General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is selling off on earnings day, March 24, after the company delivered decent fiscal third quarter results. One of the better top-line beats of the past five years was just not enough to prevent a two-cent EPS miss, as margins failed to resist higher production costs and deleveraging in the away-from-home channel.

The company's stock may not seem to be one of the most compelling buys here, given challenges that include food inflation and a market disdain for defensive sectors. But primarily for portfolio strategy reasons, GIS could be a good acquisition on post-earnings weakness.

On the results of the quarter

General Mills' results were far from disastrous. Revenue growth of over 8% came on the back of top-line strength across the product portfolio, excluding the pandemic-stricken convenience store segment. Volume was up nearly 10% in the large North America retail division, while the higher-growth pet business saw an increase of 16%. Price and mix also looked good, especially in international markets (which account for roughly one-third of total revenues).

The problem, even if only moderate, came further down the P&L. Adjusted gross margins dipped 90 bps YOY, despite the gain of scale. The culprit seems to have been primarily food inflation, although it looks like General Mills was able to offset some of the headwinds through commodity hedging. I estimate that the gross margin compression reduced EPS by five cents YOY, while virtually all other major P&L line items helped to push earnings higher by about 6.5%. See table below.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from company reports

On the stock

General Mills has been a mixed-bag story of pros and cons in 2021.

On the one hand, at-home consumption behavior is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels, as consumers adapt to the legacy of COVID-19: more working from home and adopted habits, like cooking and baking. As the global economies reopen, later in the year, convenience and foodservice sales, which accounted for about one-fifth of General Mills' pre-COVID revenues, should stabilize and provide what I believe will be another two percentage points of top-line lift.

On the other hand, the more sizable North America retail segment will begin to face tough comps, starting with the upcoming fiscal fourth quarter, which could be damaging to investor sentiment. In addition, the extent of food price inflation remains a question mark, and so does General Mills' ability to absorb the increased costs (if they materialize) without hurting margins too much.

Based on the above, I would be largely indifferent to an investment in GIS. I lack conviction that the stock will climb from current levels in the foreseeable future, especially because the rotation towards cyclical and away from defensive stocks has likely not run its course yet. However, I think that GIS can still be used as a strategic addition to a diversified portfolio.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Historically, GIS has been correlated with the S&P 500 at a ratio of only 0.2 (zero means no correlation, one means perfect positive correlation). That is, the packaged food stock largely ignores whatever the broad market does and follows its own path. For diversified investors, a nearly uncorrelated asset with (arguably) positive expected returns is quite appealing.

The chart above shows how a 60% Nasdaq (QQQ), 40% General Mills portfolio in blue would have performed much better than the S&P 500 in the past couple of decades, even considering the dot-com bubble burst: roughly same risk, three extra percentage points of return per year. I believe that GIS can be a useful tool for strategically blending very different stocks, such as staples defensive with tech growth, and generating better risk-adjusted returns in the future.