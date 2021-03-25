Photo by Odairson Antonello/iStock via Getty Images

A lot of companies in a lot of industries were hit very hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. But one bright spot appears to have been the alcohol industry. Or, at the least, it was for one firm: Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM). Despite broader economic pain seen in most parts of the world throughout 2020, Boston continued its robust growth on both top and bottom lines. So long as this trend can continue, the company has upside potential in the long run. However, the premium the market is demanding of prospective investors may be a bridge too far for many.

A Look At Boston

Boston is not a difficult company to understand. By and large, its operations consist of making and selling alcoholic beverages. In particular, management is focused on what they call the high-end category in the beer market. According to their estimates, the high-end category represents about 36% of the US beer market. What’s more, it, as well as other parts of the alcoholic beverage space, has seen significant growth in recent years. Back in 2019, there were only around 1,500 breweries in the US. By 2020, this figure had grown to more than 8,000.

Over its lifetime, Boston has worked hard to create a portfolio of attractive brands. Some of the names on this list include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, and Angry Orchard. The company dabbles in a wide variety of alcoholic beverages, including seltzers and malt beers. Its largest breweries are its Pennsylvania Brewery, its Cincinnati Brewery, and its Milton Brewery. Collectively, these locations are responsible for the production of the bulk of the company's volume.

However, Boston does not brew all of its own products. In fact, 65% of its products, by volume, happens to be produced by breweries it owns. The rest is contracted out to other companies. One example of a contractor is City Brewing. Its cidery, meanwhile, produces, ferments and packages ciders, both for retail sale and some distribution.

None of this is to say that management is not interested in continuing to grow the company’s own physical footprint. In 2020, for instance, the company allocated $140 million to capital expenditures. This year, it expects to spend between $300 million and $400 million. This year‘s figures would be comparable to what the company had been spending in years prior. This is needed in order for the company to continue to grow its production.

Consider, as an example, just how much the company’s production, inclusive of contracted products, has grown in recent years. Back in 2016, the company sold just over 4 million barrels. By 2020, this figure had increased to 7.37 million barrels. The growth from 2019 to 2020 alone was an impressive 38.8%.

As you might expect, this has had a positive impact on the firm’s top line. Revenue back in 2016 was $918.99 million. It surged to $1.85 billion in 2020. Net of excise taxes, revenue grew from $906.45 million to $1.74 billion. That implies an annualized growth rate of 17.6%. The increase from 2019 to 2020 alone amounted to 38.9%. Naturally, the amount of barrels sold had a significant positive impact here.

But it was not the only contributor. In 2016, net revenue per barrel was $225.55. In 2020, this would grow to an all-time high for the company of $235.67. Though this may not sound like much, the impact was material. On the amount of barrels produced by the company in 2020 alone, this increase in price would’ve added $74.56 million to its top line.

Just as revenue has grown, so too has the company’s profitability. Net income, for instance, jumped from $87.35 million in 2016 to $191.96 million last year. Another, perhaps more important, measure is operating cash flow. In 2016, this figure was $154.19 million. By 2020, it had grown to $253.41 million. Admittedly, most of this increase occurred between 2019 and 2020 when operating cash flow surged by 42.2%, so it is difficult, if not impossible, to determine whether some of this increase might be temporary because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the market’s reaction, it seems this is part of a larger trend that is likely to continue for the business. I say this because the valuation of the company would be patently absurd if the alternative were the case. At present, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 51.5. This is only appropriate for the strongest of growth prospects. And it is not just this metric that looks very expensive.

The company’s EV to EBITDA multiple is an astronomical 41. In addition to growth, one thing that can help to justify a premium on a business like this is low net debt. And Boston is clearly a great example of that. After all, as of the end of its 2020 fiscal year, the company had no debt outstanding, and $163.28 million in cash and cash equivalents. This means that even if the firm were to experience some tough times, the probability of bankruptcy, absent something unexpected like fraud, is essentially zero.

Even with that risk eliminated, shares look expensive. Consider, for instance, the following. Over the past five years, the company has grown its operating cash flow at an annualized rate of 13.2%. Even if growth were to average 20% per annum for the next five years, shares would only start to be quite attractive near the end of that time frame. Five years out from now, the company would be trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 20.7. And its EV to EBITDA multiple would come in at 16.7. Though expensive in some respects, this is quite attractive for a low-risk company.

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, it seems as though Boston is a fascinating case study for growth. Revenue is surging, and the company’s bottom line is growing with it. If this kind of growth can continue, investors could end up very happy down the road. However, there are always risks when betting on the future like that. Plus, growth will have to continue for an extended period and at a high rate to justify the valuations assigned to the firm today. So, while I would say that the risk of a permanent loss of capital for shareholders is very low, I do believe there are more sensible prospects on the market moving forward.