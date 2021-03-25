Photo by Glenn Highcove/iStock via Getty Images

Internet content delivery network ("CDN") pioneer Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) has faced challenges over the past few years as large customers brought CDNs in-house. However, I believe the worst of the "in-house migration" is largely behind Akamai and that the stabilization of the CDN business, combined with stellar growth in its cybersecurity offerings (revenue +25% YoY), means Akamai's 2021 will be even better than 2020 - which in and of itself was much stronger than I expected (CDN revenue actually grew 4% in FY20). As a result, I am upgrading my rating on Akamai from Neutral to Bullish and believe the stock could trade up to $130/share this year on ~20x earnings of an estimated $6/share.

Investment Rationale

As many of you know, Akamai was co-founded by current CEO and former MIT professor Tom Leighton. Leighton was (and still is...) a true visionary on the leading edge of internet innovation and led Akamai to develop the first large global network of distributed servers to replicate and deliver content. That is, Akamai basically invented the CDN business. Being the first mover in the space, Akamai today operates the largest CDN network on the planet.

However, Akamai became over-dependent on six large companies that had the ability to move their CDNs in-house. This was discussed in the company's 2018 10-K filing:

We have experienced increases in the amount of traffic delivered for customers that use our solutions for video, gaming, social media and software downloads, contributing to an increase in our revenue. However, in recent years we have experienced moderation in traffic usage from, and revenue attributable to, large Internet platform companies such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix that rely on their internal infrastructure to deliver more of their media content. We refer to these companies as our Internet Platform Customers. We do not anticipate their usage of our solutions to decrease at the same rate in the future.

That was a big headwind to overcome, and it took a few years. But I believe the worst is now over for Akamai as most of the migration by its large customers has already taken place and over the intervening time frame, Akamai has morphed its CDN into the planet's largest Intelligent Edge Platform:

Source: Akamai

Going forward, the combination of this global Intelligent Edge Platform and an excellent and growing cybersecurity business has put the company in excellent shape for a very prosperous 2021. But first, let's recap the company's performance in FY 2020.

Earnings

Akamai released its Q4 and full-year 2020 EPS report on February 9th and it exceeded my expectations as well as analysts' consensus on both the top and bottom lines. Highlights included:

Total annual revenue of $3.2 billion was up 11% YoY.

FY20 Net Income of $557 million was up 16.5% YoY.

FY20 EPS was a record $3.37/share - up 16/2% YoY.

Cloud Security revenue exceeded $1 billion and grew 25% YoY.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 31%, exceeding the company's goal of 30%.

FY20 free-cash-flow was $483 million, or an estimated $2.91/share based on the average 165.9 million fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of Q4.

Source: Q4 EPS Report

As shown in the graphic above CDN revenue not only stabilized after being down 1% in 2019, it actually grew 4% in 2020. That points to a turnaround in my opinion. Meanwhile, revenue for the Cloud Security Segment grew at 25% YoY and to $1.1 billion - which now equates to ~33% of total annual revenue. That bodes well for the company going forward as I believe the global cybersecurity market will continue to see increased investment (see IHAK: Cybersecurity ETF).

AKAM has a strong balance sheet: it ended 2020 with $1.1 billion of cash and marketable securities and $1.9 billion of long-term debt.

Going Forward

As I mentioned earlier, Akamai has morphed its global CDN network into an Intelligent Edge Platform, arguably the largest in the world:

Source: Akamai Investor Summit Presentation

As the diagram above shows, this opens up a plethora of opportunities for Akamai due to its global footprint and driven by 5G, which will touch billions of devices the world over. These devices will not only need content (i.e. AKAM's CDN network), but will also need to be secure (i.e. AKAM's cybersecurity products). As a result, I believe both of Akamai's two operating segments will see significant growth this year. Its long-term and well-established relationships with ISPs and channel partners bodes well for Akamai's ability to cash-in on emerging opportunities in the Edge.

But 5G isn't the only driver. Cord-cutting has led to a boom in internet-based TV, increasing the need for content delivery. The same can be said about gaming and e-sports. All of these will likely increase content delivery via AKAM's global CDN. Indeed, as CEO Leighton said in the EPS press release:

As we look forward to 2021, we expect to continue investing in innovation and new products with the goal of accelerating our market leadership in security, edge computing and video streaming.

In addition, and aside from the six large internet customers discussed earlier, many of Akamai's customers are now smaller travel and leisure companies, retailers, financial firms, and government agencies - all of which have neither the size, scale, nor expertise to pull their CDN needs in-house. That means these companies will likely never migrate away from the company. That is, AKAM's CDN will be much more sticky for these organizations as compared to the "big-6" mentioned earlier. That should result in not only a more stable CDN revenue base, but in increased growth as the businesses and governments continue the pandemic induced digitization process.

That said, security will continue to be the primary growth lever, and Akamai has rolled out a full-suite of solutions across multiple specialized categories:

Source: Akamai Investor Summit Presentation

As can be seen by the graphic above (upper right hand corner), Akamai plans to grow this business at a 20% CAGR over the next 3-5 years. The company sees the overall TAM at $29 billion (slide 57 of the same presentation). If the company is able to achieve its 20% growth target, that means revenue in the cyber-security segment will double to over $2 billion by 2025.

There is no doubt of the need. In addition to the high-profile and well-publicized cyber-attacks by the Russians and the Chinese on US government agencies, in the presentation referenced above, Akamai presented some metrics to show just how widespread cyber-attacks and hacking have become the world over:

A new record of over 1 billion malicious login attempts in a single day (Dec 1, 2020).

1,800+ distributed-denial-of-service ("DDoS") attacks in Q4, up 40% YoY.

200 billion credential abuse attacks in 2020 (up 300% YoY).

Given Akamai's global network, the company is in an excellent position not only to gain insight into cybersecurity attacks, and report them to customers, but also obviously in an excellent position to thwart and mitigate the effects of these attacks by providing customers with the suite of security offerings I mentioned earlier.

The bottom line here is that Akamai's Intelligent Edge Platform and its CyberSecurity products are two very synergistic operations that will help each other grow. This will lead to customers having higher performance, better scale, higher reliability, lower costs, and better overall security.

Summary and Conclusion

After years of investor concern about the health of its CDN, Akamai actually grew revenue in the segment by 4% during FY20 while generating $483 million of FCF for the year. Meanwhile, the Cybersecurity Segment is growing like gangbusters and this business looks very promising going forward.

AKAM trades at a very reasonable forward P/E=18.5x, with current estimates for $5.40 in EPS. However, I think that estimate is low. With an increased focus on margin, driven by higher-margin cybersecurity products, and with the CDN business not only stabilized but growing again, AKAM could come in closer to $6/share in EPS this year. If AKAM demonstrates that kind of growth rate, it should be rewarded with at least a 20x multiple. That being the case, my resulting price target is $120/share - 20% higher than the current market price.

The main risk appears to be that cybersecurity sales slow, or that CDN revenue slumps again. I see neither happening in 2021. However, the recent migration out of growth and seemingly all-thing tech could be a headwind over the short term. But since AKAM is a well-established large and profitable company, and generating significant amounts of FCF, look past the market rotation.

I'll end with a 5-year stock price chart for Akamai: