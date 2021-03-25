Photo by VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images

Utility companies have seen a growing popularity in the market over the past year. This is partly due to the growing popularity of clean energy as an investment theme in recent months due to the fact that many utilities are very active in the development of renewable power. In addition to this, many utilities have higher yields than other things in the market and some investors, especially retirees, need a safe and secure source of income in response to today's extremely low interest rate environment. In this article, we will take a look at one of the better utilities in the space, Michigan's DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE). I have discussed this company a few times in the past but it has had a few developments since I last discussed it, including the announcement of its most recent earnings results, so it is worth revisiting and seeing if our thesis has changed.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an electric and natural gas utility that operates primarily in Detroit, Michigan but the company does have customers elsewhere in the state. The electric company is by far the larger of the two companies though as it serves approximately 2.2 million customers compared to 1.3 million for the natural gas utility. This is something that may appeal to a certain category of investor. One of the reasons for this is that electric utilities are sometimes considered to be more environmentally sound than natural gas utilities are. This is not exactly true since natural gas itself is very clean burning but it is still the perception of many of those that have been investing in environmental, social, and governance funds, which have been quite popular over the past year and which are undoubtedly responsible for some of the run-up that we saw in renewables over the past year. Another reason for the higher popularity of electric utilities is that these companies may be perceived as more consistent because people use electricity all throughout the year but they only consume natural gas heavily in the winter when it is used to provide space heating. With that said, electricity consumption is highest in the summer so the fact that DTE Energy has both utilities under its umbrella should help provide a certain amount of balance.

Electric utilities are typically stable and low growth entities. This is because they provide a service that most people would consider to be a necessity so they will typically prioritize paying their electric or gas bills over other more discretionary expenses. In addition to this, utilities are generally monopolies that tend to have a difficult time expanding outside of their service areas both due to the expense of doing so and the demands of regulators. This problem has not prevented DTE Energy from managing to produce steady growth, however. In fact, the company has managed to grow its earnings per share at a 7.9% compound annual growth rate since 2008:

Source: DTE Energy

This is in-line with the company's long-term goal of generating a 5-7% compound annual growth rate over the long-term, a pattern which it expects to continue over the next few years:

Source: DTE Energy

One of the ways that the company can do this is by growing its rate base. The company's regulators typically allow the company to earn a specified rate of return off of the value of its assets. Thus, by increasing the value of its assets, DTE Energy can charge its customers a higher rate and thus grow its earnings per share. This is exactly what DTE Energy intends to do. In fact, the company has increased its capital spending plans. The company originally planned to invest $12 billion over the 2020-2024 period into its electrical infrastructure. That plan has now been increased to $14 billion over the 2021-2025 period:

Source: DTE Energy

One of the things that the company intends to spend this money on is the construction of renewable energy generation facilities. DTE Energy has the highly ambitious target of achieving net zero carbon emission by 2050. This is one of the more ambitious plans in the industry but, fortunately, there are reasons to believe that DTE Energy will enjoy some very real success with it. This is partly due to the eager participation of its customers. Largely out of fears of climate change, many people all around the country have become insistent that their homes and businesses be powered by green energy. As a result, when the utility company rolls out some type of clean energy product, many customers are in a hurry to sign up. DTE Energy has already secured 25,000 customer sign-ups for its clean energy product and these customers have committed to purchase at least 850 megawatts of power. We can likely expect even more success as the company builds out its infrastructure further.

As already mentioned, there are likely to be many customers that consider electricity to be a much more environmentally sound fuel than natural gas. That does not mean that the company's natural gas business does not have any growth potential. DTE Energy is investing into this business as well although this investment is much smaller than what the company is planning for its electric utility business. As we can see, DTE Energy is only planning to invest $3.5 billion into its natural gas utility business over the 2021-2025 period, which was an increase over the company's original plan:

Source: DTE Energy

Despite the beliefs of many people, one of the company's goals with this spending program is to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its natural gas utility business. It is difficult to see how exactly the company will accomplish this since natural gas by its very nature does produce carbon emissions when burned, albeit far fewer than other fossil fuels. One possibility is that it will purchase carbon offsets for the quantity that its customers consume. The company has also been making upgrades to its infrastructure in order to do things like reduce leaks and other items that can reduce the carbon emissions from its distribution net. This spending should also help contribute to the company's growth due to the growth of the rate base. It may also make the company a bit more appealing in the eyes of the environmental, social, and governance crowd, which could prove good for the stock price long-term.

