio of stocks (29), it would be unreasonable not to expect any strong concentration risk in GREK; thus, it comes as no surprise to discover that the top-10 stocks account for a mammoth share of ~67% of the total portfolio.

In addition to that, the weight of the top-holding - Hellenic Telecommunications (OTCPK:HLTOF, OTCPK:HLTOY) is rather elevated at 16.4% and well ahead of the rest of the pack. This does not necessarily have to be a bad thing as fortunately, HLTOY has some fine qualities going for it. The company is a consummate business giant in the SouthEast European telecommunication space and is the largest telco player in the Greek market, proving services such as Fixed and Mobile Telephony, Broadband, TV, ICT projects, and digital services.

Recently, there have been many encouraging developments related to HLTOY. Firstly, as an exercise in value unlocking, the company has been busy engaging in various spin-offs of its Greek frontline operations (such as shops, customer service, technical field operations) into standalone entities. In addition to the spin-offs, they've also become leaner on account of voluntary exit schemes that will generate about EUR 60m of savings.

Then crucially in December, HLTOY spent about EUR 123m in the multi-band spectrum auction (primarily for 5G frequencies) in Greece that will enable them to offer superfast connectivity. Incidentally, this makes them the first mobile operator in Greece to launch 5G services commercially; they are now well ahead of the curve and have already offered coverage to 40% of the population, and are looking to hit 50% by the end of 2021.

In the broadband space, the company is growing at quite a rapid pace and recently added close to 60000 customers in the Dec quarter alone. This only validates, HLTOY's ever-growing penetration within the Broadband Fibre space that has managed to improve sequentially for 7 successive quarters and currently represents 44% of the total retail subscriber base.

Source: HLTOY FY earnings presentation

HLTOY’s balance sheet looks to be in solid shape with the net debt to EBITDA at only 0.8x. There's potential for this to improve as the company recently agreed on a deal to sell its 54% stake in Telekom Romania Communications to Orange Romania for EUR 268m (the transaction is expected to be completed by H2 2021) (Source: FY earnings).

Perhaps the most attractive facet of the HLTOY story is the company’s dedication towards shareholder returns. HLTOY’s distribution policy is to give back 100% of its FCF to its shareholders via a 65:35 split between dividends and buybacks. Last year the dividends were hiked by 24% (over the last 5 years, dividends have grown at an impressive rate of ~49%!) whilst the total payout (divis plus buybacks) grew by 20%.

Source: HLTOY FY earnings presentation

All in all, HLTOY is quite a promising option from a yield perspective (current forward dividend yield of 4%), and this gets reflected in GREK’s dividend profile as well.

From a sector exposure perspective, GREK is primarily oriented towards the financials space that accounts for ~21% of the total portfolio. Greek banks were enjoying a decent run before the pandemic but since then things have slowed significantly as key client segments such as tourism, travel, construction, real estate, etc., have been impacted.

Source: Trading Economics

On the funding side, the banks have seen a solid inflow of deposits (despite the abolition of capital controls), but due to the weak credit environment, we now have a scenario of somewhat bloated balance sheets, relative to the pre-pandemic norm. As you can see from the chart above, since July-20, the balance sheets of Greek banks have been above the EUR325bn mark.

Looking ahead, even though the aggregate loan growth will not be as bad as FY20, it is still expected to decline annually in FY21 (-7.5%) due to limited lending opportunities. Worryingly, consumer credit levels and loans extended to the private sector have come off quite significantly in Dec and Jan from the previous run rate.

On the credit quality front, S&P Global expects credit costs to average between 1.6%-2% over the next year. The NPA (Non-performing Assets) ratio too is expected to trend lower on a YoY basis, but do note that this is more a function of elevated write-offs, rather than any decrease in slippages. All in all, it’s fair to say that conditions for Greek banks don’t look particularly exciting.

Source: S&P Global Ratings – Global Banking Outlook Report

Some color on the Greek macro landscape

Greece has followed the path of most global economies that have become even more overleveraged since the pandemic. Much of the borrowing has been necessitated to help cope with the short-term economic effects of the pandemic. Just for some context, the debt to GDP ratio which stood at 127% during the GFC has been climbing up over the years, and before the pandemic stood at 186% of GDP. A report in VoxEU now shows that this figure could potentially have crossed the 200% mark in 2020.

Source: VoxEU

At a time when most economies are overleveraged, there could be less focus on Greece’s elevated debt levels, but sooner or later it is going to have to bring that ratio down. One way to engender this is to increase the level of taxation but I think this could be quite tricky to sell, when you consider that the tax to GDP ratio for Greece is already quite elevated at 38.7%, putting it amongst the top-10 of the 37 OECD countries.

Source: OECD- Revenue statistics report for Greece

This then brings us to what can be done on the denominator front (The GDP). After declining by -9.5% in 2020, the IMF now expects Greece to deliver real GDP of 4.1% in 2021. Much of the growth momentum will have to come from the services sectors as it accounts for close to 68% of total Greek GDP. Within services, a lot of hope is being pegged on the tourism sector which contributes nearly 20% to Greece’s economic output. It is also believed that 1 in every 5 Greek workers has a job in tourism (source: Reuters).

Last year was a brutal year for the Greek tourism industry with only 7.4m tourists visiting the nation, which was just a fourth of the number of tourists that visited in 2019 (31.3m). Currently, Greece is not in the best shape with COVID-19 cases creeping up to worrying levels last seen in October.

Source: JHU CCSE

Understandably, the government is on tenterhooks as the summer holiday season- which has traditionally served as a lucrative period- is just around the corner. So much so, the government there has ordered private sector doctors in the Athens regions to help ease the pressure on the public health system. So far, Greece has inoculated close to a million people or ~10% of the population and will look to ramp up vaccinations next month.

It goes without saying that Greece will have to get its act together fast as the next few months are crucial. Encouragingly, it has laid out a road-map detailing how it intends to reduce lockdown effects and open the economy for foreign tourists. By the end of this month, the government plans to lift retail restrictions and open schools, and then re-open the tourism sector in mid-May. It’s also worth noting that Greece has been one of the flagbearers of the Vaccine passport certificate proposal designed to get vaccinated people to move freely within the EU.

Closing thoughts

As per YCharts, the forward valuations of GREK look rather tasty with a forecasted P/E ratio of only 10.7x. That said, this rather low P/E could also be a reflection of some of the deeper flaws of this ETF and the Greek economy.

On the charts, the situation is quite mixed and could go either way. Essentially, two key patterns are playing out on the long-term charts. The first pattern is what you see from early 2014 until late 2020; this is what you'd term a descending triangle pattern. In November-2020 we saw a strong green bullish engulfing candle which saw the price break past the previous congestion zone; this was then followed by another gap up candle which closed above the upper boundary of the descending triangle. Ideally, this breakout should have provided ample confidence for the bulls to kick on but since then we've seen a second bout of consolidation.

Incidentally, this current phase of consolidation is taking place within the second pattern, which is the channel that has been formed since 2015; during this period, GREK has been respecting both the upper and lower boundaries of the channel which makes a long position at these levels somewhat dicey. That said, if the Greek macros pickup, banks don’t fare too badly, and we also see an uptick in the Greek tourism landscape, there’s potential for GREK to break past this upper channel boundary.

Source: Trading View

To sum up, as you can see from what I’ve written in this article, GREK comes across as an ETF that has both good and bad qualities going for it, which makes it something of a mixed bag. Currently, I don't have a definitive bullish or bearish stance on it.