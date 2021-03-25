Photo by Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

It hasn't been a straight and steady climb, but airline stocks (NYSEARCA:JETS) have been having their best six-month run in the past five years at least (see chart below). The space has benefited from a number of factors: expectations for the reopening of the economy, dedicated federal government support in the US, and low valuations through most of 2020.

Despite the recent run, JETS could still be worth looking into – especially if the 10% pullback of the past few trading days persist. Earnings season, which kicks off for the airline sector in only a couple of weeks, could be a catalyst for increased optimism over a return to post-pandemic normal.

Source: DM Martins research, data from Yahoo Finance

What to expect in the next few months

News continues to pour in on the likely spike in demand for air travel services through the warm months of 2021. The most recent insight has come from research and data analytics companies Toluna and Adara. Here is the key quote that summarizes the current state of the airline industry:

Americans are gaining confidence to travel with each passing month, with 27% comfortable to travel in April and 42% by July. US domestic flight bookings for summer travel sharply rose earlier this month. International flights originating in the US, while fewer in number, followed the same upward trajectory.

The recent increase in COVID-19 cases and business closures in Europe may have put a damper on the US government's plans to loosen travel restrictions soon. Still, to the best of my knowledge, all citizens in the country will still be eligible to receive a vaccine within the next six weeks, and herd immunity is expected to cause "a sea change in mid-May".

The early innings of what is expected to be the end of the pandemic is already evident in the sharp increase in airport traffic in the US. While the average passenger throughput in the last seven days is still 32% below what is was in the week prior to the pandemic being declared, on March 11 of last year, the rebound in airport traffic has been evident and consistent with the increase in the number of fully vaccinated Americans.

Source: TSA

At least among US airlines whose business is concentrated in the domestic market, I expect the above data points to support the bullish narrative that should prevail during the upcoming earnings season. Even if first quarter financial results may not look great, much more encouraging booking numbers will probably speak to what investors care about the most: the outlook for the rest of the year.

How JETS represents the sector

Investors who choose to invest in the US airline space could approach the move on a stock-by-stock basis. For example, I believe Southwest (LUV) to be one of the most defensive plays in an otherwise risky sector, while Hawaiian (HA) could be a beneficiary of domestic and leisure travel likely leading the international and business segments through the early stages of the recovery.

Buying shares of JETS brings the benefit of diversification: not a single stock accounts for more than 11% of the total portfolio. But a look at the top five holdings reveals that the ETF is a bit more exposed to the following themes and/or factors: more international travel and heavier debt load than the predominantly domestic players in the space. See below (financial metrics are pre-pandemic).

United (UAL): 10.8% allocation, 36% international revenues, 18% net debt-to-total asset

(UAL): 10.8% allocation, 36% international revenues, 18% net debt-to-total asset American (AAL): 10.7% allocation, 26% international revenues, 34% net debt-to-total asset

(AAL): 10.7% allocation, 26% international revenues, 34% net debt-to-total asset Delta (UAL): 10.3% allocation, 26% international revenues, 12% net debt-to-total asset

A word on valuation

Some might reasonably argue that those buying airline stocks today may be about six months too late to the party. The observation makes sense, considering that (1) JETS has gained about 50% since November 2020, and (2) next-year price to earnings ratio of more than 10x for all top holdings in the ETF is quite a bit higher than where the valuation multiples were immediately prior to the COVID-19 crisis. See chart below.

Data by YCharts

But on the first point above, keep in mind that JETS is still trading at March 2020 levels, which incidentally was also the fund's per-share price in late 2015. Therefore, the ETF has found support lately, but it is still underwater.

On the second point, I do not believe that traditional valuation metrics are well suited to assess fair value when so many variables have been impacting EPS projections: the speed and depth of the recovery, the impact of potentially higher fuel prices, etc.

I would not argue that JETS is a bargain at current levels. In fact, I believe that the "easy money" has already been made on this ETF. But I would not be surprised to see further share price appreciation from here, until sell-the-news pressures in late spring and early summer send investors looking for opportunities elsewhere.