Renewable Fundamentals

As I mentioned earlier, the market has been rather fond of renewable energy stocks over the past year. Admittedly, part of this might simply be virtue signaling on the part of investors. There does still exist a great deal of forward growth potential in the renewables sector though so there might be some upside potential in DTE Energy's stock going forward as the company builds up its renewable energy infrastructure. This is especially true if the company chooses to expand and construct renewable generation plants beyond its home state of Michigan but, thus far, DTE Energy has given no indication that it plans to do that.

As might be expected, the reason why renewables have such strong growth potential comes from the global fear surrounding climate change. These fears have resulted in governments all over the world imposing a variety of incentives and mandates that are meant to reduce the carbon emissions of tier respective nations. One of the ways in which this can be accomplished is converting from fossil fuels to renewables because renewables produce fewer carbon emissions when consumed. According to the International Energy Agency, this will cause the global demand for renewables to increase more than the demand for any other source of energy, with wind and solar seeing demand increase by a remarkable 345% over the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

The United States is also expected to see the demand for renewably sourced energy increase by more than that for any other source of fuel. The U.S. Energy Information shows this in its 2021 Annual Energy Outlook, which includes projections of energy consumption extending out to 2050:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

One other trend that some futurists and others in the media have projected relates to electrification, which refers to the conversion of parts of the economy that currently use fossil fuels, such as transportation and space heating, to consume electricity instead. This would obviously be good for electric utilities because of the increase in electricity consumption. As I pointed out in a previous article though, this trend may be oversold. The Energy Information Administration agrees, projecting that electricity demand will only grow at about a 1% rate over the next thirty years:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Thus, we can see that the kind of stellar growth that some expect is rather unlikely to play out. However, as we have already shown, DTE Energy should still be able to grow its earnings per share at a respectable rate going forward due to a growing rate base.

Dividend Analysis

One of the primary reasons why investors purchase stock in a utility like DTE is the fact that they often boast a higher yield than many other things in the market. DTE Energy is no exception to this as the company currently pays out a dividend of $1.08 per quarter ($4.32 per year), which gives the stock a 3.37% yield at the current stock price. This is the culmination of a steady stream of dividend hikes:

Source: Seeking Alpha

One thing that we do notice here is that the company was able to generate dividend growth straight through the pandemic. This is emblematic of the stability that utility companies tend to enjoy.

As is always the case though, we want to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. The usual way that we do this is by looking at a metric known as free cash flow. A company's free cash flow is the amount of money left over from its ordinary operations that is available to pay out to the taxpayers after it makes all capital expenditures and covers all other costs. In 2020, DTE Energy had a negative levered free cash flow of $1.8074 billion. This is obviously not enough to cover any dividend, let alone the $760 million that the company actually paid out.

This is not atypical, however. The utility sector is a very capital-intensive one due to the fact that it is extremely expensive to construct electrical and natural gas infrastructure over a wide geographic area. Thus, one thing that utilities frequently do is to finance their capital expenditures through the issuance of both debt and equity then financing their dividends out of operating cash flow. DTE Energy performed quite well in this regard during 2020. During that year, the company reported an operating cash flow of $3.697 billion, which was easily enough to cover the $760 million that it paid out with a great deal of money left over to partially cover the firm's capital expenditures. Thus, it appears that DTE Energy is not having any particular difficulties covering its dividend.

Valuation

It is always critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a utility company, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way of modifying the better-known price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's forward growth into account. As with its sister ratio, a lower number generally indicates a better value.

Ideally, we want to purchase a stock when it is trading with a price-to-earnings growth ratio lower than one. This is an indication that the stock may be undervalued relative to its earnings. Unfortunately, that is not the case with DTE Energy. According to Zacks Investment Research, DTE Energy will grow its earnings per share at a 5.67% rate over the next three to five years, which gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 3.19 as of the time of writing. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company PEG Ratio DTE Energy 3.19 NextEra Energy (NEE) 3.77 Eversource Energy (ES) 3.21 Exelon (EXC) 6.43 Edison International (EIX) 3.04

As we can see, DTE Energy generally has a reasonable valuation compared to its peers, although it is not the absolute cheapest company on the list. Nonetheless, the company does appear to have an acceptable value relative to its potential.