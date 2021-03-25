Rates Spark: Third Wave Gloom

By Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist, Antoine Bouvet, Senior Rates Strategist and Padhraic Garvey, CFA

Third wave gloom sees markets shrug off better data

Over the course of yesterday, 10Y US Treasury yields climbed steadily from below 1.6% to above 1.63%, a small pullback coming only after a decent 5Y auction eased fears over the actual disruption caused by the Fed's SLR decision last week. EUR rates were able to decouple from the uptrend, ending their day little changed versus the open at near -0.36% in 10Y. The spread versus UST re-widened to near 200bp again.

There was some volatility and push higher in yields on the back of much-better-than-anticipated PMI readings. But the data for the flash survey was largely collected ahead of the recent lockdown extensions which risk further delaying the economic rebound. The positive PMIs were eventually outweighed by concerns over still rising infection rates. Of course, the ECB buying more via the pandemic emergency programme (PEPP) in the background should have helped.

The seventh TLTRO.III has finally settled, pushing excess liquidity towards €4 trillion

Yesterday saw the settlement of the ECB's latest targeted longer-term refinancing operation, the seventh TLTRO.III tranche. €331 billion arrived in banks' accounts and added to overall excess reserves in the banking system, pushing these closer to €4 trillion. The TLTRO should further reduce banks' financing needs in other (short-term) markets. In the past, this substitution has been instrumental in the decline of Euribor fixings, in our view, and a revisit of fixing lows would not surprise against that backdrop.

Excess reserves will continue to grow, as more than €900 billion remains to be spent of the ECB's PEPP envelope in the coming three months at an accelerated rate of €60-100 billion per month. This comes on top of regular asset purchases of €20 billion per month and the three more TLTRO tranches still scheduled. Currently, excess reserves incur a penalty of -0.5% that the ECB charges for any reserves that exceed a bank's minimum reserve requirement plus an allowance that currently amounts to 6 times the minimum requirement. The allowance had been introduced by the ECB in 2019 to lessen the burden of excess liquidity on banks, and one might think raising the multiplier above 6 is overdue.

The TLTRO subsidy likely overcompensates for the cost of excess reserves

(Source: ECB, ING)

At this juncture, one should note that the TLTROs are provided to banks at a subsidy rate of as low as -1%, provided that certain lending benchmarks are met. Currently, the subsidy provided via the TLTROs on aggregate should outweigh the penalty incurred on banks' excess reserves. The ECB provides some country-level data for the distribution of excess liquidity, including those amounts incurring the penalty. We can set that against the distribution of the longer-term operations - at the moment not including the latest tranche.

By the end of January - the latest available data point - Germany was saddled with the largest amount of excess reserves, €601 billion, incurring the -0.5% penalty rate. At the same time, German banks also had more than €340 billion in LTROs outstanding, most of it in TLTROs which can "earn" them a rate of up to 1%, thus likely compensating for the cost of excess reserves. However, the setup is particularly beneficial for Italian and Spanish banks with low excess reserves but high TLTRO participation. Overall, we conclude that increasing the tiering multiplier is unlikely to be the most pressing issue in the eyes of the ECB at the moment.

Today's events and market view

The data calendar for today features US jobless claims data and final 4Q GDP figures. What we will continue to see is a busy slate of Fed speakers, including Williams, Clarida, Bostic and Evans. We will also hear from the ECB, with Lagarde, Weidmann and Villeroy speaking during the day and Schnabel following early in the evening. While Fed speakers are unlikely to venture far from the already well-known narrative, we think the ECB will use every opportunity - via action or word - to drive a wedge between US developments and the eurozone. Currently, the 10Y UST-Bund spread has topped out at 200bp, but we think more widening should be achievable.

In supply, only Italy is active in the eurozone, selling inflation-linked bonds and its first "BTP Short Term," in total up to €5.25 billion. The US will sell US$ 62 billion in 7Y notes.

Original Post

Content Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more